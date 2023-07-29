Incident and Emergency Management Market

Factors driving the market growth are economic loss from natural disasters & implementation of governmental policies & regulations to reduce such circumstances.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Reach USD 423.3 Bn by 2025 | Top Players such as - NEC, Rockwell & Siemens." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global incident and emergency management market was valued at USD 75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 405 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/936

Rise in need for safety and security solutions, owing to increase in natural calamities & terrorist attacks, implementation of regulatory policies for public safety, and necessity of emergency preparedness drive the growth of the global incident and emergency management market. In addition, surge in smart cities is expected to drive the adoption of intelligent evacuation systems and surveillance systems, thereby fueling the incident and emergency management market growth. Moreover, use of technologically advanced equipment for terror attacks is expected to fuel the need for incident and emergency systems.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is segregated into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/936

The global incident and emergency management market was led by the energy & utilities segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of incident and emergency management systems for patient safety.

In 2017, the global incident and emergency management market was dominated by the situational awareness segment and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Owing to rise in demand for situational awareness platforms to address emergency situations in security, safety, and operations practices.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/936

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe would continue to dominate the market through 2025 with more than one-third of the global share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (405 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9dbbd1b78a52b724694c662faa1b3e19

Key Findings of the Incident and Emergency Management Market:

● By system type, the disaster recovery & backup systems segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global incident and emergency management during the forecast period.

● In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

● Based on industry vertical, the energy & utilities segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

● By communication technology, the emergency response radars segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.