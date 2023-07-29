Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size Is Forecasting a Significant Growth to Reach USD 638 Million by 2030 with a 4.24% of CAGR

[212 + Pages Research Study] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 458 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 638 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.24% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Aimtek, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ARZELL INC., Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), CASTOLIN EUTECTIC, CenterLine (Windsor) Limited, Donaldson Company Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH, HAI Inc, Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc, (ASB Industries), Imperial Systems Inc., Kennametal Inc., Lincotek Equipment S.p.A., Linde plc, Metallisation Ltd, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Plasma Powders, Progressive Surface, Saint-Gobain, THERMION., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Thermal Spray Coating System, Spray Gun & Nozzle, Feeders, Dust Collectors, Noise Control Enclosures, Spare Parts, And Other Thermal Spray Equipment), By Process (Combustion And Electric), By End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Industrial Gas Turbines, Steel Making, Medical Devices, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What is Thermal Spray Coating Equipment? How big is the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Industry?

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Report Coverage & Overview:

During the thermal spray coating process, which can be performed on a variety of substrates including metal, ceramics, and other materials, thermal spray coating equipment is utilized. When coating a substrate with molten materials, thermal spray coating procedures are utilized, which involve the application of high temperatures and high velocities. Combustion and electric melting are just two of the many ways that these materials can be melted. Thermal spray coatings provide the substrate with a wide variety of beneficial properties, including improved electrical and thermal conductivity, protection from environmental hazards, corrosion resistance , thermal resistance, wear resistance, and lubricity, to name just a few of these benefits.

Coatings applied using thermal spray have the potential to enhance both the performance and the durability of a component. Thermal spray coating systems, spray guns and nozzles, acoustical enclosures, feeders, dust collectors, spare parts, and other types of equipment are some of the essential pieces of machinery that are utilized. During the process of thermal spray coating, the most important pieces of equipment are the spray gun and the nozzle. These spray guns have the capability of being operated either manually or by a robot arm. Plasma spray, arc spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel (HVOF) are some of the most common types of thermal spray coating systems that are utilized all over the world.

In addition, acoustical enclosures are utilized for the purpose of containing the noise that is generated by thermal spray activities. On the other hand, dust collectors are utilized for the purpose of collecting the hazardous dust and fumes that are produced by the operations. The coating material can either be in the form of wire or powder when it is given to the spray cannon by the feeders. In addition to these components, the process of thermal spray painting requires the utilization of a variety of spare parts as well as other pieces of equipment.

Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

The expansion of the aircraft manufacturing industry will be a primary driver of market growth over the period covered by this estimate.

It is anticipated that the global market for thermal spray coating equipment would expand as a result of the growing number of applications of thermal spray coatings during the production of aerospace parts and equipment. Thermal spray coatings have many important uses in the aircraft sector. Some of these applications include: rotor-path linings; compressor seals; high-pressure turbine seals; bearings; fuel nozzles; landing gears; combustion liners; drive shafts; oil seals; and others. As a result of the aerospace industry's ongoing efforts to reduce aircraft weight while simultaneously boosting fuel efficiency, there has been an increase in the demand for thermal spray coatings.

Aerospace metal components can be shielded from heat, abrasion, and corrosion with the use of thermal spray coatings. The life of aircraft components can be significantly lengthened when metals, ceramics, and carbides are applied using arc, flame, plasma, or high velocity organic flame thermal spray coating techniques. In addition, a rocket is reliant on its propulsion system to produce thrust not only during takeoff but also when the vehicle is traveling through space and experiencing changes in velocity. Thermal spray coating materials often consist of high nickel and refractory alloys. This is done so that manufacturers may satisfy these standards while also extending the life of their components in tough working situations. A variety of thermal spray-coating equipment, including coating systems, spray guns and nozzles, acoustical enclosures, feeders, dust collectors, and so on, is responsible for carrying out all of these thermal spray-coating operations.

For example, based on the findings of the Global Market Forecast (GMF) published by AIRBUS, it is anticipated that approximately 40,850 new passenger and freighter aircraft will be delivered around the world between the years 2023 and 2042. Of these, it is anticipated that 32,630 units will likely be single aisle, and 8,220 units will likely be widebody. In addition, it is anticipated that the global demand for cargo aircraft would rise to a total of 2,510 units between the years 2023 and 2042. It is anticipated that manufacturing facilities for aerospace products would make greater use of thermal spray equipment in response to the growing demand for airplanes.

Furthermore, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that the commercial airline industry will generate sales of USD 803 billion in 2023. This is a 9.7% increase in comparison to the industry's revenues generated in the previous year. In addition, it is anticipated that the commercial aviation industry's net profits will reach 9.8 billion United States dollars in 2023, representing a net profit margin of 1.2%. As a result of these reasons, there will be an increase in demand for the acquisition of thermal spray coatings equipment within the commercial aircraft industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 458 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 638 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Aimtek, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ARZELL INC., Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), CASTOLIN EUTECTIC, CenterLine (Windsor) Limited, Donaldson Company Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH, HAI Inc, Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc, (ASB Industries), Imperial Systems Inc., Kennametal Inc., Lincotek Equipment S.p.A., Linde plc, Metallisation Ltd, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Plasma Powders, Progressive Surface, Saint-Gobain, and THERMION. Key Segment By Equipment Type, By Process, By End-user Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global thermal spray coating equipment market is segmented based on equipment type, process, end-user industry, and region.

Based on equipment type, Thermal spray coating systems, spray guns and nozzles, feeders, dust collectors, noise control enclosures, replacement parts, and other thermal spray equipment are the many market segments that make up the worldwide thermal spray market. In spite of the high price at which they are sold, spray guns and nozzles currently hold a dominant position on markets around the world. A thermal spray gun is utilized in the process of spraying the coating material that has been melted or heated onto the substrate, which may be a metal surface or ceramics. In the meantime, a stream of combustion gases is produced by the combustion that takes place inside the combustion chamber of the nozzle. OC Oerlikon Management AG, Kennametal Inc., and Saint-Gobain are three of the most prominent names in the industry when it comes to the production of thermal spray guns for a diverse range of uses.

Based on process, The combustion sector and the electric sector are the two sub-sectors that make up the thermal spray painting equipment industry. In 2022, the combustion sector held the lion's share of the market share. In the process of combustion spraying, a gas stream is produced as a result of the chemical reaction between the combustion fuel and the oxygen in the air. This gas stream then heats the spray components and propels them onto a substrate. Consequently, combustion spraying necessitates the utilization of the following apparatus: a combustion-based thermal spray coating system, a spray gun and nozzle, a feeder, spare parts, a dust collector, and a few other things.

Based on the end-user industry, The industries of aerospace and military, automotive, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, energy and power, industrial gas turbines, steel production, medical devices, and other end-user industries make up the segments of the global market. The aerospace and defense sector is currently the most important customer for businesses that manufacture thermal spray painting equipment. AIRBUS and Boeing are two of the most important companies in the commercial aircraft industry. In the year 2022, Boeing fulfilled 774 commercial orders, including 561 orders for aircraft in the 737 series and 213 orders for twin-aisle airplanes. In contrast, AIRBUS completed the delivery of 661 commercial aircraft in 2022, representing an increase of around 8% in comparison to 2021.

This means that these supplies are in line with the growing demand for thermal spray coatings and, as a result, coating equipment at the various manufacturing plants. In addition, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that global military expenditures reached USD 2,240 billion in 2022. This figure represents a 3.7% increase in comparison to the expenditures made in the previous year, which led to an increase in demand for the thermal spray coating equipment market.The global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type

Thermal Spray Coating System

Spray Gun & Nozzle

Feeders

Dust Collectors

Noise Control Enclosures

Spare Parts

Other Thermal Spray Coating Equipment

By Process

Combustion

Electric

By End-user Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Industrial Gas Turbines

Steel Making

Medical Devices

Other End-user Industries

Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Thermal Spray Coating System, Spray Gun & Nozzle, Feeders, Dust Collectors, Noise Control Enclosures, Spare Parts, And Other Thermal Spray Equipment), By Process (Combustion And Electric), By End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Industrial Gas Turbines, Steel Making, Medical Devices, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market include -

Aimtek

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

ARZELL INC.

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)

CASTOLIN EUTECTIC

CenterLine (Windsor) Limited

Donaldson Company Inc.

Flame Spray Technologies B.V.

GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH

HAI Inc

Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc

(ASB Industries)

Imperial Systems Inc.

Kennametal Inc.

Lincotek Equipment S.p.A.

Linde plc

Metallisation Ltd

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Plasma Powders

Progressive Surface

Saint-Gobain

THERMION

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global thermal spray coating equipment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.24% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global thermal spray coating equipment market size was valued at around USD 458 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 638 million, by 2030.

The global thermal spray coating equipment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand from the aerospace manufacturing industry, across the globe.

Based on equipment type segmentation, spray gun & nozzle was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on process segmentation, combustion was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, aerospace & defense was the leading revenue-generating end-user industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the market during the forecast period

During the period covered by this estimate, it is anticipated that the expansion of the global market for thermal spray painting equipment will be led by North America. The primary buyers or customers of thermal spray coating equipment come from a wide variety of end-user industries. Some examples of these industries include aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, and electronics, among others. According to the Global Market Forecast (GMF) that was provided by AIRBUS, approximately 6,970 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries are anticipated to be delivered in North America during the period of 2023-2042. Out of this total, 83% of the units are likely to be single aisle, while 17% of the units are anticipated to be widebody.

In addition, North America plays a large role in the production of automobiles, accounting for around 17.4% of the total production of automobiles worldwide in the year 2022. Thermal spray coatings are widely utilized in the automobile industry for the purpose of ensuring the safety of various engine components, including piston rings, turbochargers, and others. For example, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) estimates that in 2022, around 14,798,146 units of automobiles were manufactured in North America (which includes the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada). This figure represents a growth rate of approximately 10% in comparison to the output of the previous year. The thermal spray painting equipment sector is benefiting from the presence of all of these growth-promoting elements.

The United States is one of the most important income generators for the thermal spray painting equipment sector across all of North America. The nation is home to a number of oil refineries across its territory. In the industry of petroleum refining, thermal spray coating equipment is used to coat vessels, pipes, turbines, and other components with metallic or ceramic materials to protect them against wear, corrosion, and other damaging effects. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Motiva Enterprises refinery had the ability to refine 607,000 barrels of crude oil each and every day, making it the largest crude oil refinery in Texas, which is located in the United States, as of February 2022. Refineries such as those owned by Marathon Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and others can be found throughout the United States.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Opportunities Available in the Market for Thermal Spray Coating Equipment

The development of technologies for the cold spray process in order to create prospects for growth

The thermal spraying industry has seen a number of recent technological advancements, one of which is the cold spray technique. The conventional methods have a number of drawbacks, but the cold spray process has a number of benefits, including the fact that the material being sprayed does not become molten or fused during the process. The basic idea underlying cold spray is that high-pressure streams drive metal particles through convergent-divergent nozzles at speeds greater than the speed of sound. This is the core theory behind cold spray.

Therefore, cold spray is a method of metal powder deposition that occurs in a solid state and can be utilized for the restoration of metal surfaces. The method may also be utilized for fast creating thick coatings and thin films, and it can be used for large-scale additive manufacturing at low temperatures. Both of these applications can be carried out at lower temperatures. A spray cannon, nozzle, powder feeder, and a few more pieces of equipment are utilized in the process technique. When these and other considerations are taken into account, there are exciting prospects for technological advancement in a variety of industries, including the aerospace, oil and gas, power, marine, automotive, and other markets.

