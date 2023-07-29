President’s Italy visit tightens bilateral relations: Italian media

HÀ NỘI - President Võ Văn Thưởng's State visit to Italy and visit to the Vatican from July 25-29 continue to receive wide coverage by Italian newspapers.

The AGCNews on July 29 ran an article about the tightened relations between Hà Nội and Rome after the Vietnamese President’s visit.

The article emphasises that Việt Nam and Italy have issued a joint statement on strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, which reaffirms the strong relationship between the two countries and plans for future cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence and security.

It says during high-level talks, Italy has always affirmed its determination to promote comprehensive relations with Việt Nam, considering Việt Nam a priority for developing relations in Southeast Asia. Việt Nam continues to be one of the ten emerging countries that Italy prioritises to develop trade and investment cooperation by 2030.

The article reviewed new steps in cooperation between the two countries, including the growing trade and investment partnership, with two-way trade turnover having doubled since 2010. Việt Nam is Italy's largest trading partner among ASEAN countries while Italy is Việt Nam's third largest partner among EU members.

Meanwhile, the La Voce di Alba newspaper published an article quoting MP Chiara Gribaudo, Vice President of Italian Democratic Party as saying after her meeting with President Võ Văn Thưởng in Rome that the new trade agreements with Việt Nam - the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) - have been ratified by the Italian Parliament, which opens up new important commercial opportunities for businesses and show support for new business perspectives. VNA/VNS