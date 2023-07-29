Helping Commerce Neighbors Feel Secure and Proud in Their Homes

Elderly neighbors and those with disabilities are often unable to care for their lawns. This initiative was organized to upgrade their homes and the beauty of the community.

Volunteers hard at work on the project

Cleaning up this lawn also improved the appearance of the neighborhood.

The finished lawn was a gift from the volunteers to an elderly resident who was unable to care for it on her own.

The volunteers presented the finished product to the neighbor.

Bridge Publications, TreePeople, and California Beauty Nursery help residents with disabilities care for their lawns, adding to the beauty of the neighborhood.

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., TreePeople, and California Beauty Nursery, in coordination with City of Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo, launched an initiative to help elderly residents and those with disabilities care for their lawns. Their plan was not only to provide a more welcoming environment for these residents, but also to upgrade Commerce neighborhoods.

The volunteers took a page from "The Way to Happiness," the nonreligious moral code of 21 precepts by international bestselling author, humanitarian, and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The activity was a living example of how "The Way to Happiness" can inspire activities that uplift the individual and the community.

Precept 20 of The Way to Happiness is “Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You.”

“This is a positive version of ’The Golden Rule,’’’ wrote Mr. Hubbard. “If one were to think over how he or she would like to be treated by others, one would evolve the human virtues. Just figure out how you would want people to treat you.”

Among these virtues are such attitudes as kindness, consideration, compassion, respect, friendliness, and treating people with dignity—which were part and parcel of the way the volunteers embraced this project.

Bridge Publications is planning more projects like this and encourages others to join them in caring for the lawns of the elderly or those with disabilities. To take part in this initiative, contact Camila Gonzalez at (323) 888-6200 or email cgonzalez@bridgepub.com.

Bridge Publications Inc., publisher of L. Ron Hubbard's nonfiction works, is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, on the Scientology Network.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the network has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories in 17 languages, satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Camila Gonzalez
Bridge Publications
+1 323-888-6200
