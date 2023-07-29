NA Chairman hails labourers’ contributions to national development

VIETNAM, July 29 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hailed efforts and resolve by labourers as well as their willingness to join hands with the Government and the State in national construction and development while addressing a labourers’ forum in Hà Nội on July 28.

The chief legislator called on trade union members and labourers to contribute more opinions on policy building and enforcement, stressing the NA, its Standing Committee, leaders and agencies are ready to listen to them.

He also lauded the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) for its performance in policy building and law enforcement monitoring, as well as in trade union activities, thus better protecting interests and rights of employees.

The NA leader asked all-level trade unions to discuss and decide on major matters regarding legitimate, legal rights and interests of labourers, and reform their operations.

Chairman Huệ expressed his hope that trade union members and labourers will continue well implementing the Party’s guidelines, and the State’s policies and laws, improve their knowledge and professional skills, and give more opinions on Party and administration building, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.

At the forum, the NA Chairman presented gifts to outstanding trade union members and disadvantaged labourers, and launched the National Worker’s Football Championship, to be co-organised by the VGCL, Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) Newspaper and the Vietnam Football Federation from September to November.

The participants looked into a report collecting more than 4,600 opinions regarding 45 major issues.

Representatives from relevant agencies cleared up questions raised by 21 trade union members and labourers. VNA/VNS