Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Q2 2023 Results

MCCALL, Idaho, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Cooper commented, “In Q2 2023 our financial performance continues to reflect the terrific work our entire team has done building quality relationships with our bank customers. Continued non-interest expense discipline offset the impact of increasing deposit costs on Net Interest Income. Compared to prior quarter net income after tax decreased slightly impacted by a higher Allowance for Credit Loss reflecting the continued growth in our loan portfolio.”   

First Half 2023 vs. First Half 2022

  • Net Interest Income increased 25% from $8.87 million to $11.06 million as a result of loan and deposit growth, and improved net interest margin.
  • Net Income after tax increased 108% from $1.21 million to $2.52 million which was also the result average earning asset growth combined with improved net interest margin.
  • Mortgage banking income decreased by 82%, from $234 thousand to $43 thousand, due to the continued slowdown in mortgage refinance activity.
  • Noninterest expenses increased 2%, from $7.42 million to $7.60 million, reflecting ongoing cost-control efforts.
  • Stockholder’s equity increased 13% to $47.81 million at period end, which was the result of continued earnings held in the company.

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023

  • Net Interest Income declined 2% from $5.59 million to $5.47 million, which was driven by an increase in cost of funds.
  • Net Income after tax decreased 5% from $1.29 million to $1.23 million, as a decrease in noninterest expense was offset by an increase in provision for credit losses.
  • Noninterest expenses declined 7% from $3.94 million to $3.66 million.
  • Average loans increased by 6% to $497 million, while average deposits increased 4% to $520 million.

Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The board is pleased with the results from the first six months of 2023, a time when banking news was challenging the deposit costs were increasing. The team remained focused on building relationships and controlling costs, and as a result continued to deliver strong financial performance.”

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain historically strong. A commitment to remaining credit disciplined combined with proactive credit monitoring have resulted in continued strong credit portfolio metrics. The Bank continues to fund the allowance for credit losses to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $6.39 million or 1.26% of loans. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our credit and relationship teams continue to show great discipline around maintaining underwriting standards, and closely monitoring the performance of our borrowers. Additionally, the bank remained committed to appropriately funding our Allowance for Credit Loss to support a growing portfolio.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.


Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
                     
For the six months ended June 30:   2023       2022     Change
  Net interest income $ 11,061     $ 8,872     $ 2,190     25 %
  Provision for credit losses   675       500       175     35 %
  Mortgage banking income   43       234       (190 )   -82 %
  Other noninterest income   572       461       111     24 %
  Noninterest expenses   7,604       7,420       184     2 %
    Net income before taxes   3,398       1,646       1,751     106 %
  Tax provision   879       434       445     103 %
    Net income   $ 2,519     $ 1,212     $ 1,306     108 %
                     
At June 30:       2023       2022     Change
  Loans     $ 506,837     $ 433,409     $ 73,427     17 %
  Allowance for credit losses   6,386       5,089       1,297     25 %
  Assets       623,490       543,285       80,205     15 %
  Deposits       547,484       476,738       70,746     15 %
  Stockholders' equity   47,814       42,209       5,605     13 %
                     
  Nonaccrual loans   -       -       -      
  Accruing loans more than 90 days past due   -       -       -      
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -      
                     
    Total nonperforming assets   -       -       -      
                     
  Book value per share   8.93       7.89       1.04     13 %
  Shares outstanding   5,353,575       5,350,651       2,924     0 %
                     
  Allowance to loans   1.26 %     1.17 %        
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       -          
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00 %     0.00 %        
                     
Averages for the six months ended June 30:   2023       2022     Change
  Loans     $ 483,710     $ 411,996     $ 71,714     17 %
  Earning assets   569,010       526,706       42,303     8 %
  Assets       585,124       543,486       41,638     8 %
  Deposits       510,149       467,544       42,606     9 %
  Stockholders' equity   48,462       43,333       5,129     12 %
                     
  Loans to deposits   95 %     88 %        
  Net interest margin   3.92 %     3.40 %        



Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                         
Income Statement Q2 2023   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022
  Net interest income $ 5,473     $ 5,588     $ 6,139     $ 5,701     $ 4,773  
  Provision for credit losses   475       200       250       350       350  
  Mortgage banking income   17       26       34       45       95  
  Other noninterest income   304       268       298       292       237  
  Noninterest expenses   3,662       3,943       3,996       3,800       3,950  
    Net income before taxes   1,658       1,740       2,226       1,888       806  
  Tax provision   429       450       568       493       211  
    Net income   $ 1,229     $ 1,290     $ 1,658     $ 1,395     $ 595  
                         
Period End Information Q2 2023   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022
  Loans     $ 506,837     $ 476,466     $ 479,571     $ 458,533     $ 433,409  
  Deposits       547,484       507,312       497,406       479,734       476,438  
  Allowance for credit losses   6,386       5,911       5,711       5,440       5,089  
  Nonperforming loans   -       -       -       4,300       -  
  Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
  Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   -       -       (21 )     (1 )     (1 )
                         
  Allowance to loans   1.26 %     1.24 %     1.19 %     1.19 %     1.17 %
  Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       -       -       126 %     -  
  Nonperforming loans to loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.94 %     0.00 %
                         
Average Balance Information Q2 2023   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022
  Loans     $ 496,659     $ 470,617     $ 467,973     $ 446,137     $ 424,540  
  Earning assets   581,865       556,012       539,094       532,981       526,248  
  Assets       598,083       572,022       555,157       549,129       543,011  
  Deposits       520,030       500,159       488,349       483,480       469,957  
  Stockholders' equity   49,079       47,837       46,309       44,717       43,676  
                         
  Loans to deposits   96 %     94 %     96 %     92 %     90 %
  Net interest margin   3.77 %     4.08 %     4.52 %     4.24 %     3.64 %

 


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


