Transport and communications statistics for June 2023

MACAU, July 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,658 as at end-June 2023, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,457) and heavy motorcycles (108,649) rose by 1.2% and 2.1% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in June jumped by 171.0% year-on-year to 1,038 (237 were electric vehicles). There were 488 light automobiles (128 of them were electric) and 480 heavy motorcycles (66 of them were electric), representing increases of 214.8% and 121.2% respectively. In the first half of 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 21.1% year-on-year to 5,999. Number of traffic accidents in June rose by 49.4% year-on-year to 1,351, with 470 persons injured. In the first half year, there were 6,479 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,264 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in June hiked by 148.8% year-on-year to 624,321 trips, of which light automobile trips (583,224) surged by 159.8%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in June fell by 40.5% year-on-year to 3,202 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,972 tonnes) took up 92.8% of the total. In the first half year, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,311,197 trips) leapt by 74.6% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (15,937 tonnes) slid by 35.6%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 49.2% year-on-year to 16,776 tonnes in June; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (9,660 tonnes) expanded by 273.3% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (7,116 tonnes) decreased by 17.8%. In the first half year, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 21.1% year-on-year to 93,499 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 3,281 trips in June, a sharp rise of 525.0% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 34.9% year-on-year to 5,688 tonnes in June, of which inward cargo (443 tonnes) and outward cargo (5,159 tonnes) increased by 23.9% and 35.2% respectively. In the first half year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 184.6% year-on-year to 15,617 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (23,486 tonnes) diminished by 13.5%.

As at the end of June, there were 89,619 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 7.1% year-on-year to 1,312,695; postpaid subscribers (966,071) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (346,624) rose by 6.7% and 8.2% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 710,920 as at end-June, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. Total duration of internet usage in June dropped by 0.9% year-on-year to 137 million hours, whereas the duration in the first half year rose by 3.0% to 864 million hours.

Transport and communications statistics for June 2023

