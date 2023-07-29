Itaú Chile Announces Second Quarter 2023 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CHILE (NYSEE ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2023.



On Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (11:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Chile Chief Executive Officer; Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Chile Chief Financial Officer and Matias Valenzuela, Head of Corporate Strategy & Financial Planning.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1751 / IR@itau.cl



