La Trobe extend for five more years with the Blues

The extension was unveiled this morning at a lecture theatre in the Carlton College of Sport (CCoS), with Chief Executive Brian Cook, Professor John Dewar AO, Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, AFLW captain and CCoS Football Development Assistant Coach and Growth Lead Kerryn Peterson and AFL defender Zac Williams.

Today’s announcement strengthens La Trobe and Carlton’s dedication to education, with a further commitment to growing the Carlton College of Sport education offering at the undergraduate level, through new and expanded coursework and programs.

Carlton will also continue to offer four graduate positions within the Club to Carlton College of Sport students every year, in addition to facilitating a minimum of 20 La Trobe University interns each year.

Originally starting out as a research-based partnership, focusing on collaborative research in sport science, the partnership shifted its focus to education with the establishment of the Carlton College of Sport in 2018.

Since launching in 2019, CCoS has seen an increase of 124 per cent in student intake, with record enrolments this year totalling 112 students across two diplomas - Diploma of Sport Coaching and Development and the Diploma of Elite Sport Business – with IKON Park now considered a campus of La Trobe University.

Keeping the Carlton community at the heart of the partnership, La Trobe have increased their community investment, signing on as a supporting partner of the Adam Saad Pathway with an annual $50k investment. They will also continue to support the annual La Trobe Iftar dinner and collaborations on the Islamic Youth Council.

The long-standing partnership has also evolved into the business sector, with a significant relationship established between Carlton IN Business (CIB) and the La Trobe Business School. Along with being a platinum partner of CIB, every Carlton IN Business member organisation has the incredible opportunity for professional development by nominating an employee to study one unit of a Master of Business Administration at La Trobe.

Carlton and La Trobe will also maintain their ties to research, giving three PhD students the chance to complete their research at the Club across the next five years, whilst also allowing four undergraduate honours or masters students to undertake their projects in relevant areas of the Club.

Carlton CEO Brian Cook said the extension with La Trobe is exciting, especially given all the avenues the partnership presents within the education sector.

"We look forward to the next five years with La Trobe's continued involvement with the Club. The extended partnership truly shows the Club's commitment to education, in particular the alignment with the Carlton College of Sport, and the commitment to providing high-calibre education," Cook said.

"It goes without saying that the Carlton College of Sport, powered by La Trobe University, has become an extremely respected space to learn, with continued growth within the program. 2023 has seen the largest cohort ever enrolled since the College was first established at IKON Park in 2019.

"The vast opportunities that come to life through this continued partnership are remarkable. As a Club we welcome the opportunity to not only involve multiple PHD students who will conduct vital research but also offer various graduate positions within our Club each year.

"We are proud to have La Trobe University as one of our valued partners. Their continued investment into not just the Carlton College of Sport but also into other areas of our Club including the Adam Saad Pathways Program and Carlton IN Business, shows their true commitment to growth, education and community."

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said he was thrilled that the University’s valued partnership with the Carlton Football Club was being extended.

“Since its official inception in 2016, our relationship with the Carlton Football Club has flourished, offering exceptional student experience and research opportunities, including the establishment of the Carlton College of Sport,” Professor Dewar said.

“Our partnership is now evolving in all kinds of exciting ways, including our La Trobe Business School providing education to the Carlton IN Business (CIB) network via our esteemed Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

“We are excited at the prospect of how our partnership with the Carlton Football Club will grow and innovate into the future.”

Photo caption:

L-R: Chief Executive Brian Cook, Professor John Dewar AO, Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, AFLW captain and CCoS Football Development Assistant Coach and Growth Lead Kerryn Peterson and AFL defender Zac Williams.

Carlton College of Sport students from left: John Rosales, Carla Podolczak, Brody Plant, Penelope Hendy.

