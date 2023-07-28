First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held July 27, 2023, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.