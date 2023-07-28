First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held July 27, 2023, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.



