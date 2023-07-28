Manchin Statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline Resuming Construction

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline resuming construction.

“I fought to ensure that language to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline was included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act in June. Congress passed that law, the President signed it, and now the Supreme Court of the United States spoke with one voice to uphold it. Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will now resume, creating 4,500 jobs by the end of August. This is a great day for American energy security and even a greater day for the state of West Virginia.”