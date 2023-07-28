Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2023 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,226 and $7,070 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “I am proud of our strong second quarter and year-to-date performance, as we successfully navigate a challenging banking environment. This is a direct result of our Bank’s focus on supporting our customers, maintaining solid asset quality, and controlling expenses. While we were able to settle the proxy contest prior to the annual meeting, we incurred $523 in legal and professional fees in the process. Excluding the costs associated with the proxy contest and other non-recurring items, adjusted net income from operations for the quarter was $3,604 as compared to $3,483 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Throughout these challenging times, we remain committed to providing long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Justice continued, “We continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet by taking a measured approach to loan growth, while maintaining strong asset quality. Gross loans increased 19.4% year-over-year to a record $1.47 billion at June 30, 2023. Our asset quality remains excellent with historically low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming loans to gross loans of just 0.16%, reflecting our stringent underwriting standards and stable economic trends across our local Michigan markets. In addition, our non-owner occupied commercial office exposure was only 4.22% of gross loans at June 30, 2023 with limited exposure in suburban markets. Overall, our performance throughout the first half of 2023 is encouraging and we continue to believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 19,553     $ 18,679     $ 17,782     $ 15,726     $ 13,411  
Interest expense     6,469       5,335       3,645       1,738       785  
Net interest income     13,084       13,344       14,137       13,988       12,626  
Provision for loan losses     205       236       847       1,231       525  
Noninterest income     2,460       2,328       1,949       2,395       2,794  
Noninterest expenses     11,320       10,633       9,781       10,143       10,560  
Federal income tax expense     793       959       1,094       1,000       859  
Net income   $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009     $ 3,476  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.73     $ 0.87     $ 0.99     $ 0.91     $ 0.79  
Dividends   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 27.16     $ 26.64     $ 26.22     $ 25.22     $ 24.53  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 21.21     $ 24.10     $ 23.40     $ 25.20     $ 27.85  
Low   $ 18.70     $ 21.10     $ 21.60     $ 23.00     $ 24.40  
Close(1)   $ 19.35     $ 21.31     $ 22.20     $ 23.00     $ 25.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.76 %     0.92 %     1.06 %     1.02 %     0.96 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     9.89 %     12.32 %     14.01 %     12.96 %     11.55 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     10.67 %     13.34 %     15.21 %     14.10 %     12.60 %
Efficiency ratio     72.83 %     67.85 %     60.80 %     61.91 %     68.48 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.85 %     4.75 %     4.57 %     4.27 %     3.96 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.42 %     0.75 %     0.38 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.25 %     3.40 %     3.63 %     3.79 %     3.73 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725  
Gross loans   $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,400     $ 15,220     $ 13,000     $ 12,200     $ 11,000  
Total assets   $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073     $ 1,688,863     $ 1,588,592     $ 1,471,454  
Total deposits   $ 1,380,192     $ 1,353,918     $ 1,332,883     $ 1,345,209     $ 1,231,543  
Borrowed funds   $ 200,550     $ 259,050     $ 222,350     $ 116,600     $ 111,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 130,690     $ 128,247     $ 126,087     $ 121,630     $ 118,566  
Net loans to total deposits     105.56 %     106.50 %     106.77 %     99.51 %     99.22 %
Common shares outstanding     4,460,053       4,453,951       4,439,725       4,434,937       4,429,357  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,706,147     $ 1,687,175     $ 1,637,191     $ 1,558,040     $ 1,449,874  
Earning assets   $ 1,617,593     $ 1,595,605     $ 1,544,880     $ 1,464,233     $ 1,360,658  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,105,807     $ 1,072,417     $ 1,016,876     $ 917,888     $ 826,708  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 130,860     $ 126,495     $ 123,567     $ 122,695     $ 120,659  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 121,274     $ 116,834     $ 113,810     $ 112,829     $ 110,686  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,427,890       4,421,584       4,413,710       4,408,399       4,417,447  
Unvested stock grants     29,916       29,007       24,460       24,460       24,460  
Total common shares outstanding     4,457,806       4,450,591       4,438,170       4,432,859       4,441,907  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.16 %     0.12 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)     1.05 %     1.04 %     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)     1.05 %     1.04 %     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     %     %     %     0.04 %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.10 %     0.04 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     11.31 %     11.08 %     10.87 %     10.96 %     11.36 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.23 %     10.02 %     9.95 %     10.07 %     10.50 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.25 %     9.04 %     8.96 %     9.04 %     9.39 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.55 %     8.47 %     8.58 %     8.91 %     9.30 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six months ended (unaudited):

    6/30/2023   6/30/2022   6/30/2021   6/30/2020   6/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 38,232     $ 25,712     $ 23,577     $ 22,285     $ 21,225  
Interest expense     11,804       1,384       1,438       3,763       4,285  
Net interest income     26,428       24,328       22,139       18,522       16,940  
Provision for loan losses     441       1,027       218       3,543       477  
Noninterest income     4,788       5,602       8,173       9,985       3,772  
Noninterest expenses     21,953       20,727       18,342       15,675       13,200  
Federal income tax expense     1,752       1,616       2,370       1,894       1,424  
Net income   $ 7,070     $ 6,560     $ 9,382     $ 7,395     $ 5,611  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 1.60     $ 1.48     $ 2.02     $ 1.59     $ 1.21  
Dividends   $ 0.20     $ 0.18     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.14  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 27.16     $ 24.53     $ 25.73     $ 22.44     $ 19.59  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 27.40     $ 26.00     $ 21.00  
Low   $ 18.70     $ 24.40     $ 21.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.05  
Close(1)   $ 19.35     $ 25.00     $ 26.00     $ 17.35     $ 20.60  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.84 %     0.91 %     1.47 %     1.32 %     1.20 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.08 %     11.05 %     15.75 %     14.13 %     12.14 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     11.98 %     12.05 %     16.25 %     14.69 %     12.75 %
Efficiency ratio     70.33 %     69.25 %     60.51 %     54.99 %     63.73 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.80 %     3.83 %     3.89 %     4.20 %     4.79 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.19 %     0.34 %     0.39 %     1.09 %     1.43 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.32 %     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.49 %     3.82 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 117,563     $ 136,725     $ 129,944     $ 75,526     $ 73,285  
Gross loans   $ 1,472,288     $ 1,232,892     $ 986,358     $ 1,044,564     $ 813,547  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,400     $ 11,000     $ 10,800     $ 8,991     $ 5,014  
Total assets   $ 1,718,819     $ 1,471,454     $ 1,309,685     $ 1,237,694     $ 949,790  
Total deposits   $ 1,380,192     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,126,496     $ 1,018,287     $ 792,555  
Borrowed funds   $ 200,550     $ 111,000     $ 49,500     $ 96,217     $ 54,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 130,690     $ 118,566     $ 122,986     $ 108,969     $ 95,504  
Net loans to total deposits     105.56 %     99.22 %     86.60 %     101.70 %     102.02 %
Common shares outstanding     4,460,053       4,429,357       4,638,594       4,680,920       4,653,343  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,696,660     $ 1,449,212     $ 1,284,534     $ 1,125,064     $ 940,585  
Earning assets   $ 1,606,599     $ 1,354,652     $ 1,225,641     $ 1,068,847     $ 894,357  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,089,115     $ 828,955     $ 744,434     $ 692,035     $ 604,469  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 128,673     $ 119,711     $ 120,134     $ 105,276     $ 93,239  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 119,050     $ 109,776     $ 116,432     $ 101,233     $ 88,762  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,424,737       4,434,527       4,654,863       4,662,113       4,638,208  
Unvested stock grants     29,461       25,963       21,297       13,844       9,878  
Total common shares outstanding     4,454,198       4,460,490       4,676,160       4,675,957       4,648,086  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.87 %     0.10 %     0.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.66 %     0.08 %     0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)     1.05 %     0.89 %     1.09 %     0.86 %     0.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)     1.05 %     0.89 %     1.14 %     1.07 %     0.62 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     %     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.04 %   (0.01 )%
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans     0.03 %     0.09 %     0.02 %     0.38 %     0.06 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     11.31 %     11.36 %     14.35 %     15.06 %     14.18 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.23 %     10.50 %     13.27 %     14.00 %     13.53 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.25 %     9.39 %     11.87 %     12.34 %     11.73 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.55 %     9.30 %     10.19 %     9.90 %     11.16 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Net income   $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009     $ 3,476  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans                 (20 )     (20 )     (20 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     60       60       85       85       85  
Amortization on acquired time deposits                 (21 )     (21 )     (21 )
Other acquisition related expenses                             11  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     60       60       44       44       55  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Proxy contest related expenses     413                          
Prepayment penalties collected     (95 )     (9 )     (61 )     (119 )     (48 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     318       (9 )     (61 )     (119 )     (48 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 3,604     $ 3,895     $ 4,347     $ 3,934     $ 3,483  
                     
Net interest income   $ 13,084     $ 13,344     $ 14,137     $ 13,988     $ 12,626  
Accretion on purchased loans                 (25 )     (25 )     (26 )
Prepayment penalties collected     (120 )     (12 )     (77 )     (150 )     (61 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits                 (27 )     (27 )     (26 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 12,964     $ 13,332     $ 14,008     $ 13,786     $ 12,513  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.81     $ 0.88     $ 0.98     $ 0.89     $ 0.79  
Return on average assets     0.85 %     0.94 %     1.05 %     1.00 %     0.96 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.05 %     12.49 %     13.96 %     12.72 %     11.58 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     11.92 %     13.52 %     15.15 %     13.83 %     12.62 %
Efficiency ratio     69.51 %     67.41 %     60.62 %     62.02 %     68.19 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.82 %     4.75 %     4.54 %     4.22 %     3.93 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.41 %     0.74 %     0.37 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.22 %     3.40 %     3.60 %     3.74 %     3.70 %
                     


    Year to Date June 30   Variance
    2023   2022   Amount   %
Net income   $ 7,070     $ 6,560     $ 510     7.77 %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans           (41 )     41     (100.00 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     120       170       (50 )   (29.41 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (42 )     42     (100.00 )%
Other acquisition related expenses           213       (213 )   (100.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     120       300       (180 )   (60.00 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Proxy contest related expenses     413             413     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected     (104 )     (210 )     106     (50.48 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     309       (210 )     519     (247.14 )%
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 7,499     $ 6,650     $ 849     12.77 %
                 
Net interest income   $ 26,428     $ 24,328     $ 2,100     8.63 %
Accretion on purchased loans           (51 )     51     (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (132 )     (266 )     134     (50.38 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (54 )     54     (100.00 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 26,296     $ 23,957     $ 2,339     9.76 %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 1.69     $ 1.50     $ 0.19     12.67 %
Return on average assets     0.89 %     0.93 %       (0.04 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.75 %     11.20 %       0.55 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     12.70 %     12.22 %       0.48 %
Efficiency ratio     68.45 %     68.48 %       (0.03 )%
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.78 %     3.78 %       1.00 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.19 %     0.33 %       1.86 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.30 %     3.57 %       (0.27 )%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,470,156     $ 18,725   5.11 %   $ 1,447,375     $ 17,854   5.00 %   $ 1,189,812     $ 12,843   4.33 %
Taxable investment securities     107,256       418   1.56 %     109,671       435   1.61 %     129,727       441   1.36 %
Nontaxable investment securities     13,253       76   2.27 %     14,287       81   2.30 %     15,305       85   2.25 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     15,552       208   5.36 %     14,035       153   4.42 %     22,269       40   0.72 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     11,376       143   5.04 %     10,237       173   6.85 %     3,545       19   2.15 %
Total earning assets     1,617,593       19,570   4.85 %     1,595,605       18,696   4.75 %     1,360,658       13,428   3.96 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for credit losses     (15,220 )             (15,145 )             (11,217 )        
Premises and equipment, net     15,363               15,453               16,695          
Accrued income and other assets     88,411               91,262               83,738          
Total assets   $ 1,706,147             $ 1,687,175             $ 1,449,874          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 380,224     $ 2,619   2.76 %   $ 359,223     $ 2,078   2.35 %   $ 256,856     $ 185   0.29 %
Savings deposits     306,195       434   0.57 %     341,154       473   0.56 %     367,917       113   0.12 %
Time deposits     175,607       1,303   2.98 %     166,518       1,012   2.46 %     113,026       140   0.50 %
Borrowed funds     243,781       2,113   3.48 %     205,522       1,772   3.50 %     88,909       347   1.57 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,105,807       6,469   2.35 %     1,072,417       5,335   2.02 %     826,708       785   0.38 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     455,123               474,686               490,863          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     14,357               13,577               11,644          
Shareholders' equity     130,860               126,495               120,659          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,706,147             $ 1,687,175             $ 1,449,874          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 13,101           $ 13,361           $ 12,643    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.25 %           3.40 %           3.73 %
                                     


    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,458,766     $ 36,579   5.06 %   $ 1,150,284     $ 24,582   4.31 %
Taxable investment securities     108,463       853   1.59 %     136,835       881   1.30 %
Nontaxable investment securities     13,769       157   2.28 %     16,008       175   2.24 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     14,794       361   4.92 %     47,969       69   0.29 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     10,807       316   5.90 %     3,556       39   2.21 %
Total earning assets     1,606,599       38,266   4.80 %     1,354,652       25,746   3.83 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for credit losses     (15,183 )             (10,863 )        
Premises and equipment, net     15,407               16,818          
Accrued income and other assets     89,837               88,605          
Total assets   $ 1,696,660             $ 1,449,212          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 369,723     $ 4,697   2.56 %   $ 266,356     $ 322   0.24 %
Savings deposits     323,675       907   0.57 %     366,369       233   0.13 %
Time deposits     171,064       2,315   2.73 %     126,245       327   0.52 %
Borrowed funds     224,653       3,885   3.49 %     69,985       502   1.45 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,089,115       11,804   2.19 %     828,955       1,384   0.34 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits     464,905               481,729          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     13,967               18,817          
Shareholders' equity     128,673               119,711          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,696,660             $ 1,449,212          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 26,462           $ 24,362    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.32 %           3.63 %
                         

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 363     $ 508     $ 871     $ 3,333     $ 2,549     $ 5,882     $ 7,276     $ 4,721     $ 11,997  
Taxable investment securities     (7 )     (10 )     (17 )     (293 )     270       (23 )     (396 )     368       (28 )
Nontaxable investment securities     (5 )           (5 )     (21 )     12       (9 )     (32 )     14       (18 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     19       36       55       (84 )     252       168       (172 )     464       292  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     101       (131 )     (30 )     77       47       124       152       125       277  
Total changes in interest income     471       403       874       3,012       3,130       6,142       6,828       5,692       12,520  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits     136       405       541       130       2,304       2,434       169       4,206       4,375  
Savings deposits     (91 )     52       (39 )     (128 )     449       321       (86 )     760       674  
Time deposits     60       231       291       117       1,046       1,163       153       1,835       1,988  
Borrowed funds     410       (69 )     341       1,040       726       1,766       2,067       1,316       3,383  
Total changes in interest expense     515       619       1,134       1,159       4,525       5,684       2,303       8,117       10,420  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ (44 )   $ (216 )   $ (260 )   $ 1,853     $ (1,395 )   $ 458     $ 4,525     $ (2,425 )   $ 2,100  
                                     


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Total earning assets   4.85 %   4.75 %   4.57 %   4.27 %   3.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2.35 %   2.02 %   1.42 %   0.75 %   0.38 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.25 %   3.40 %   3.63 %   3.79 %   3.73 %
                     


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Interest income   $ 19,553   $ 18,679   $ 17,782   $ 15,726   $ 13,411
FTE adjustment     17     17     17     18     17
Total interest income (FTE)     19,570     18,696     17,799     15,744     13,428
Total interest expense     6,469     5,335     3,645     1,738     785
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 13,101   $ 13,361   $ 14,154   $ 14,006   $ 12,643
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services   $ 583     $ 549   $ 505     $ 546     $ 458  
ATM and debit card income     570       531     559       553       577  
Service charges on deposit accounts     224       218     245       270       246  
Total     1,377       1,298     1,309       1,369       1,281  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     198       161     24       36       182  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (8 )     107     (129 )     207       433  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     95                        
Change in fair value of equity investments     (16 )     15     2       (39 )     (31 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     406       406     415       427       435  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     178       172     175       172       168  
Other     230       169     153       223       326  
Total     814       747     743       822       929  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,460     $ 2,328   $ 1,949     $ 2,395     $ 2,794  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 596     $ 674   $ 310     $ 670     $ 1,050  
                                       


    Six Months Ended June 30   Variance
    2023   2022   Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services   $ 1,132     $ 1,056     $ 76     7.20 %
ATM and debit card income     1,101       1,062       39     3.67 %
Service charges on deposit accounts     442       487       (45 )   (9.24 )%
Total     2,675       2,605       70     2.69 %
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     359       665       (306 )   (46.02 )%
Changes in the fair value of MSR     99       752       (653 )   (86.84 )%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     95             95     N/M
Change in fair value of equity investments     (1 )     (79 )     78     (98.73 )%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     812       879       (67 )   (7.62 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     350       334       16     4.79 %
Other     399       446       (47 )   (10.54 )%
Total     1,561       1,659       (98 )   (5.91 )%
Total noninterest income   $ 4,788     $ 5,602     $ (814 )   (14.53 )%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 1,270     $ 2,296     $ (1,026 )   (44.69)%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have been actively selling residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, resulting in increased gain on sales in the first half of 2023. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, the relative value of the servicing portfolio has increased.   While we experienced an increase in the overall value of the portfolio first quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR will likely continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the second quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $4,103. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $46,099 since the second quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income in 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase throughout 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans. We continually analyze our commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,492   $ 5,792   $ 5,329   $ 5,320   $ 5,453
Professional services     1,237     766     594     763     777
Furniture and equipment     685     726     772     822     805
Occupancy     589     635     566     578     579
Data processing     565     513     111     363     665
Advertising and promotional     509     451     580     405     326
Loan and collection     457     240     278     435     600
Other                    
FDIC insurance premiums     330     201     149     150     172
ATM and debit card     179     161     254     154     160
Telephone and communication     100     119     110     112     112
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     76     76     107     108     107
Other acquisition related expenses                     14
Other general and administrative     1,101     953     931     933     790
Total   $ 1,786   $ 1,510   $ 1,551   $ 1,457   $ 1,355
Total noninterest expenses   $ 11,320   $ 10,633   $ 9,781   $ 10,143   $ 10,560
                     


    Six Months Ended
June 30 		  Variance
    2023   2022   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 11,284   $ 10,800   $ 484     4.48 %
Professional services     2,003     1,589     414     26.05 %
Furniture and equipment     1,411     1,623     (212 )   (13.06 )%
Occupancy     1,224     1,183     41     3.47 %
Data processing     1,078     1,077     1     0.09 %
Advertising and promotional     960     604     356     58.94 %
Loan and collection     697     927     (230 )   (24.81 )%
Other                
FDIC insurance premiums     531     322     85     21.96 %
ATM and debit card     340     303     37     12.21 %
Telephone and communication     219     217     2     0.92 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     152     215     (63 )   (29.30 )%
Other acquisition related expenses         270     (270 )   (100.00 )%
Other general and administrative     2,054     1,597     457     28.62 %
Total   $ 3,296   $ 2,924   $ 372     12.72 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 21,953   $ 20,727   $ 1,226     5.91 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased year-to-date for 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. During the quarter, overall compensation trended downward due to reduced commissions and staff attrition. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to normalize in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the second half of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize in 2023.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase during 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses increased during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to homeownership grants awarded to Habitat for Humanity. Loan and collection expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums have increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels during 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional acquisition expenses in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses increased during the second quarter of 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510
Total investment securities     117,563     122,995     125,049     129,886     136,725
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     1,106     875     493     62     664
Gross loans     1,472,288     1,457,173     1,436,166     1,350,851     1,232,892
Less allowance for credit losses     15,400     15,220     13,000     12,200     11,000
Net loans     1,456,888     1,441,953     1,423,166     1,338,651     1,221,892
All other assets     84,081     82,754     82,311     76,648     73,663
Total assets   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592   $ 1,471,454
    .                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,380,192   $ 1,353,918   $ 1,332,883   $ 1,345,209   $ 1,231,543
Total borrowed funds     200,550     259,050     222,350     116,600     111,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     7,387     7,858     7,543     5,153     10,345
Total liabilities     1,588,129     1,620,826     1,562,776     1,466,962     1,352,888
Total shareholders' equity     130,690     128,247     126,087     121,630     118,566
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592   $ 1,471,454
                     


    6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023   6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ (41,315 )   (41.11 )%   $ 20,671     53.68 %
Total investment securities     (5,432 )   (4.42 )%     (19,162 )   (14.01 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     231     26.40 %     442     66.57 %
Gross loans     15,115     1.04 %     239,396     19.42 %
Less allowance for credit losses     180     1.18 %     4,400     40.00 %
Net loans     14,935     1.04 %     234,996     19.23 %
All other assets     1,327     1.60 %     10,418     14.14 %
Total assets   $ (30,254 )   (1.73 )%   $ 247,365     16.81 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 26,274     1.94 %   $ 148,649     12.07 %
Total borrowed funds     (58,500 )   (22.58 )%     89,550     80.68 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     (471 )   (5.99 )%     (2,958 )   (28.59 )%
Total liabilities     (32,697 )   (2.02 )%     235,241     17.39 %
Total shareholders' equity     2,443     1.90 %     12,124     10.23 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ (30,254 )   (1.73 )%   $ 247,365     16.81 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 33,028     $ 24,376     $ 28,216   $ 29,530   $ 26,085  
Interest bearing     26,153       76,120       29,628     13,815     12,425  
Total   $ 59,181     $ 100,496     $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510  
                     
    6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023       6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 8,652       35.49 %       $ 6,943     26.62 %
Interest bearing     (49,967 )   (65.64 )%         13,728     110.49 %
Total   $ (41,315 )   (41.11 )%       $ 20,671     53.68 %
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     82,041     102,368     103,819     109,685     115,586
FHLB borrowing availability     170,000     111,500     144,567     78,000     83,000
Unsecured lines of credit     20,000     20,000     26,500     26,500     26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     119     119     113     115     125
Parent company line of credit     1,450     1,450     1,650     2,400     3,000
PPPLF                     429
Total liquidity sources   $ 332,791   $ 335,933   $ 334,493   $ 260,045   $ 267,150
                     

The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the first quarter of 2023 was due to our utilization of wholesale funding (see "Wholesale funding sources" below), which we did not utilize to the same extent during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during the second quarter of 2023 is due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the second quarter of 2023 is due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has recently moderated.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 24,411     $ 24,402     $ 24,394     $ 26,391     $ 27,391  
State and municipal     21,110       22,649       22,709       22,743       22,863  
Mortgage backed residential     52,704       54,595       56,293       58,313       60,672  
Certificates of deposit     6,679       7,426       7,426       8,166       8,914  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     24,680       25,275       25,925       26,560       27,733  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (14,536 )     (13,940 )     (14,184 )     (14,698 )     (13,509 )
Total available-for-sale     115,048       120,407       122,563       127,475       134,064  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     1,081       1,168       1,171       1,173       1,386  
Equity securities     1,434       1,420       1,315       1,238       1,275  
Total investment securities   $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725  
                     
    6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023       6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     9       0.04 %       $ (2,980 )   (10.88 )%
State and municipal     (1,539 )   (6.80 )%         (1,753 )   (7.67 )%
Mortgage backed residential     (1,891 )   (3.46 )%         (7,968 )   (13.13 )%
Certificates of deposit     (747 )   (10.06 )%         (2,235 )   (25.07 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (595 )   (2.35 )%         (3,053 )   (11.01 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (596 )     4.28 %         (1,027 )     7.60 %
Total available-for-sale     (5,359 )   (4.45 )%         (19,016 )   (14.18 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (87 )   (7.45 )%         (305 )   (22.01 )%
Equity securities     14       0.99 %         159       12.47 %
Total investment securities   $ (5,432 )   (4.42 )%       $ (19,162 )   (14.01 )%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 6,523   $ 17,888   $   $   $   $ 24,411
State and municipal     1,832     16,610     1,287     1,381         21,110
Mortgage backed residential                     52,704     52,704
Certificates of deposit     4,704     1,975                 6,679
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                     24,680     24,680
Total amortized cost   $ 13,059   $ 36,473   $ 1,287   $ 1,381   $ 77,384   $ 129,584
Fair value   $ 12,747   $ 33,065   $ 1,160   $ 1,259   $ 66,817   $ 115,048
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 546   $ 305   $ 230   $   $   $ 1,081
Fair value   $ 540   $ 294   $ 222   $   $   $ 1,056
                         

Total investment securities have declined primarily due to maturities and prepayments, in addition to our unrealized loss position on available-for-sale investments. Due to the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth for the remainder of 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $2,000 during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings. Based on analysis, we provided an additional $180 to our allowance for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 120,985     $ 111,557     $ 106,616     $ 107,531     $ 108,054  
PPP loans                             429  
Commercial real estate     870,761       874,690       869,496       820,165       745,416  
Total commercial loans     991,746       986,247       976,112       927,696       853,899  
Residential mortgage     430,065       418,987       406,408       368,971       327,574  
Home equity     45,689       46,909       47,768       47,928       44,648  
Total residential real estate loans     475,754       465,896       454,176       416,899       372,222  
Consumer     4,788       5,030       5,878       6,256       6,771  
Gross loans     1,472,288       1,457,173       1,436,166       1,350,851       1,232,892  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,400 )     (15,220 )     (13,000 )     (12,200 )     (11,000 )
Loans, net   $ 1,456,888     $ 1,441,953     $ 1,423,166     $ 1,338,651     $ 1,221,892  
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,463  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 632,018     $ 636,121     $ 647,121     $ 660,490     $ 678,117  
                     
    6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023       6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 9,428       8.45 %       $ 12,931       11.97 %
PPP loans         N/M         (429 )   (100.00 )%
Commercial real estate     (3,929 )   (0.45 )%         125,345       16.82 %
Total commercial loans     5,499       0.56 %         137,847       16.14 %
Residential mortgage     11,078       2.64 %         102,491       31.29 %
Home equity     (1,220 )   (2.60 )%         1,041       2.33 %
Total residential real estate loans     9,858       2.12 %         103,532       27.81 %
Consumer     (242 )   (4.81 )%         (1,983 )   (29.29 )%
Gross loans     15,115       1.04 %         239,396       19.42 %
Allowance for credit losses     (180 )     1.18 %         (4,400 )     40.00 %
Loans, net   $ 14,935       1.04 %       $ 234,996       19.23 %
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 15,115       1.04 %       $ 239,825       19.46 %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (4,103 )   (0.65 )%       $ (46,099 )   (6.80 )%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 120,854   $ 111,426   $ 106,616   $ 107,531   $ 108,483
Commercial real estate     870,580     874,509     869,313     819,982     745,025
Residential mortgage     428,147     416,879     404,308     367,652     326,481
Home equity     45,535     46,761     47,728     47,887     44,607
Consumer     4,788     5,020     5,871     6,251     6,771
Subtotal     1,469,904     1,454,595     1,433,836     1,349,303     1,231,367
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial     131     131            
Commercial real estate     181     181     183     183     391
Residential mortgage     1,918     2,108     2,100     1,319     1,093
Home equity     154     148     40     41     41
Consumer         10     7     5    
Subtotal     2,384     2,578     2,330     1,548     1,525
Gross Loans   $ 1,472,288   $ 1,457,173   $ 1,436,166   $ 1,350,851   $ 1,232,892
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment        