Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2023 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,226 and $7,070 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “I am proud of our strong second quarter and year-to-date performance, as we successfully navigate a challenging banking environment. This is a direct result of our Bank’s focus on supporting our customers, maintaining solid asset quality, and controlling expenses. While we were able to settle the proxy contest prior to the annual meeting, we incurred $523 in legal and professional fees in the process. Excluding the costs associated with the proxy contest and other non-recurring items, adjusted net income from operations for the quarter was $3,604 as compared to $3,483 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Throughout these challenging times, we remain committed to providing long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Justice continued, “We continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet by taking a measured approach to loan growth, while maintaining strong asset quality. Gross loans increased 19.4% year-over-year to a record $1.47 billion at June 30, 2023. Our asset quality remains excellent with historically low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming loans to gross loans of just 0.16%, reflecting our stringent underwriting standards and stable economic trends across our local Michigan markets. In addition, our non-owner occupied commercial office exposure was only 4.22% of gross loans at June 30, 2023 with limited exposure in suburban markets. Overall, our performance throughout the first half of 2023 is encouraging and we continue to believe 2023 will be another good year for Fentura Financial.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 Interest expense 6,469 5,335 3,645 1,738 785 Net interest income 13,084 13,344 14,137 13,988 12,626 Provision for loan losses 205 236 847 1,231 525 Noninterest income 2,460 2,328 1,949 2,395 2,794 Noninterest expenses 11,320 10,633 9,781 10,143 10,560 Federal income tax expense 793 959 1,094 1,000 859 Net income $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ 0.99 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 Dividends $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Tangible book value(1) $ 27.16 $ 26.64 $ 26.22 $ 25.22 $ 24.53 Quoted market value High $ 21.21 $ 24.10 $ 23.40 $ 25.20 $ 27.85 Low $ 18.70 $ 21.10 $ 21.60 $ 23.00 $ 24.40 Close(1) $ 19.35 $ 21.31 $ 22.20 $ 23.00 $ 25.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.92 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.89 % 12.32 % 14.01 % 12.96 % 11.55 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.67 % 13.34 % 15.21 % 14.10 % 12.60 % Efficiency ratio 72.83 % 67.85 % 60.80 % 61.91 % 68.48 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 Gross loans $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 Total assets $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454 Total deposits $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 Borrowed funds $ 200,550 $ 259,050 $ 222,350 $ 116,600 $ 111,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 130,690 $ 128,247 $ 126,087 $ 121,630 $ 118,566 Net loans to total deposits 105.56 % 106.50 % 106.77 % 99.51 % 99.22 % Common shares outstanding 4,460,053 4,453,951 4,439,725 4,434,937 4,429,357 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,706,147 $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 Earning assets $ 1,617,593 $ 1,595,605 $ 1,544,880 $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,105,807 $ 1,072,417 $ 1,016,876 $ 917,888 $ 826,708 Total shareholders' equity $ 130,860 $ 126,495 $ 123,567 $ 122,695 $ 120,659 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,274 $ 116,834 $ 113,810 $ 112,829 $ 110,686 Earned common shares outstanding 4,427,890 4,421,584 4,413,710 4,408,399 4,417,447 Unvested stock grants 29,916 29,007 24,460 24,460 24,460 Total common shares outstanding 4,457,806 4,450,591 4,438,170 4,432,859 4,441,907 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1) 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % — % — % — % 0.04 % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.04 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 11.08 % 10.87 % 10.96 % 11.36 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.23 % 10.02 % 9.95 % 10.07 % 10.50 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.25 % 9.04 % 8.96 % 9.04 % 9.39 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 % 8.91 % 9.30 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six months ended (unaudited):

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 38,232 $ 25,712 $ 23,577 $ 22,285 $ 21,225 Interest expense 11,804 1,384 1,438 3,763 4,285 Net interest income 26,428 24,328 22,139 18,522 16,940 Provision for loan losses 441 1,027 218 3,543 477 Noninterest income 4,788 5,602 8,173 9,985 3,772 Noninterest expenses 21,953 20,727 18,342 15,675 13,200 Federal income tax expense 1,752 1,616 2,370 1,894 1,424 Net income $ 7,070 $ 6,560 $ 9,382 $ 7,395 $ 5,611 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.60 $ 1.48 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 $ 1.21 Dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Tangible book value(1) $ 27.16 $ 24.53 $ 25.73 $ 22.44 $ 19.59 Quoted market value High $ 24.10 $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 Low $ 18.70 $ 24.40 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 Close(1) $ 19.35 $ 25.00 $ 26.00 $ 17.35 $ 20.60 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.91 % 1.47 % 1.32 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.08 % 11.05 % 15.75 % 14.13 % 12.14 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.98 % 12.05 % 16.25 % 14.69 % 12.75 % Efficiency ratio 70.33 % 69.25 % 60.51 % 54.99 % 63.73 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.80 % 3.83 % 3.89 % 4.20 % 4.79 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.19 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 1.09 % 1.43 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.32 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.49 % 3.82 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 117,563 $ 136,725 $ 129,944 $ 75,526 $ 73,285 Gross loans $ 1,472,288 $ 1,232,892 $ 986,358 $ 1,044,564 $ 813,547 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 11,000 $ 10,800 $ 8,991 $ 5,014 Total assets $ 1,718,819 $ 1,471,454 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,237,694 $ 949,790 Total deposits $ 1,380,192 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,018,287 $ 792,555 Borrowed funds $ 200,550 $ 111,000 $ 49,500 $ 96,217 $ 54,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 130,690 $ 118,566 $ 122,986 $ 108,969 $ 95,504 Net loans to total deposits 105.56 % 99.22 % 86.60 % 101.70 % 102.02 % Common shares outstanding 4,460,053 4,429,357 4,638,594 4,680,920 4,653,343 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,696,660 $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 Earning assets $ 1,606,599 $ 1,354,652 $ 1,225,641 $ 1,068,847 $ 894,357 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,089,115 $ 828,955 $ 744,434 $ 692,035 $ 604,469 Total shareholders' equity $ 128,673 $ 119,711 $ 120,134 $ 105,276 $ 93,239 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 119,050 $ 109,776 $ 116,432 $ 101,233 $ 88,762 Earned common shares outstanding 4,424,737 4,434,527 4,654,863 4,662,113 4,638,208 Unvested stock grants 29,461 25,963 21,297 13,844 9,878 Total common shares outstanding 4,454,198 4,460,490 4,676,160 4,675,957 4,648,086 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.87 % 0.10 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.66 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1) 1.05 % 0.89 % 1.09 % 0.86 % 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 1.05 % 0.89 % 1.14 % 1.07 % 0.62 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans — % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % (0.01 )% Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.38 % 0.06 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 11.36 % 14.35 % 15.06 % 14.18 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.23 % 10.50 % 13.27 % 14.00 % 13.53 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.25 % 9.39 % 11.87 % 12.34 % 11.73 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.55 % 9.30 % 10.19 % 9.90 % 11.16 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Net income $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans — — (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60 60 85 85 85 Amortization on acquired time deposits — — (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) Other acquisition related expenses — — — — 11 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60 60 44 44 55 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses 413 — — — — Prepayment penalties collected (95 ) (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 318 (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,604 $ 3,895 $ 4,347 $ 3,934 $ 3,483 Net interest income $ 13,084 $ 13,344 $ 14,137 $ 13,988 $ 12,626 Accretion on purchased loans — — (25 ) (25 ) (26 ) Prepayment penalties collected (120 ) (12 ) (77 ) (150 ) (61 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits — — (27 ) (27 ) (26 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 12,964 $ 13,332 $ 14,008 $ 13,786 $ 12,513 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.88 $ 0.98 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.94 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.05 % 12.49 % 13.96 % 12.72 % 11.58 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.92 % 13.52 % 15.15 % 13.83 % 12.62 % Efficiency ratio 69.51 % 67.41 % 60.62 % 62.02 % 68.19 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.82 % 4.75 % 4.54 % 4.22 % 3.93 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.41 % 0.74 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.22 % 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.70 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Net income $ 7,070 $ 6,560 $ 510 7.77 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans — (41 ) 41 (100.00 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 120 170 (50 ) (29.41 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits — (42 ) 42 (100.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses — 213 (213 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 120 300 (180 ) (60.00 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses 413 — 413 N/M Prepayment penalties collected (104 ) (210 ) 106 (50.48 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 309 (210 ) 519 (247.14 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 7,499 $ 6,650 $ 849 12.77 % Net interest income $ 26,428 $ 24,328 $ 2,100 8.63 % Accretion on purchased loans — (51 ) 51 (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (132 ) (266 ) 134 (50.38 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits — (54 ) 54 (100.00 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 26,296 $ 23,957 $ 2,339 9.76 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.69 $ 1.50 $ 0.19 12.67 % Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.93 % (0.04 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.75 % 11.20 % 0.55 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.70 % 12.22 % 0.48 % Efficiency ratio 68.45 % 68.48 % (0.03 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.78 % 3.78 % 1.00 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.19 % 0.33 % 1.86 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.30 % 3.57 % (0.27 )%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,470,156 $ 18,725 5.11 % $ 1,447,375 $ 17,854 5.00 % $ 1,189,812 $ 12,843 4.33 % Taxable investment securities 107,256 418 1.56 % 109,671 435 1.61 % 129,727 441 1.36 % Nontaxable investment securities 13,253 76 2.27 % 14,287 81 2.30 % 15,305 85 2.25 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 15,552 208 5.36 % 14,035 153 4.42 % 22,269 40 0.72 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,376 143 5.04 % 10,237 173 6.85 % 3,545 19 2.15 % Total earning assets 1,617,593 19,570 4.85 % 1,595,605 18,696 4.75 % 1,360,658 13,428 3.96 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,220 ) (15,145 ) (11,217 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,363 15,453 16,695 Accrued income and other assets 88,411 91,262 83,738 Total assets $ 1,706,147 $ 1,687,175 $ 1,449,874 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 380,224 $ 2,619 2.76 % $ 359,223 $ 2,078 2.35 % $ 256,856 $ 185 0.29 % Savings deposits 306,195 434 0.57 % 341,154 473 0.56 % 367,917 113 0.12 % Time deposits 175,607 1,303 2.98 % 166,518 1,012 2.46 % 113,026 140 0.50 % Borrowed funds 243,781 2,113 3.48 % 205,522 1,772 3.50 % 88,909 347 1.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,105,807 6,469 2.35 % 1,072,417 5,335 2.02 % 826,708 785 0.38 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 455,123 474,686 490,863 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,357 13,577 11,644 Shareholders' equity 130,860 126,495 120,659 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,706,147 $ 1,687,175 $ 1,449,874 Net interest income (FTE) $ 13,101 $ 13,361 $ 12,643 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.73 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,458,766 $ 36,579 5.06 % $ 1,150,284 $ 24,582 4.31 % Taxable investment securities 108,463 853 1.59 % 136,835 881 1.30 % Nontaxable investment securities 13,769 157 2.28 % 16,008 175 2.24 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 14,794 361 4.92 % 47,969 69 0.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,807 316 5.90 % 3,556 39 2.21 % Total earning assets 1,606,599 38,266 4.80 % 1,354,652 25,746 3.83 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,183 ) (10,863 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,407 16,818 Accrued income and other assets 89,837 88,605 Total assets $ 1,696,660 $ 1,449,212 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 369,723 $ 4,697 2.56 % $ 266,356 $ 322 0.24 % Savings deposits 323,675 907 0.57 % 366,369 233 0.13 % Time deposits 171,064 2,315 2.73 % 126,245 327 0.52 % Borrowed funds 224,653 3,885 3.49 % 69,985 502 1.45 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,089,115 11,804 2.19 % 828,955 1,384 0.34 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 464,905 481,729 Accrued interest and other liabilities 13,967 18,817 Shareholders' equity 128,673 119,711 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,696,660 $ 1,449,212 Net interest income (FTE) $ 26,462 $ 24,362 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.32 % 3.63 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 363 $ 508 $ 871 $ 3,333 $ 2,549 $ 5,882 $ 7,276 $ 4,721 $ 11,997 Taxable investment securities (7 ) (10 ) (17 ) (293 ) 270 (23 ) (396 ) 368 (28 ) Nontaxable investment securities (5 ) — (5 ) (21 ) 12 (9 ) (32 ) 14 (18 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 19 36 55 (84 ) 252 168 (172 ) 464 292 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 101 (131 ) (30 ) 77 47 124 152 125 277 Total changes in interest income 471 403 874 3,012 3,130 6,142 6,828 5,692 12,520 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 136 405 541 130 2,304 2,434 169 4,206 4,375 Savings deposits (91 ) 52 (39 ) (128 ) 449 321 (86 ) 760 674 Time deposits 60 231 291 117 1,046 1,163 153 1,835 1,988 Borrowed funds 410 (69 ) 341 1,040 726 1,766 2,067 1,316 3,383 Total changes in interest expense 515 619 1,134 1,159 4,525 5,684 2,303 8,117 10,420 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (44 ) $ (216 ) $ (260 ) $ 1,853 $ (1,395 ) $ 458 $ 4,525 $ (2,425 ) $ 2,100





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Total earning assets 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Interest income $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 FTE adjustment 17 17 17 18 17 Total interest income (FTE) 19,570 18,696 17,799 15,744 13,428 Total interest expense 6,469 5,335 3,645 1,738 785 Net interest income (FTE) $ 13,101 $ 13,361 $ 14,154 $ 14,006 $ 12,643

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 583 $ 549 $ 505 $ 546 $ 458 ATM and debit card income 570 531 559 553 577 Service charges on deposit accounts 224 218 245 270 246 Total 1,377 1,298 1,309 1,369 1,281 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 198 161 24 36 182 Changes in the fair value of MSR (8 ) 107 (129 ) 207 433 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 95 — — — — Change in fair value of equity investments (16 ) 15 2 (39 ) (31 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 406 406 415 427 435 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 178 172 175 172 168 Other 230 169 153 223 326 Total 814 747 743 822 929 Total noninterest income $ 2,460 $ 2,328 $ 1,949 $ 2,395 $ 2,794 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 596 $ 674 $ 310 $ 670 $ 1,050





Six Months Ended June 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 1,132 $ 1,056 $ 76 7.20 % ATM and debit card income 1,101 1,062 39 3.67 % Service charges on deposit accounts 442 487 (45 ) (9.24 )% Total 2,675 2,605 70 2.69 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 359 665 (306 ) (46.02 )% Changes in the fair value of MSR 99 752 (653 ) (86.84 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 95 — 95 N/M Change in fair value of equity investments (1 ) (79 ) 78 (98.73 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 812 879 (67 ) (7.62 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 350 334 16 4.79 % Other 399 446 (47 ) (10.54 )% Total 1,561 1,659 (98 ) (5.91 )% Total noninterest income $ 4,788 $ 5,602 $ (814 ) (14.53 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,270 $ 2,296 $ (1,026 ) (44.69)%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have been actively selling residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, resulting in increased gain on sales in the first half of 2023. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, the relative value of the servicing portfolio has increased. While we experienced an increase in the overall value of the portfolio first quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR will likely continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the second quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $4,103. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $46,099 since the second quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income in 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase throughout 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans. We continually analyze our commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Compensation and benefits $ 5,492 $ 5,792 $ 5,329 $ 5,320 $ 5,453 Professional services 1,237 766 594 763 777 Furniture and equipment 685 726 772 822 805 Occupancy 589 635 566 578 579 Data processing 565 513 111 363 665 Advertising and promotional 509 451 580 405 326 Loan and collection 457 240 278 435 600 Other FDIC insurance premiums 330 201 149 150 172 ATM and debit card 179 161 254 154 160 Telephone and communication 100 119 110 112 112 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 76 76 107 108 107 Other acquisition related expenses — — — — 14 Other general and administrative 1,101 953 931 933 790 Total $ 1,786 $ 1,510 $ 1,551 $ 1,457 $ 1,355 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,320 $ 10,633 $ 9,781 $ 10,143 $ 10,560





Six Months Ended

June 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 11,284 $ 10,800 $ 484 4.48 % Professional services 2,003 1,589 414 26.05 % Furniture and equipment 1,411 1,623 (212 ) (13.06 )% Occupancy 1,224 1,183 41 3.47 % Data processing 1,078 1,077 1 0.09 % Advertising and promotional 960 604 356 58.94 % Loan and collection 697 927 (230 ) (24.81 )% Other FDIC insurance premiums 531 322 85 21.96 % ATM and debit card 340 303 37 12.21 % Telephone and communication 219 217 2 0.92 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 152 215 (63 ) (29.30 )% Other acquisition related expenses — 270 (270 ) (100.00 )% Other general and administrative 2,054 1,597 457 28.62 % Total $ 3,296 $ 2,924 $ 372 12.72 % Total noninterest expenses $ 21,953 $ 20,727 $ 1,226 5.91 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased year-to-date for 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. During the quarter, overall compensation trended downward due to reduced commissions and staff attrition. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to normalize in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the second half of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize in 2023.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase during 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses increased during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to homeownership grants awarded to Habitat for Humanity. Loan and collection expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums have increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels during 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional acquisition expenses in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses increased during the second quarter of 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 Total investment securities 117,563 122,995 125,049 129,886 136,725 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,106 875 493 62 664 Gross loans 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 Less allowance for credit losses 15,400 15,220 13,000 12,200 11,000 Net loans 1,456,888 1,441,953 1,423,166 1,338,651 1,221,892 All other assets 84,081 82,754 82,311 76,648 73,663 Total assets $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454 . LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 Total borrowed funds 200,550 259,050 222,350 116,600 111,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,387 7,858 7,543 5,153 10,345 Total liabilities 1,588,129 1,620,826 1,562,776 1,466,962 1,352,888 Total shareholders' equity 130,690 128,247 126,087 121,630 118,566 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454





6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ (41,315 ) (41.11 )% $ 20,671 53.68 % Total investment securities (5,432 ) (4.42 )% (19,162 ) (14.01 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 231 26.40 % 442 66.57 % Gross loans 15,115 1.04 % 239,396 19.42 % Less allowance for credit losses 180 1.18 % 4,400 40.00 % Net loans 14,935 1.04 % 234,996 19.23 % All other assets 1,327 1.60 % 10,418 14.14 % Total assets $ (30,254 ) (1.73 )% $ 247,365 16.81 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 26,274 1.94 % $ 148,649 12.07 % Total borrowed funds (58,500 ) (22.58 )% 89,550 80.68 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (471 ) (5.99 )% (2,958 ) (28.59 )% Total liabilities (32,697 ) (2.02 )% 235,241 17.39 % Total shareholders' equity 2,443 1.90 % 12,124 10.23 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (30,254 ) (1.73 )% $ 247,365 16.81 %

Cash and due from banks

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 33,028 $ 24,376 $ 28,216 $ 29,530 $ 26,085 Interest bearing 26,153 76,120 29,628 13,815 12,425 Total $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 8,652 35.49 % $ 6,943 26.62 % Interest bearing (49,967 ) (65.64 )% 13,728 110.49 % Total $ (41,315 ) (41.11 )% $ 20,671 53.68 %

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 82,041 102,368 103,819 109,685 115,586 FHLB borrowing availability 170,000 111,500 144,567 78,000 83,000 Unsecured lines of credit 20,000 20,000 26,500 26,500 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 119 119 113 115 125 Parent company line of credit 1,450 1,450 1,650 2,400 3,000 PPPLF — — — — 429 Total liquidity sources $ 332,791 $ 335,933 $ 334,493 $ 260,045 $ 267,150

The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the first quarter of 2023 was due to our utilization of wholesale funding (see "Wholesale funding sources" below), which we did not utilize to the same extent during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during the second quarter of 2023 is due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the second quarter of 2023 is due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has recently moderated.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 24,411 $ 24,402 $ 24,394 $ 26,391 $ 27,391 State and municipal 21,110 22,649 22,709 22,743 22,863 Mortgage backed residential 52,704 54,595 56,293 58,313 60,672 Certificates of deposit 6,679 7,426 7,426 8,166 8,914 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 24,680 25,275 25,925 26,560 27,733 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (14,536 ) (13,940 ) (14,184 ) (14,698 ) (13,509 ) Total available-for-sale 115,048 120,407 122,563 127,475 134,064 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,081 1,168 1,171 1,173 1,386 Equity securities 1,434 1,420 1,315 1,238 1,275 Total investment securities $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency 9 0.04 % $ (2,980 ) (10.88 )% State and municipal (1,539 ) (6.80 )% (1,753 ) (7.67 )% Mortgage backed residential (1,891 ) (3.46 )% (7,968 ) (13.13 )% Certificates of deposit (747 ) (10.06 )% (2,235 ) (25.07 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (595 ) (2.35 )% (3,053 ) (11.01 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (596 ) 4.28 % (1,027 ) 7.60 % Total available-for-sale (5,359 ) (4.45 )% (19,016 ) (14.18 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (87 ) (7.45 )% (305 ) (22.01 )% Equity securities 14 0.99 % 159 12.47 % Total investment securities $ (5,432 ) (4.42 )% $ (19,162 ) (14.01 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 6,523 $ 17,888 $ — $ — $ — $ 24,411 State and municipal 1,832 16,610 1,287 1,381 — 21,110 Mortgage backed residential — 52,704 52,704 Certificates of deposit 4,704 1,975 — — — 6,679 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 24,680 24,680 Total amortized cost $ 13,059 $ 36,473 $ 1,287 $ 1,381 $ 77,384 $ 129,584 Fair value $ 12,747 $ 33,065 $ 1,160 $ 1,259 $ 66,817 $ 115,048

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 546 $ 305 $ 230 $ — $ — $ 1,081 Fair value $ 540 $ 294 $ 222 $ — $ — $ 1,056

Total investment securities have declined primarily due to maturities and prepayments, in addition to our unrealized loss position on available-for-sale investments. Due to the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth for the remainder of 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $2,000 during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings. Based on analysis, we provided an additional $180 to our allowance for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 120,985 $ 111,557 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,054 PPP loans — — — — 429 Commercial real estate 870,761 874,690 869,496 820,165 745,416 Total commercial loans 991,746 986,247 976,112 927,696 853,899 Residential mortgage 430,065 418,987 406,408 368,971 327,574 Home equity 45,689 46,909 47,768 47,928 44,648 Total residential real estate loans 475,754 465,896 454,176 416,899 372,222 Consumer 4,788 5,030 5,878 6,256 6,771 Gross loans 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 Allowance for credit losses (15,400 ) (15,220 ) (13,000 ) (12,200 ) (11,000 ) Loans, net $ 1,456,888 $ 1,441,953 $ 1,423,166 $ 1,338,651 $ 1,221,892 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,463 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 632,018 $ 636,121 $ 647,121 $ 660,490 $ 678,117 6/30/2023 vs 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 vs 6/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 9,428 8.45 % $ 12,931 11.97 % PPP loans — N/M (429 ) (100.00 )% Commercial real estate (3,929 ) (0.45 )% 125,345 16.82 % Total commercial loans 5,499 0.56 % 137,847 16.14 % Residential mortgage 11,078 2.64 % 102,491 31.29 % Home equity (1,220 ) (2.60 )% 1,041 2.33 % Total residential real estate loans 9,858 2.12 % 103,532 27.81 % Consumer (242 ) (4.81 )% (1,983 ) (29.29 )% Gross loans 15,115 1.04 % 239,396 19.42 % Allowance for credit losses (180 ) 1.18 % (4,400 ) 40.00 % Loans, net $ 14,935 1.04 % $ 234,996 19.23 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 15,115 1.04 % $ 239,825 19.46 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (4,103 ) (0.65 )% $ (46,099 ) (6.80 )%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 120,854 $ 111,426 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,483 Commercial real estate 870,580 874,509 869,313 819,982 745,025 Residential mortgage 428,147 416,879 404,308 367,652 326,481 Home equity 45,535 46,761 47,728 47,887 44,607 Consumer 4,788 5,020 5,871 6,251 6,771 Subtotal 1,469,904 1,454,595 1,433,836 1,349,303 1,231,367 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 131 131 — — — Commercial real estate 181 181 183 183 391 Residential mortgage 1,918 2,108 2,100 1,319 1,093 Home equity 154 148 40 41 41 Consumer — 10 7 5 — Subtotal 2,384 2,578 2,330 1,548 1,525 Gross Loans $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of: