Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

MONTREAL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (“Yorbeau” or the “Company”) announces that, effective July 21, 2023, it has changed auditors.



At the request of the Company, KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) has resigned as auditor of the Company and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton S.E.N.C.R.L. (“RCGT”) has been appointed. There were no reservations in KPMG’s reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of KPMG’s resignation. There were also no reportable events between the Company and KPMG or between the Company and RCGT.

The audit committee and board of directors of the Company have approved the appointment of RCGT as successor auditor. In accordance with Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a notice of change of auditor together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor have been filed on SEDAR.

