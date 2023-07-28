1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FISB), the $960.9 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $609 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 42.5% compared to net income of $1.06 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and a decrease of 75.9% compared to net income of $2.52 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Deposit balances have increased significantly with growth of $62.0 million, or 7.6%, in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023. As a result of this substantial increase in liquidity, the Company paid off the entire $55.0 million of other borrowings outstanding at March 31, 2023. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter as the Company’s core loans increased $22.3 million, or 4.8%, at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023. This growth was partially offset by a $10 million decline in wholesale loan balances. Loan yields expanded 0.18 basis points (bps) to 4.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 4.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Core loan asset quality remained strong and stable with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.07% and 0.16% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

“Our bankers remain focused on serving the growing needs of our clients despite the current macro-economic conditions, including elevated interest rates and the recent market disruptions,” stated Sam Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer. “Their efforts resulted in robust organic deposit and loan growth in the period which will further position the Company to improve on our second quarter’s operating performance. The Bank’s financial strength including a strong and stable core deposit base, ample and diverse sources of liquidity, and a solid capital position will continue to allow the team to remain focused on building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.11 for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.19 and $0.45 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company's return on average equity was 4.13%, as compared to 7.51% and 14.82% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.25% as compared to 0.45% and 0.98% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.20% as compared to 3.39% and 3.58% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $1.8 million, as compared to $2.1 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 77.32%, as compared to 74.38% and 61.89% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.





The Company recorded $1.05 million and $690 thousand of provision expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. There was no provision expense recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.





As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.07%, as compared to 0.16% and 0.01% for March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.





As of June 30, 2023, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $960.9 million, $879.4 million, and $585.1 million, respectively.





Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.





At June 30, 2023, the Company has $394.2 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 41.0% of total assets.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's second quarter 2023 net interest income decreased $226 thousand, or 2.9%, to $7.63 million as compared with $7.86 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as funding costs outpaced expansion in earning asset yields. Loan interest income increased $504 thousand, or 7.50%, to $7.22 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.72 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest income on investment securities remained consistent at $1.93 million and $1.94 million, respectively, for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Other interest income increased $131 thousand, or 42.1%, to $442 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $311 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to increases in average cash balances. Interest expense increased $854 thousand, or 71.8%, to $2.04 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.19 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to the cost of wholesale borrowings and brokered CD’s in the second quarter and a change in deposit mix to higher yielding money market and time deposit products. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin declined by 19 basis points (bps) to 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.39% when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by the increase in funding costs. The 0.18 bps expansion of loan yields from 4.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to 4.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was outpaced by the increased funding costs. The Company’s cost of funds increased 37 bps from 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to 0.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $1.05 million was recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $690 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The provision expense was driven by loan growth, charge offs in the lease and consumer pools, and increased allocations to the wholesale loan pool portfolios.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $108 thousand, or 1.79%, to $6.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase is primarily due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2023 increased $6.4 million, or 0.7%, to $960.9 million as compared to $954.5 million at March 31, 2023.

Cash and due from banks decreased $1.3 million, or 2.7%, to $44.3 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $45.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Total loans outstanding were $585.1 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a $12.3 million, or 2.1%, increase from the March 31, 2023 outstanding balance of $572.8 million. Growth in owner occupied commercial real estate loan originations comprised the majority of loan growth in the second quarter, partially offset by declines in wholesale consumer and lease pools which continue to pay down. The Company has not purchased any wholesale loan pools in 2023.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023 % of Total Loans 3/31/2023 % of Total Loans 6/30/2022 % of Total Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 24,212 4.1 % $ 21,605 3.8 % $ 18,502 3.2 % Residential 1 to 4 units 58,952 10.1 % 60,754 10.6 % 57,381 9.8 % Home equity lines of credit 3,643 0.6 % 4,214 0.7 % 5,392 0.9 % Multifamily 80,796 13.8 % 78,103 13.6 % 76,168 13.0 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 123,545 21.1 % 112,600 19.7 % 111,283 19.0 % Investor commercial real estate 189,216 32.3 % 188,220 32.9 % 186,448 31.8 % Commercial and industrial 42,949 7.3 % 40,498 7.1 % 43,652 7.4 % Paycheck Protection Program -- 0.0 % -- 0.0 % 1,986 0.3 % Leases 33,618 5.7 % 38,059 6.6 % 34,095 5.8 % Consumer 18,882 3.2 % 22,410 3.9 % 36,372 6.2 % Other loans 9,258 1.6 % 6,347 1.1 % 14,784 2.6 % Total loans 585,071 100.0 % 572,810 100.0 % 586,063 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (6,746 ) (7,374 ) (8,066 ) Net loans held for investment $ 578,325 $ 565,436 $ 577,997

The investment portfolio decreased $6.6 million to $293.1 million from a balance of $299.7 million at March 31, 2023. The decline is reflective of paydowns and a $3.1 million increase in unrealized losses associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio; unrealized losses totaled $38.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $35.5 million at March 31, 2023. The increase in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that negatively impacted the portfolio’s valuation. At June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, $70.5 million and $71.0 million, respectively, or approximately 24%, of the investment portfolio is classified as held-to-maturity.

Total deposits were $879.4 million at June 30, 2023 representing a $62.0 million, or 7.6%, increase compared to total deposits of $817.4 million at March 31, 2023. Second quarter deposit growth benefitted from industry stabilization and represents growth in both new and existing relationships. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023 % of Total Deposits 3/31/2023 % of Total Deposits 6/30/2022 % of Total Deposits Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 47,483 5.4 % $ 51,631 6.3 % $ 62,779 6.8 % Money market 287,148 32.7 % 233,666 28.6 % 290,106 31.3 % Savings 116,582 13.3 % 126,513 15.5 % 143,215 15.4 % Time 33,044 3.8 % 15,937 1.9 % 13,509 1.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 484,257 55.1 % 427,747 52.3 % 509,609 54.9 % Noninterest-bearing 395,132 44.9 % 389,623 47.7 % 418,692 45.1 % Total deposits $ 879,389 100.0 % $ 817,370 100.0 % $ 928,301 100.0 %

Uninsured deposits represent $314.2 million, or 47%, of total deposits at June 30, 2023. The Company maintains borrowing capacity of $394.2 million in secured and unsecured funding sources at June 30, 2023 covering 125.4% of uninsured balances.

Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Other borrowings totaled $0 and $55.0 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively as deposit growth and cash flows generated by the loan and bond portfolios provided liquidity to pay off $55.0 million in other borrowings outstanding at March 31, 2023.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $57.8 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $500 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to $58.3 million at March 31, 2023. The decrease is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the cap corridor hedge which positively impacted AOCI. The negative AOCI impact in second quarter was partially offset by $609 thousand in net income contribution. The unrealized loss position on the held-to-maturity investment securities was captured at the date of transfer and amortizes over the remaining life of the bonds with market value movements having no future impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets were 0.07% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.16% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of outstanding loans at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2023. The Company had $138 thousand and $665 thousand in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, representing .02% and .12% of total loans, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $789 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Charge-offs for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were virtually all within the purchased consumer and lease pools, with the exception of a $46 thousand charge off of the unguaranteed portion of an SBA loan in the second quarter.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 487 $ 891 $ 145 Other nonaccrual loans 138 665 -- Other real estate owned -- -- -- Total nonperforming assets $ 625 $ 1,556 $ 145 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 1079.36 % 474.01 % 5562.76 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.16 % 0.01 %





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED ($ in 000s, except per share data) Assets 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Cash and due from banks $ 44,320 $ 45,567 $ 35,450 Investment securities available-for-sale 222,662 228,711 298,483 Investment securities held-to-maturity 70,468 70,977 45,223 Loans and leases held for investment 585,071 572,810 586,063 Allowance for credit losses (6,746 ) (7,374 ) (8,066 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 578,325 565,436 577,997 Other Assets 45,129 43,829 32,926 Total assets $ 960,904 $ 954,520 $ 990,079 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 395,132 $ 389,623 $ 418,692 Interest-bearing 484,257 427,747 509,609 Total deposits 879,389 817,370 928,301 Subordinated debentures 14,776 14,757 14,701 Other borrowings -- 55,000 -- Other liabilities 8,915 9,044 8,386 Shareholders' equity 57,824 58,349 38,691 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 960,904 $ 954,520 $ 990,079 Shares outstanding 5,518,996 5,509,429 5,467,966 Earnings per share basic $ 0.11 $ 0.19 $ 0.46 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.19 $ 0.45 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 10.48 $ 10.59 $ 7.08





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 7,222 $ 6,718 $ 7,258 Investment securities 1,929 1,944 2,038 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 78 70 59 Other income 442 311 56 Total interest and dividend income 9,671 9,043 9,411 Interest expense 2,042 1,188 573 Net interest income 7,629 7,855 8,838 Provision for credit losses 1,052 690 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,577 7,165 8,838 Noninterest income 297 373 290 Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities -- (134 ) -- Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,615 3,747 3,457 Occupancy expense 463 414 463 Data and item processing 328 308 265 Furniture and equipment 101 117 150 Professional services 279 268 114 Other 1,342 1,167 1,201 Total noninterest expenses 6,128 6,021 5,650 Income before provision for income taxes 746 1,383 3,478 Provision for income taxes 137 325 958 Net income $ 609 $ 1,058 $ 2,520





Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Gross loans $ 584,939 $ 571,144 $ 593,990 Investment securities 333,844 303,034 373,853 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,314 4,058 4,024 Other interest earning assets 43,581 34,996 31,158 Total interest earning assets 966,678 913,232 1,003,025 Total assets 962,808 947,453 1,027,269 Interest-bearing checking accounts 49,082 66,480 64,988 Money market 260,482 238,012 278,646 Savings 124,088 138,031 149,930 Time deposits 28,375 10,897 12,350 Total interest- bearing deposits 462,027 453,420 505,914 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 386,503 405,436 427,351 Total deposits 848,530 858,856 933,265 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 45,308 21,261 17,546 Shareholders' equity $ 59,145 $ 57,148 $ 68,227 1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Return on average total assets 0.25 % 0.45 % 0.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 4.13 % 7.51 % 14.82 % Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.39 % 3.58 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.18 % 3.36 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio 77.32 % 74.38 % 61.89 %





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Six Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 13,940 $ 14,154 Investment securities 3,873 3,595 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 148 117 Other income 753 69 Total interest and dividend income 18,714 17,935 Interest expense 3,230 1,103 Net interest income 15,484 16,832 Provision for credit losses 1,742 -- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,742 16,832 Noninterest income 670 609 Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (134 ) -- Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 7,363 6,902 Occupancy expense 877 897 Data and item processing 636 528 Furniture and equipment 218 290 Professional services 547 283 Other 2,508 2,215 Total noninterest expenses 12,149 11,115 Income before provision for income taxes 2,129 6,326 Provision for income taxes 462 1,714 Net income $ 1,667 $ 4,612





Six Months Ended Selected Average Balances 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Gross loans $ 578,080 $ 582,060 Investment securities 336,772 368,123 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,187 3,987 Other interest earning assets 39,312 35,207 Total interest earning assets 958,351 989,377 Total assets 955,173 1,012,035 Interest bearing checking accounts 57,733 65,368 Money market 217,762 250,017 Savings 131,021 154,434 Time deposits 19,684 11,963 Total interest-bearing deposits 426,200 481,782 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 427,464 432,842 Total deposits 853,664 914,624 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 33,351 16,116 Shareholders' equity $ 58,152 $ 74,152





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Six Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Return on average total assets 0.35 % 0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.78 % 12.54 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.51 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.27 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio 75.84 % 63.73 %





Regulatory Capital and Ratios 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 103,412 $ 102,724 $ 97,226 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 103,412 $ 102,724 $ 97,226 Total regulatory capital $ 110,312 $ 110,295 $ 105,418 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 10.45 % 9.62 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.26 % 15.32 % 13.27 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.26 % 15.32 % 13.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.28 % 16.45 % 14.39 %

