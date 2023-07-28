Submit Release
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results 

DUNMORE, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 51.1%, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the same period of 2022. Lower net interest income and non-interest income, coupled with an increase in the provision for credit losses, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in second quarter 2023 earnings. For the six months, ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $5.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 45.8%, from $10.1 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, for the same six months of 2022.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the annualized return on average assets was 0.63% and 0.62%, respectively, compared to 1.37% and 1.23%, respectively, for the same period of 2022. The annualized return on average equity was 8.89% and 8.87%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.57% and 14.18%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2022. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.180 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 20.0% increase, compared to $0.075 per share and $0.150 per share for the same periods of 2022. 

Second quarter 2023 performance: 

  Second quarter net income was $2.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the second quarter of 2022;
  Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.58% for the same quarter of 2022, and improved 22 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 4.45% for the first quarter of 2023;
  Cost of funds increased 223 basis points to 2.45% from 0.22% comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, and increased 30 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.15% for the first quarter of 2023;
  Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.42% for the same period of 2022, and contracted 3 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023;
  Efficiency ratio was 68.11% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 53.35% for the second quarter of 2022.
     

Summary financial position at June 30, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022:

  Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Net loans and leases increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9% to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2023 and 0.25% at December 31, 2022;
  The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
     

"FNCB's second quarter earnings continued to be impacted by margin compression brought on by the challenging rate environment and increased competition for deposits in our market area," commented FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "Management is actively engaged in managing interest rate risk, controlling funding costs and non-interest expense. On a positive note, we are beginning to see our margins stabilize, while our asset quality and liquidity positions remain strong," concluded Champi.

Summary Results 

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis decreased $2.0 million, or 14.4%, to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $13.9 million for the comparable period of 2022, which resulted from an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income. The increase in both interest expense and tax-equivalent interest income were largely due to changes in market rates stemming from the ten FOMC rate increases beginning March 17, 2022 through June 30, 2023.  FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 114 basis points to 2.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.36% for the same three months of 2022. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected the rapid increase in funding costs that outpaced the increase in yield on average earning assets. However, on a linked-quarter basis, margins have appeared to stabilize. The tax-equivalent net interest margin declined only 3 basis points from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $7.6 million, to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $0.7 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was largely caused by higher deposit and borrowing costs, coupled with greater reliance on higher-costing wholesale funding. FNCB's average deposit costs increased 195 basis points to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.13% for the same quarter of 2022. Average borrowed funds, specifically advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program, increased $62.9 million to $176.8 million from $113.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively. Moreover, the average cost of borrowed funds increased 379 basis points to 4.89% for the second quarter of 2023 from 1.10% for the same quarter of 2022.  Average interest-bearing deposits increased $77.3 million, or 7.0%, to $1.179 billion from $1.102 billion, comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. However, FNCB experienced some deposit migration from non-maturity deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits into time deposits, as customers have become increasingly rate-sensitive. Average interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $112.9 million, or 14.2%, to $683.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $796.8 million for the same quarter of 2022, while average savings deposits decreased $6.6 million to $137.3 million from $143.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $35.4 million, or 11.1%, to $284.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $319.5 million for the respective quarter of 2022. Conversely, average time deposits increased $196.8 million, or 122.1%, to $358.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $161.3 million for the same three months of 2022, which reflected special certificate of deposit rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent interest income increased $5.6 million, or 38.8%, to $20.2 million from $14.6 million comparing the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which largely reflected higher earning-asset yields, coupled with an increase in average earning-asset volumes. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.58% for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 122 basis points to 5.42% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.20% for the same quarter of 2022. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 56 basis points to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2023 from 2.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Regarding asset volumes, total average earning assets increased $106.5 million, or 6.6%, to $1.731 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.625 billion for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $110.2 million, or 10.3%, to $1.178 billion for the second quarter of 2023 from $1.067 billion for the same quarter of 2022, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand concentrated in commercial equipment financing. Conversely, total securities averaged $533.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million, or 3.6%, from $552.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, as proceeds from sales and repayments of securities were redirected into higher-yielding loan products. 

On a year-to-date basis, tax equivalent net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 11.8%, to $23.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $26.9 million for the comparable period of 2022. Similar to the quarterly period, the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income for the year-to-date period, reflected an increase in interest expense of $14.3 million, to $15.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2022.  Partially offsetting this was an $11.1 million, or 39.8%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income to $39.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tax equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 104 basis points, to 4.56% for the first half of 2023, from 3.52% for the same period in 2022. In addition, total average earning assets increased to $1.717 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.592 billion, for the same period of 2022, representing an increase of $125.3 million, or 7.9%. Similar to the quarterly period, this was primarily due to an increase in average total loans and leases that increased $123.3 million, or 11.9%, to $1.157 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.034 billion for the same comparable period of 2022. 

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $709 thousand, or 42.8%, to $948 thousand from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The reduction in non-interest revenue was largely due to unrealized net losses recognized on equity securities, coupled with a decrease in the net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. Continued stock volatility in the financial service sector during the first half of 2023 resulted in net unrealized losses of $1.0 million on holdings of equity securities, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $82 thousand in losses on equity securities recorded for the same quarter of 2022. Equity securities are comprised primarily of common and preferred stock of other financial institutions. There were no net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32 thousand recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $90 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $125 thousand compared to a $35 thousand loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022. Wealth management service revenue generated by 1st Investment Services increased $130 thousand, or 113.0%, to $245 thousand, compared to $115 thousand for the same three-month period of 2022, which resulted primarily from the purchase of Chiaro Investment Services, LLC at the end of the third quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $828 thousand, or 24.0%, to $2.6 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $207 thousand recorded for the same six months of 2022.  Partially offsetting the increase in loss recognized on equity securities was a net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $252 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $287 thousand compared to a net loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $35 thousand for the same period of 2022. In addition, wealth management services and deposit service charges increased $247 thousand, or 104.7%, and $72 thousand, or 3.4%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $130 thousand, or 1.6%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which primarily reflected a credit for unfunded commitments of $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $75 thousand, for the respective quarter of 2022, coupled with decreases in bank shares tax, equipment expenses, data processing and advertising expenses. These expense reductions were partially offset by increases in occupancy expenses, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses.  For the second quarter of 2023, occupancy expenses, increased $103 thousand, or 23.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, while regulatory assessments and other operating expenses increased $312 thousand and $216 thousand, respectively, in comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022. The increase in occupancy expense reflected higher utility costs, while the increase in regulatory assessments was due to higher FDIC insurance rates. Contributing to the increase in other operating expenses were loan-related costs associated with a no closing cost home equity line of credit promotion.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $247 thousand, or 1.5%, to $17.0 million compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, regulatory assessments, occupancy expense and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $747 thousand, or 8.1%, to $9.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $9.2 million for the same period of 2022, which primarily reflected higher full-time salaries and benefits associated with staff additions, in addition to increases in starting salaries and salary ranges, to stay competitive in attracting and retaining qualified staff. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, regulatory assessments increased $104 thousand, or 24.6%, compared to the same six-month period of 2022, while occupancy and other operating expenses increased $76 thousand, or 7.6%, and $452 thousand, or 31.8%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.The increase in other operating expenses, was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools, coupled with costs associated with the home equity line of credit promotion. Similar to the quarterly period, these increases were slightly offset by decreases in the provision for unfunded commitments, bank shares tax, equipment and data processing expenses. Year-to-date, FNCB recorded a credit for unfunded commitments of $494 thousand, compared to a provision of $123 thousand for the six months ended June 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans slightly increased $0.9 million, or 32.3%, to $3.8 million, representing 0.31% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, from $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, non-performing loans increased $1.0 million, or 35.3%, from $2.8 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) slightly increased to 0.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2022, and 0.39% at June 30, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for credit losses of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision of $62 thousand for the same quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.8 million, compared to $0.8 million provision for credit losses, for the same six-month period of 2022. The increases in the quarter and the year-to-date periods, were primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for credit losses was $12.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, which included a $2.6 million adjustment to the ACL on loans, related to the adoption of CECL. At December 31, 2022, allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of the ACL, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities as security repayments were re-directed to fund loan originations. Loans and leases, net of the ACL, increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases were experienced across the commercial and industrial loans, construction, land and acquisition and development and state and political subdivision loans, which primarily reflected commercial equipment financing originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $63.1 million, or 150.5%, to $105.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $41.9 million at December 31, 2022, while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $23.2 million, or 4.9%, to $452.9 million at June 30, 2023, from $476.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9%, to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022. FNCB continued to utilize and secure liquidity through the brokered deposit market. Additionally, FNCB continued to experience migration from non-maturity deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, into time deposits and increased utilization of brokered deposits. Total non-maturity deposits decreased $143.2 million, or 11.3%, to $1.120 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.263 billion at December 31, 2022. Total time deposits increased $198.6 million, or 125.8%, to $356.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 from $157.9 million at December 31, 2022. Included in time deposits at June 30, 2023 were brokered deposits of $126.2 million, an increase of $102.3 million from $23.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowed funds increased $59.6 million to $242.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $182.4 million at December 31, 2022, which was due to additional advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Discount Window Bank Term Funding Program. 

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.1 million, or 4.3%, to $124.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $118.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in capital was primarily due to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $5.5 million. Also impacting capital was market value appreciation of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, which was the primary cause of a $1.8 million reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $46.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022.  Partially offsetting these capital increases were $3.5 million in dividends declared and paid for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Tangible book value was $6.28 per share at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 113 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James M. Bone, Jr., CPA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer               
FNCB Bank
(570) 348-6419
james.bone@fncb.com

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in our reports to shareholders, and in our other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCBs beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including statements with respect to new product offerings, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCBs financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: government intervention in the U.S. financial system including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms; political instability; the ability of FNCB to manage credit risk; weakness in the economic environment, in general, and within FNCBs market area; the deterioration of one or a few of the commercial real estate loans with relatively large balances contained in FNCBs loan portfolio; greater risk of loan defaults and losses from concentration of loans held by FNCB, including those to insiders and related parties; if FNCBs portfolio of loans to small and mid-sized community-based businesses increases its credit risk; if FNCBs allowance for credit losses ("ACL") is not sufficient to absorb actual losses or if increases to the ACL were required; FNCB is subject to interest-rate risk and any changes in interest rates could negatively impact net interest income or the fair value of FNCB's financial assets; if management concludes that the decline in value of any of FNCBs investment securities is caused by a credit-related event could result in FNCB recording an impairment loss; if FNCBs risk management framework is ineffective in mitigating risks or losses to FNCB; if FNCB is unable to successfully compete with others for business; a loss of depositor confidence resulting from changes in either FNCBs financial condition or in the general banking industry; if FNCB is unable to retain or grow its core deposit base; inability or insufficient dividends from its subsidiary, FNCB Bank; if FNCB loses access to wholesale funding sources; interruptions or security breaches of FNCBs information systems; any systems failures or interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems of third parties on which FNCB depends; security breaches; if FNCBs information technology is unable to keep pace with growth or industry developments or if technological developments result in higher costs or less advantageous pricing; the loss of management and other key personnel; dependence on the use of data and modeling in both its managements decision-making generally and in meeting regulatory expectations in particular; additional risk arising from new lines of business, products, product enhancements or services offered by FNCB; inaccuracy of appraisals and other valuation techniques FNCB uses in evaluating and monitoring loans secured by real property and other real estate owned; unsoundness of other financial institutions; damage to FNCBs reputation; defending litigation and other actions; dependence on the accuracy and completeness of information about customers and counterparties; risks arising from future expansion or acquisition activity; environmental risks and associated costs on its foreclosed real estate assets; any remediation ordered, or adverse actions taken, by federal and state regulators, including requiring FNCB  to act as a source of financial and managerial strength for the FNCB Bank in times of stress;  costs arising from extensive government regulation, supervision and possible regulatory enforcement actions; new or changed legislation or regulation and regulatory initiatives; noncompliance and enforcement action with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statutes and regulations; failure to comply with numerous "fair and responsible banking" laws; any violation of laws regarding privacy, information security and protection of personal information or another incident involving personal, confidential or proprietary information of individuals; any rulemaking changes implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; inability to attract and retain its highest performing employees due to potential limitations on incentive compensation contained in proposed federal agency rulemaking; any future increases in FNCB Banks FDIC deposit insurance premiums and assessments; and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCBs filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-K for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data


    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Per share data:                                        
Net income (fully diluted)   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075  
Book value   $ 6.28     $ 6.43     $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38  
Tangible book value   $ 6.28     $ 6.43     $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38  
Market value:                                        
High   $ 6.82     $ 9.00     $ 8.70     $ 8.65     $ 10.02  
Low   $ 5.45     $ 6.09     $ 7.34     $ 7.49     $ 7.36  
Close   $ 5.97     $ 6.20     $ 8.21     $ 7.51     $ 8.00  
Common shares outstanding     19,750,092       19,683,873       19,681,644       19,680,474       19,675,557  
                                         
Selected ratios:                                        
Annualized return on average assets     0.63 %     0.62 %     1.13 %     1.26 %     1.37 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity     8.89 %     8.84 %     17.40 %     16.95 %     17.57 %
Efficiency ratio     68.11 %     67.69 %     59.37 %     54.88 %     53.35 %
Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)     8.98 %     8.96 %     8.77 %     9.38 %     9.32 %
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)     12.97 %     12.97 %     13.10 %     14.16 %     13.90 %
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets     7.07 %     6.96 %     6.50 %     7.44 %     7.80 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.67 %     4.45 %     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %
Cost of funds     2.45 %     2.15 %     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %
Net interest spread (FTE)     2.22 %     2.30 %     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     2.75 %     2.78 %     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %
Total delinquent loans/total loans     0.50 %     0.40 %     0.44 %     0.43 %     0.39 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.07 %     1.06 %     1.26 %     1.24 %     1.23 %
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.31 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.26 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans     0.07 %     0.09 %     0.09 %     0.03 %     (0.07 %)


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2023     2022  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 30,418     $ 21,202  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     6,141       4,792  
Tax-exempt     1,131       1,270  
Dividends     496       190  
Total interest and dividends on securities     7,768       6,252  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     429       15  
Total interest income     38,615       27,469  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     10,522       670  
Interest on borrowed funds                
Federal Reserve Discount Window advances     92       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     4,447       273  
Junior subordinated debentures     340       121  
Total interest on borrowed funds     4,879       394  
Total interest expense     15,401       1,064  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses     23,214       26,405  
Provision for credit losses     1,774       821  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     21,440       25,584  
Non-interest income                
Deposit service charges     2,187       2,115  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     252       (35 )
Net loss on equity securities     (1,540 )     (207 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     1       32  
Loan-related fees     171       107  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     402       342  
Merchant services revenue     318       371  
Wealth management services revenue     483       236  
Other     345       486  
Total non-interest income     2,619       3,447  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     9,924       9,177  
Occupancy expense     1,071       995  
Equipment expense     504       640  
Advertising expense     397       359  
Data processing expense     1,950       2,072  
Regulatory assessments     525       421  
Bank shares tax     412       716  
Professional fees     516       540  
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments     (494 )     123  
Other operating expenses     2,218       1,733  
Total non-interest expense     17,023       16,776  
Income before income taxes     7,036       12,255  
Income tax expense     1,568       2,164  
Net income   $ 5,468     $ 10,091  
                 
Income per share                
Basic   $ 0.28     $ 0.51  
Diluted   $ 0.28     $ 0.51  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.180     $ 0.150  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                
Basic     19,698,837       19,805,485  
Diluted     19,703,089       19,832,405  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


    Three Months Ended  
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 15,853     $ 14,565     $ 13,721     $ 12,270     $ 11,100  
Interest and dividends on securities                                        
Taxable     3,064       3,077       2,856       2,633       2,402  
Tax-exempt     544       587       701       691       658  
Dividends     223       273       196       163       112  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,831       3,937       3,753       3,487       3,172  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     252       177       57       19       8  
Total interest income     19,936       18,679       17,531       15,776       14,280  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     6,145       4,377       2,299       1,001       346  
Interest on borrowed funds                                        
Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances     92       -       3       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     1,896       2,551       1,392       736       242  
Junior subordinated debentures     174       166       138       99       70  
Total interest on borrowed funds     2,162       2,717       1,533       835       312  
Total interest expense     8,307       7,094       3,832       1,836       658  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses     11,629       11,585       13,699       13,940       13,622  
Provision for credit losses     799       975       628       513       62  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,830       10,610       13,071       13,427       13,560  
Non-interest income                                        
Deposit service charges     1,123       1,064       1,167       1,133       1,065  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     90       162       (188 )     -       (35 )
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     (1,032 )     (508 )     87       86       (82 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     -       1       82       91       32  
Loan-related fees     52       119       82       54       50  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     205       197       168       200       197  
Bank-owned life insurance settlement     -       -       273       -       -  
Merchant services revenue     157       161       168       173       172  
Wealth management services revenue     245       238       218       109       115  
Other     108       237       336       295       143  
Total non-interest income     948       1,671       2,393       2,141       1,657  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     4,529       5,395       5,525       4,581       4,519  
Occupancy expense     550       521       581       517       447  
Equipment expense     232       272       341       314       316  
Advertising expense     188       209       240       202       227  
Data processing expense     952       998       981       974       1,009  
Regulatory assessments     312       213       160       230       196  
Bank shares tax     263       149       (176 )     375       375  
Professional fees     214       302       436       297       213  
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments     (225 )     (269 )     (95 )     338       75  
Other operating expenses     1,087       1,131       1,673       1,204       855  
Total non-interest expense     8,102       8,921       9,666       9,032       8,232  
Income before income taxes     3,676       3,360       5,798       6,536       6,985  
Income tax expense     871       697       879       1,101       1,247  
Net income   $ 2,805     $ 2,663     $ 4,919     $ 5,435     $ 5,738  
                                         
Income per share                                        
Basic   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.28     $ 0.29  
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29  
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     19,715,136       19,682,357       19,681,437       19,687,766       19,677,109  
Diluted     19,715,136       19,690,859       19,690,676       19,697,047       19,694,125  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets


    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,893     $ 20,418     $ 26,588     $ 29,231     $ 23,355  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     72,107       49,153       15,328       4,896       4,037  
Total cash and cash equivalents     105,000       69,571       41,916       34,127       27,392  
Available-for-sale debt securities     452,877       473,119       476,091       472,451       495,604  
Equity securities, at fair value     6,337       7,369       7,717       5,496       5,307  
Restricted stock, at cost     9,325       8,482       8,545       4,838       5,787  
Loans held for sale     -       -       60       248       667  
Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income     1,200,595       1,163,789       1,124,317       1,111,230       1,088,748  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,873 )     (12,279 )     (14,193 )     (13,819 )     (13,381 )
Net loans and leases     1,187,722       1,151,510       1,110,124       1,097,411       1,075,367  
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,028       15,316       15,616       15,526       15,619  
Accrued interest receivable     6,329       6,143       5,957       5,629       5,103  
Bank-owned life insurance     36,901       36,696       36,499       37,036       36,836  
Other assets     42,353       41,275       43,005       31,754       25,403  
Total assets   $ 1,861,872     $ 1,809,481     $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand (non-interest-bearing)   $ 285,674     $ 281,114     $ 305,850     $ 320,879     $ 317,725  
Interest-bearing     1,190,390       1,182,192       1,114,797       1,181,747       1,109,219  
Total deposits     1,476,064       1,463,306       1,420,647       1,502,626       1,426,944  
Borrowed funds     242,022       196,648       182,360       76,010       128,360  
Accrued interest payable     1,089       848       171       101       85  
Other liabilities     18,638       22,185       23,403       14,187       12,184  
Total liabilities     1,737,813       1,682,987       1,626,581       1,592,924       1,567,573  
                                         
Shareholders' equity                                        
Preferred stock     -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock     24,687       24,604       24,602       24,600       24,594  
Additional paid-in capital     77,757       77,636       77,502       77,381       77,233  
Retained earnings     67,851       66,834       64,873       61,737       58,085  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (46,236 )     (42,580 )     (48,028 )     (52,126 )     (34,400 )
Total shareholders' equity     124,059       126,494       118,949       111,592       125,512  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,861,872     $ 1,809,481     $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income


    Three Months Ended  
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Interest income                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 15,411     $ 14,145     $ 13,328     $ 11,870     $ 10,743  
Loans and leases - tax-free     559       532       498       506       452  
Total loans     15,970       14,677       13,826       12,376       11,195  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     3,287       3,350       3,052       2,796       2,514  
Securities, tax-free     689       743       888       875       833  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,976       4,093       3,940       3,671       3,347  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     252       177       57       19       8  
Total interest income     20,198       18,947       17,823       16,066       14,550  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     6,145       4,377       2,299       1,001       346  
Borrowed funds     2,162       2,717       1,533       835       312  
Total interest expense     8,307       7,094       3,832       1,836       658  
Net interest income   $ 11,891     $ 11,853     $ 13,991     $ 14,230     $ 13,892  
                                         
Average balances                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 1,122,385     $ 1,082,830     $ 1,069,260     $ 1,045,474     $ 1,013,899  
Loans and leases - tax-free     55,142       54,045       56,064       57,099       53,471  
Total loans     1,177,527       1,136,875       1,125,324       1,102,573       1,067,370  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     438,157       449,351       439,998       438,339       442,998  
Securities, tax-free     94,964       99,836       114,128       113,629       109,948  
Total securities     533,121       549,187       554,126       551,968       552,946  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     20,620       17,068       6,185       4,634       4,488  
Total interest-earning assets     1,731,268       1,703,130       1,685,635       1,659,175       1,624,804  
Non-earning assets     57,463       51,930       39,355       51,847       55,303  
Total assets   $ 1,788,731     $ 1,755,060     $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Deposits   $ 1,179,288     $ 1,096,758     $ 1,138,817     $ 1,118,909     $ 1,101,947  
Borrowed funds     176,838       223,694       144,995       130,481       113,932  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,356,126       1,320,452       1,283,812       1,249,390       1,215,879  
Demand deposits     284,053       287,975       309,372       318,656       319,505  
Other liabilities     22,030       24,487       19,659       15,742       13,730  
Shareholders' equity     126,522       122,146       112,147       127,234       130,993  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,788,731     $ 1,755,060     $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107  
                                         
Yield/Cost                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable     5.49 %     5.23 %     4.99 %     4.54 %     4.24 %
Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free     4.05 %     3.94 %     3.56 %     3.54 %     3.38 %
Total loans     5.42 %     5.16 %     4.91 %     4.49 %     4.20 %
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     3.00 %     2.98 %     2.77 %     2.55 %     2.27 %
Securities, tax-free     2.90 %     2.98 %     3.11 %     3.08 %     3.03 %
Total securities     2.98 %     2.98 %     2.84 %     2.66 %     2.42 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     4.89 %     4.15 %     3.69 %     1.64 %     0.71 %
Total earning assets     4.67 %     4.45 %     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest on deposits     2.08 %     1.60 %     0.81 %     0.36 %     0.13 %
Interest on borrowed funds     4.89 %     4.86 %     4.23 %     2.56 %     1.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.45 %     2.15 %     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %
Net interest spread     2.22 %     2.30 %     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %
Net interest margin     2.75 %     2.78 %     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data


    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
At period end                                        
Non-accrual loans and leases   $ 3,711     $ 2,601     $ 2,763     $ 2,654     $ 2,764  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     49       52       78       74       14  
Total non-performing loans and leases     3,760       2,653       2,841       2,728       2,778  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     -       -       -       228       228  
Other non-performing assets     1,647       1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773  
Total non-performing assets   $ 5,407     $ 4,426     $ 4,614     $ 4,729     $ 4,779  
                                         
                                         
                                         
For the three months ended                                        
Allowance for credit losses                                        
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13   $ 12,279     $ 14,193     $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129  
Impact of ASU 2016-13     -       (2,636 )     -       -       -  
Loans and leases charged-off     553       776       497       411       303  
Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases     348       523       243       336       493  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     205       253       254       75       (190 )
Provision for credit losses     799       975       628       513       62  
Ending balance   $ 12,873     $ 12,279     $ 14,193     $ 13,819     $ 13,381  


