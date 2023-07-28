FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results 

DUNMORE, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 51.1%, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the same period of 2022. Lower net interest income and non-interest income, coupled with an increase in the provision for credit losses, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in second quarter 2023 earnings. For the six months, ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $5.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 45.8%, from $10.1 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, for the same six months of 2022.



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the annualized return on average assets was 0.63% and 0.62%, respectively, compared to 1.37% and 1.23%, respectively, for the same period of 2022. The annualized return on average equity was 8.89% and 8.87%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.57% and 14.18%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2022. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.180 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 20.0% increase, compared to $0.075 per share and $0.150 per share for the same periods of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 performance:

● Second quarter net income was $2.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share for the second quarter of 2022; ● Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.58% for the same quarter of 2022, and improved 22 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 4.45% for the first quarter of 2023; ● Cost of funds increased 223 basis points to 2.45% from 0.22% comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, and increased 30 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.15% for the first quarter of 2023; ● Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.42% for the same period of 2022, and contracted 3 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023; ● Efficiency ratio was 68.11% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 53.35% for the second quarter of 2022.

Summary financial position at June 30, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022:

● Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022; ● Net loans and leases increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022; ● Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9% to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022; ● Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2023 and 0.25% at December 31, 2022; ● The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

"FNCB's second quarter earnings continued to be impacted by margin compression brought on by the challenging rate environment and increased competition for deposits in our market area," commented FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "Management is actively engaged in managing interest rate risk, controlling funding costs and non-interest expense. On a positive note, we are beginning to see our margins stabilize, while our asset quality and liquidity positions remain strong," concluded Champi.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis decreased $2.0 million, or 14.4%, to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $13.9 million for the comparable period of 2022, which resulted from an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income. The increase in both interest expense and tax-equivalent interest income were largely due to changes in market rates stemming from the ten FOMC rate increases beginning March 17, 2022 through June 30, 2023. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 67 basis points to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 114 basis points to 2.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.36% for the same three months of 2022. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected the rapid increase in funding costs that outpaced the increase in yield on average earning assets. However, on a linked-quarter basis, margins have appeared to stabilize. The tax-equivalent net interest margin declined only 3 basis points from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $7.6 million, to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $0.7 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was largely caused by higher deposit and borrowing costs, coupled with greater reliance on higher-costing wholesale funding. FNCB's average deposit costs increased 195 basis points to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.13% for the same quarter of 2022. Average borrowed funds, specifically advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program, increased $62.9 million to $176.8 million from $113.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively. Moreover, the average cost of borrowed funds increased 379 basis points to 4.89% for the second quarter of 2023 from 1.10% for the same quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $77.3 million, or 7.0%, to $1.179 billion from $1.102 billion, comparing the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. However, FNCB experienced some deposit migration from non-maturity deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits into time deposits, as customers have become increasingly rate-sensitive. Average interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $112.9 million, or 14.2%, to $683.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $796.8 million for the same quarter of 2022, while average savings deposits decreased $6.6 million to $137.3 million from $143.9 million comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $35.4 million, or 11.1%, to $284.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $319.5 million for the respective quarter of 2022. Conversely, average time deposits increased $196.8 million, or 122.1%, to $358.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $161.3 million for the same three months of 2022, which reflected special certificate of deposit rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent interest income increased $5.6 million, or 38.8%, to $20.2 million from $14.6 million comparing the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which largely reflected higher earning-asset yields, coupled with an increase in average earning-asset volumes. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 109 basis points to 4.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 3.58% for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 122 basis points to 5.42% for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.20% for the same quarter of 2022. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 56 basis points to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2023 from 2.42% for the same quarter of 2022. Regarding asset volumes, total average earning assets increased $106.5 million, or 6.6%, to $1.731 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.625 billion for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $110.2 million, or 10.3%, to $1.178 billion for the second quarter of 2023 from $1.067 billion for the same quarter of 2022, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand concentrated in commercial equipment financing. Conversely, total securities averaged $533.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $19.8 million, or 3.6%, from $552.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, as proceeds from sales and repayments of securities were redirected into higher-yielding loan products.

On a year-to-date basis, tax equivalent net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 11.8%, to $23.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $26.9 million for the comparable period of 2022. Similar to the quarterly period, the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income for the year-to-date period, reflected an increase in interest expense of $14.3 million, to $15.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Partially offsetting this was an $11.1 million, or 39.8%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income to $39.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tax equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 104 basis points, to 4.56% for the first half of 2023, from 3.52% for the same period in 2022. In addition, total average earning assets increased to $1.717 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.592 billion, for the same period of 2022, representing an increase of $125.3 million, or 7.9%. Similar to the quarterly period, this was primarily due to an increase in average total loans and leases that increased $123.3 million, or 11.9%, to $1.157 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.034 billion for the same comparable period of 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $709 thousand, or 42.8%, to $948 thousand from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The reduction in non-interest revenue was largely due to unrealized net losses recognized on equity securities, coupled with a decrease in the net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. Continued stock volatility in the financial service sector during the first half of 2023 resulted in net unrealized losses of $1.0 million on holdings of equity securities, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $82 thousand in losses on equity securities recorded for the same quarter of 2022. Equity securities are comprised primarily of common and preferred stock of other financial institutions. There were no net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32 thousand recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $90 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $125 thousand compared to a $35 thousand loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022. Wealth management service revenue generated by 1st Investment Services increased $130 thousand, or 113.0%, to $245 thousand, compared to $115 thousand for the same three-month period of 2022, which resulted primarily from the purchase of Chiaro Investment Services, LLC at the end of the third quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $828 thousand, or 24.0%, to $2.6 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $207 thousand recorded for the same six months of 2022. Partially offsetting the increase in loss recognized on equity securities was a net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $252 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $287 thousand compared to a net loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $35 thousand for the same period of 2022. In addition, wealth management services and deposit service charges increased $247 thousand, or 104.7%, and $72 thousand, or 3.4%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $130 thousand, or 1.6%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which primarily reflected a credit for unfunded commitments of $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $75 thousand, for the respective quarter of 2022, coupled with decreases in bank shares tax, equipment expenses, data processing and advertising expenses. These expense reductions were partially offset by increases in occupancy expenses, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses. For the second quarter of 2023, occupancy expenses, increased $103 thousand, or 23.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, while regulatory assessments and other operating expenses increased $312 thousand and $216 thousand, respectively, in comparing the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022. The increase in occupancy expense reflected higher utility costs, while the increase in regulatory assessments was due to higher FDIC insurance rates. Contributing to the increase in other operating expenses were loan-related costs associated with a no closing cost home equity line of credit promotion. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $247 thousand, or 1.5%, to $17.0 million compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, regulatory assessments, occupancy expense and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $747 thousand, or 8.1%, to $9.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $9.2 million for the same period of 2022, which primarily reflected higher full-time salaries and benefits associated with staff additions, in addition to increases in starting salaries and salary ranges, to stay competitive in attracting and retaining qualified staff. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, regulatory assessments increased $104 thousand, or 24.6%, compared to the same six-month period of 2022, while occupancy and other operating expenses increased $76 thousand, or 7.6%, and $452 thousand, or 31.8%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.The increase in other operating expenses, was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools, coupled with costs associated with the home equity line of credit promotion. Similar to the quarterly period, these increases were slightly offset by decreases in the provision for unfunded commitments, bank shares tax, equipment and data processing expenses. Year-to-date, FNCB recorded a credit for unfunded commitments of $494 thousand, compared to a provision of $123 thousand for the six months ended June 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans slightly increased $0.9 million, or 32.3%, to $3.8 million, representing 0.31% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, from $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, non-performing loans increased $1.0 million, or 35.3%, from $2.8 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) slightly increased to 0.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2022, and 0.39% at June 30, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for credit losses of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision of $62 thousand for the same quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $1.8 million, compared to $0.8 million provision for credit losses, for the same six-month period of 2022. The increases in the quarter and the year-to-date periods, were primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for credit losses was $12.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, which included a $2.6 million adjustment to the ACL on loans, related to the adoption of CECL. At December 31, 2022, allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $116.3 million, or 6.7%, to $1.862 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of the ACL, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities as security repayments were re-directed to fund loan originations. Loans and leases, net of the ACL, increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.188 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases were experienced across the commercial and industrial loans, construction, land and acquisition and development and state and political subdivision loans, which primarily reflected commercial equipment financing originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $63.1 million, or 150.5%, to $105.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $41.9 million at December 31, 2022, while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $23.2 million, or 4.9%, to $452.9 million at June 30, 2023, from $476.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $55.4 million, or 3.9%, to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022. FNCB continued to utilize and secure liquidity through the brokered deposit market. Additionally, FNCB continued to experience migration from non-maturity deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, into time deposits and increased utilization of brokered deposits. Total non-maturity deposits decreased $143.2 million, or 11.3%, to $1.120 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.263 billion at December 31, 2022. Total time deposits increased $198.6 million, or 125.8%, to $356.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 from $157.9 million at December 31, 2022. Included in time deposits at June 30, 2023 were brokered deposits of $126.2 million, an increase of $102.3 million from $23.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowed funds increased $59.6 million to $242.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $182.4 million at December 31, 2022, which was due to additional advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Discount Window Bank Term Funding Program.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.1 million, or 4.3%, to $124.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $118.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in capital was primarily due to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $5.5 million. Also impacting capital was market value appreciation of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, which was the primary cause of a $1.8 million reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $46.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022. Partially offsetting these capital increases were $3.5 million in dividends declared and paid for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Tangible book value was $6.28 per share at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.98%, respectively, at June 30, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 Book value $ 6.28 $ 6.43 $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 Tangible book value $ 6.28 $ 6.43 $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 Market value: High $ 6.82 $ 9.00 $ 8.70 $ 8.65 $ 10.02 Low $ 5.45 $ 6.09 $ 7.34 $ 7.49 $ 7.36 Close $ 5.97 $ 6.20 $ 8.21 $ 7.51 $ 8.00 Common shares outstanding 19,750,092 19,683,873 19,681,644 19,680,474 19,675,557 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 0.63 % 0.62 % 1.13 % 1.26 % 1.37 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 8.89 % 8.84 % 17.40 % 16.95 % 17.57 % Efficiency ratio 68.11 % 67.69 % 59.37 % 54.88 % 53.35 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 8.98 % 8.96 % 8.77 % 9.38 % 9.32 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 12.97 % 12.97 % 13.10 % 14.16 % 13.90 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 7.07 % 6.96 % 6.50 % 7.44 % 7.80 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.67 % 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % Cost of funds 2.45 % 2.15 % 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.22 % 2.30 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.75 % 2.78 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.23 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.03 % (0.07 %)





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 30,418 $ 21,202 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 6,141 4,792 Tax-exempt 1,131 1,270 Dividends 496 190 Total interest and dividends on securities 7,768 6,252 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 429 15 Total interest income 38,615 27,469 Interest expense Interest on deposits 10,522 670 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Reserve Discount Window advances 92 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 4,447 273 Junior subordinated debentures 340 121 Total interest on borrowed funds 4,879 394 Total interest expense 15,401 1,064 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 23,214 26,405 Provision for credit losses 1,774 821 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,440 25,584 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 2,187 2,115 Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities 252 (35 ) Net loss on equity securities (1,540 ) (207 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 1 32 Loan-related fees 171 107 Income from bank-owned life insurance 402 342 Merchant services revenue 318 371 Wealth management services revenue 483 236 Other 345 486 Total non-interest income 2,619 3,447 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,924 9,177 Occupancy expense 1,071 995 Equipment expense 504 640 Advertising expense 397 359 Data processing expense 1,950 2,072 Regulatory assessments 525 421 Bank shares tax 412 716 Professional fees 516 540 (Credit) provision for unfunded commitments (494 ) 123 Other operating expenses 2,218 1,733 Total non-interest expense 17,023 16,776 Income before income taxes 7,036 12,255 Income tax expense 1,568 2,164 Net income $ 5,468 $ 10,091 Income per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.51 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.180 $ 0.150 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,698,837 19,805,485 Diluted 19,703,089 19,832,405





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 15,853 $ 14,565 $ 13,721 $ 12,270 $ 11,100 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 3,064 3,077 2,856 2,633 2,402 Tax-exempt 544 587 701 691 658 Dividends 223 273 196 163 112 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,831 3,937 3,753 3,487 3,172 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 252 177 57 19 8 Total interest income 19,936 18,679 17,531 15,776 14,280 Interest expense Interest on deposits 6,145 4,377 2,299 1,001 346 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances 92 - 3 - - Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 1,896 2,551 1,392 736 242 Junior subordinated debentures 174 166 138 99 70 Total interest on borrowed funds 2,162 2,717 1,533 835 312 Total interest expense 8,307 7,094 3,832 1,836 658 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,629 11,585 13,699 13,940 13,622 Provision for credit losses 799 975 628 513 62 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,830 10,610 13,071 13,427 13,560 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,123 1,064 1,167 1,133 1,065 Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities 90 162 (188 ) - (35 ) Net (loss) gain on equity securities (1,032 ) (508 ) 87 86 (82 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale - 1 82 91 32 Loan-related fees 52 119 82 54 50 Income from bank-owned life insurance 205 197 168 200 197 Bank-owned life insurance settlement - - 273 - - Merchant services revenue 157 161 168 173 172 Wealth management services revenue 245 238 218 109 115 Other 108 237 336 295 143 Total non-interest income 948 1,671 2,393 2,141 1,657 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,529 5,395 5,525 4,581 4,519 Occupancy expense 550 521 581 517 447 Equipment expense 232 272 341 314 316 Advertising expense 188 209 240 202 227 Data processing expense 952 998 981 974 1,009 Regulatory assessments 312 213 160 230 196 Bank shares tax 263 149 (176 ) 375 375 Professional fees 214 302 436 297 213 (Credit) provision for unfunded commitments (225 ) (269 ) (95 ) 338 75 Other operating expenses 1,087 1,131 1,673 1,204 855 Total non-interest expense 8,102 8,921 9,666 9,032 8,232 Income before income taxes 3,676 3,360 5,798 6,536 6,985 Income tax expense 871 697 879 1,101 1,247 Net income $ 2,805 $ 2,663 $ 4,919 $ 5,435 $ 5,738 Income per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,715,136 19,682,357 19,681,437 19,687,766 19,677,109 Diluted 19,715,136 19,690,859 19,690,676 19,697,047 19,694,125





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 32,893 $ 20,418 $ 26,588 $ 29,231 $ 23,355 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 72,107 49,153 15,328 4,896 4,037 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,000 69,571 41,916 34,127 27,392 Available-for-sale debt securities 452,877 473,119 476,091 472,451 495,604 Equity securities, at fair value 6,337 7,369 7,717 5,496 5,307 Restricted stock, at cost 9,325 8,482 8,545 4,838 5,787 Loans held for sale - - 60 248 667 Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 1,200,595 1,163,789 1,124,317 1,111,230 1,088,748 Allowance for credit losses (12,873 ) (12,279 ) (14,193 ) (13,819 ) (13,381 ) Net loans and leases 1,187,722 1,151,510 1,110,124 1,097,411 1,075,367 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,028 15,316 15,616 15,526 15,619 Accrued interest receivable 6,329 6,143 5,957 5,629 5,103 Bank-owned life insurance 36,901 36,696 36,499 37,036 36,836 Other assets 42,353 41,275 43,005 31,754 25,403 Total assets $ 1,861,872 $ 1,809,481 $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 285,674 $ 281,114 $ 305,850 $ 320,879 $ 317,725 Interest-bearing 1,190,390 1,182,192 1,114,797 1,181,747 1,109,219 Total deposits 1,476,064 1,463,306 1,420,647 1,502,626 1,426,944 Borrowed funds 242,022 196,648 182,360 76,010 128,360 Accrued interest payable 1,089 848 171 101 85 Other liabilities 18,638 22,185 23,403 14,187 12,184 Total liabilities 1,737,813 1,682,987 1,626,581 1,592,924 1,567,573 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,687 24,604 24,602 24,600 24,594 Additional paid-in capital 77,757 77,636 77,502 77,381 77,233 Retained earnings 67,851 66,834 64,873 61,737 58,085 Accumulated other comprehensive income (46,236 ) (42,580 ) (48,028 ) (52,126 ) (34,400 ) Total shareholders' equity 124,059 126,494 118,949 111,592 125,512 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,861,872 $ 1,809,481 $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income





Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans and leases: Loans and leases - taxable $ 15,411 $ 14,145 $ 13,328 $ 11,870 $ 10,743 Loans and leases - tax-free 559 532 498 506 452 Total loans 15,970 14,677 13,826 12,376 11,195 Securities: Securities, taxable 3,287 3,350 3,052 2,796 2,514 Securities, tax-free 689 743 888 875 833 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,976 4,093 3,940 3,671 3,347 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 252 177 57 19 8 Total interest income 20,198 18,947 17,823 16,066 14,550 Interest expense Deposits 6,145 4,377 2,299 1,001 346 Borrowed funds 2,162 2,717 1,533 835 312 Total interest expense 8,307 7,094 3,832 1,836 658 Net interest income $ 11,891 $ 11,853 $ 13,991 $ 14,230 $ 13,892 Average balances Earning assets: Loans and leases: Loans and leases - taxable $ 1,122,385 $ 1,082,830 $ 1,069,260 $ 1,045,474 $ 1,013,899 Loans and leases - tax-free 55,142 54,045 56,064 57,099 53,471 Total loans 1,177,527 1,136,875 1,125,324 1,102,573 1,067,370 Securities: Securities, taxable 438,157 449,351 439,998 438,339 442,998 Securities, tax-free 94,964 99,836 114,128 113,629 109,948 Total securities 533,121 549,187 554,126 551,968 552,946 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 20,620 17,068 6,185 4,634 4,488 Total interest-earning assets 1,731,268 1,703,130 1,685,635 1,659,175 1,624,804 Non-earning assets 57,463 51,930 39,355 51,847 55,303 Total assets $ 1,788,731 $ 1,755,060 $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,179,288 $ 1,096,758 $ 1,138,817 $ 1,118,909 $ 1,101,947 Borrowed funds 176,838 223,694 144,995 130,481 113,932 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,356,126 1,320,452 1,283,812 1,249,390 1,215,879 Demand deposits 284,053 287,975 309,372 318,656 319,505 Other liabilities 22,030 24,487 19,659 15,742 13,730 Shareholders' equity 126,522 122,146 112,147 127,234 130,993 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,788,731 $ 1,755,060 $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans and leases: Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable 5.49 % 5.23 % 4.99 % 4.54 % 4.24 % Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free 4.05 % 3.94 % 3.56 % 3.54 % 3.38 % Total loans 5.42 % 5.16 % 4.91 % 4.49 % 4.20 % Securities: Securities, taxable 3.00 % 2.98 % 2.77 % 2.55 % 2.27 % Securities, tax-free 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.11 % 3.08 % 3.03 % Total securities 2.98 % 2.98 % 2.84 % 2.66 % 2.42 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.89 % 4.15 % 3.69 % 1.64 % 0.71 % Total earning assets 4.67 % 4.45 % 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 2.08 % 1.60 % 0.81 % 0.36 % 0.13 % Interest on borrowed funds 4.89 % 4.86 % 4.23 % 2.56 % 1.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.45 % 2.15 % 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % Net interest spread 2.22 % 2.30 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % Net interest margin 2.75 % 2.78 % 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 %





