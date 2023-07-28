Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
                             
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
  June 30     June 30     June 30  
  2023   2022     2023   2022     2023   2022  
                             
Net Sales $ 59,931   $ 45,977     $ 116,282   $ 86,752     $ 221,050   $ 176,808  
Cost of Sales 41,379   35,542     80,933   67,403     165,816   137,823  
Gross Profit $ 18,552   $ 10,435     $ 35,349   $ 19,349     $ 55,234   $ 38,985  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 12,714   10,397     25,301   20,637     39,675   41,660  
Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,838   $ 38     $ 10,048   $ (1,288 )   $ 15,559   $ (2,675 )
Interest Expense   (80 )   (117 )     (177 )   (505 )     (369 )   (705 )
PPP Loan Forgiveness -   -     -   -     -   1,884  
Other Income (Expense) 613     (126 )   1,333   138     2,310   940  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 6,371   $ (205 )   $ 11,204   $ (1,655 )   $ 17,500   $ (556 )
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,558     (56 )   2,724     (384 )   4,140     (205 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 4,813   $ (149 )   $ 8,480   $ (1,271 )   $ 13,360   $ (351 )
                             
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––Basic and Diluted $ 4.43   ($0.14 )   $ 7.81   ($1.17 )   $ 12.31   ($0.32 )



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
         
  Six Months Ended  
  June 30  
  2023   2022  
         
Net Income (Loss) $ 8,480   $ (1,271 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:        
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 441     (2,292 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 8,921   $ (3,563 )



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  June 30   December 31
  2023   2022
       
Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 38,907   $ 38,176  
Accounts Receivable 24,453     20,580  
Inventories (FIFO) 52,198     48,515  
LIFO Reserve   (21,930 )   (21,691 )
Inventories (LIFO) 30,268     26,824  
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 25     24  
Other Current Assets 3,799     3,156  
Current Assets $ 97,452   $ 88,760  
           
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 41,572     41,511  
Right of Use Assets 2,455     2,304  
Other Assets 5,385     5,041  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 380     312  
Total Assets $ 147,244   $ 137,928  
           
Accounts Payable $ 13,132   $ 11,802  
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 636     628  
Current Lease Liabilities 433     448  
Advance Billings 36,641     41,288  
Pension Liabilities 10,740     11,558  
Other Current Liabilities 23,965     20,062  
Current Liabilities $ 85,547   $ 85,786  
           
Long-Term Debt 9,145     9,349  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 236     236  
Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,965     1,737  
Lease Liabilities 698     762  
Total Liabilities $ 98,591   $ 97,870  
Shareholders' Investment 48,653     40,058  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 147,244   $ 137,928  



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
       
  June 30   December 31
  2023   2022
Book Value per Common Share $ 44.81   $ 36.90
Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711   1,085,711
Backlog $ 106,016   $ 132,829



 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
    Common
Stock		   Paid-in Surplus   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury Stock  
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		     Total  
Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 75,721   $ (10,787 ) $ (36,092 ) $ 40,058  
Add (Deduct):                          
  Net Income         8,480             8,480  
  Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                 441     441  
  Dividends, $.30 per Common Share           (326 )           (3260 )
  Treasury Stock Acquisition                          
Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 83,875   $ (10,787 ) $ (35,651 ) $ 4,653  



 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
  Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2023		   Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2022
Operating Activities:            
             
Net Income (Loss) $ 8,480   $ (1,271 )
             
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:            
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (818 )   (1,451 )
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense   (19 )   15  
Depreciation & Amortization   3,027     3,028  
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment   (33 )   (3 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities            
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable   (3,854 )   4,313  
(Inc) in Inventories   (3,444 )   (8,925 )
(Inc) in Prepayments   (643 )   (1,400 )
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases   (69 )   (25 )
Dec in Other Assets   307     251  
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable   1,330     (441 )
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax   1,911     (1 )
Inc in Other Accrued Expenses   4,919     1,689  
(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings   (4,647 )   15,444  
(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   (2,927 )   (281 )
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   -     238  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   133     -  
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating   (137 )   (218 )
Inc (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities   607     (108 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4,123   $ 10,854  
             
Investing Activities            
Intangibles   (62 )   -  
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   67     3  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (3,190 )   (3,828 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (3,185 ) $ (3,825 )
             
Financing Activities            
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing   (98 )   (106 )
(Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   -     -  
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (318 )   (760 )
Dividends Paid   (326 )   (326 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   -     (38 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (742 ) $ (1,230 )
             
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   535     (990 )
             
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 731   $ 4,809  
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year   38,176     11,281  
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 38,907   $ 16,090  


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) Results of Operations: (In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2023   2022  
Domestic $48,295   $34,315  
Mueller BV $12,073   $12,058  
Eliminations ($437 ) ($396 )
Net Revenue $59,931   $45,977  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2023   2022  
Domestic $93,880   $62,431  
Mueller BV $23,377   $25,038  
Eliminations ($975 ) ($717 )
Net Revenue $116,282   $86,752  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2023   2022  
Domestic $176,642   $128,519  
Mueller BV $45,695   $49,637  
Eliminations ($1,287 ) ($1,348 )
Net Revenue $221,050   $176,808  

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2023   2022  
Domestic $4,705   $237  
Mueller BV $110   ($386 )
Eliminations ($2 ) $0  
Net Income (Loss) $4,813   ($149 )

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2023   2022  
Domestic $9,155   ($650 )
Mueller BV ($660 ) ($622 )
Eliminations ($15 ) $1  
Net Income (Loss) $8,480   ($1,271 )

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2023   2022  
Domestic $14,322   $230  
Mueller BV ($941 ) ($604 )
Eliminations ($21 ) $23  
Net Income Loss $13,360   ($351 )

B. Key headlines for the quarter:

  • In the US, the Company has performed well against a strong backlog which has contributed to excellent results for the first six months of the year.
  • After Mueller B.V. announced organizational changes aimed to improve future results, Earnings Before Tax for May and June were improved with the second quarter of 2023 showing a profit of $110,000 compared to a $386,000 loss the year before.
  • The standard plan terminations of the Company’s two domestic pension plans are moving forward. The Company is awaiting responses from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC).

C. June 30, 2023 backlog is $106.0 million compared to $141.7 million at June 30, 2022. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $98.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $131.0 million at June 30, 2022. The $32.3 million reduction in U.S. backlog is mainly from the BioPharm division working through a large pharmaceutical project with its backlog reduced $27.9 million year over year. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $7.7 million at June 30, 2023 versus $11.0 million June 20, 2022. Part of this shortfall is from the shutdown of DEG.

D. Revenue is up from the previous year by $13.9 million, $29.5 million and $44.2 million on a three-month, six-month and twelve-month basis. Most every business segment in the U.S. has an increase led by the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and component groups. In the Netherlands, revenue is flat for the quarter and down for the six-month and twelve-month periods compared to last year. The shortfall is primarily from milk tanks sold to Great Britain and Ireland, serving beer tanks and the shutdown of DEG.

Net Income is up from the previous year by $5.0 million, $9.8 million and $13.7 million on a three-month, six-month and twelve-month basis. This improvement is partially driven by the US operations where profits were less negatively affected by the change in the LIFO reserve as outlined in footnote F. However, the greater impact has been an increased focus on improving margins. Gross profit in the US (excluding the effects of LIFO) as a percentage of revenue is 29.8% as June 30, 2023. This compares to 20.9% for the first six months of 2022. This improved margin coupled with the $31.4 million increase in revenue has led to the excellent results for the first six months.

E. The Company has pension plans covering domestic employees represented by a bargaining unit (Contract Plan) and employees not represented by a bargaining unit (Noncontract Plan). The participants discontinued accruing benefits in these plans in 2011. On November 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had initiated a standard plan termination of the Contract Plan and Noncontract Plan, respectively. The Company applied to the IRS for its approval of the terminations on December 15, 2022. The Company gave notice of intent to terminate to the PBGC for the Contract Plan on June 27, 2023 and the Noncontract Plan on July 14, 2023. Assuming no questions or concerns from the PBGC, the Company has until the end of February 2024 to terminate the plans. The Company is still waiting on a response from the IRS. The Company is still hopeful to complete the termination process by the end of 2023, culminating in the affected participants receiving either a lump sum payment or a monthly annuity payment provided by an insurance company.

The underfunded status of the two plans combined as of December 31, 2022, was $11.8 million. These terminations will require approximately this amount of cash from the Company, adjusted for any further changes to the plans’ funded status. The terminations will end future requirements for Company contributions to the plans, which have averaged $4.2 million per year in the previous three years. The Company expects to complete the terminations in late 2023 or early 2024, at which time the accumulated actuarial losses will be recognized as a non-cash reduction of pretax earnings. The accumulated actuarial loss related to these plans is $44,874,302 as of December 31, 2022.

F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $0.2 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $1.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $1.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $3.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $6.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to the dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.04 for June 2022, 1.07 for December 2022, and 1.09 for June 2023.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements,” which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


