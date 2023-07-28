Kent Freeman Investors in Premier Global Retain Rosca Scarlato Investor Rights Attorneys to Seek Compensation for Their Investments

CLEVELAND and PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Premier Global who purchased their investments through Byron Kent Freeman (“Kent Freeman”), an Oklahoma investment professional, have hired the investor rights lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm to pursue claims for compensation in connection with their Premier Global investments. The Rosca Scarlato lawyers have filed claims on those investors’ behalf against a financial service company that employed Freeman, a previously registered financial advisor in Oklahoma City, OK. The law firm represents multiple families of Premier Global investors in Oklahoma and Minnesota and is preparing to file additional claims on their behalf, to seek compensation for their Premier losses.



The complaint filed by the Rosca Scarlato attorneys alleges that Mr. Freeman’s former employer failed to conduct adequate due diligence prior to him recommending the Premier Global investments, which were unregistered and fraudulent, to investors. The complaint further alleges that Mr. Freeman’s former employer failed to adequately supervise his Premier Global-related activities. According to his regulatory disclosures, Kent Freeman was “discharged” on November 6, 2020, following allegations of violations of his employer’s policies regarding participation in unapproved private securities transactions.

The Premier Global Ponzi Scheme

The securities regulators in Kansas and Oklahoma filed separate actions against Premier Global Corporation, Premier Factoring, related PF funds (“Premier”), and identified dozens of sales agents – including Kent Freeman – following an investigation into alleged unregistered securities offering by Premier and related funds. According to the regulators, Premier allegedly orchestrated a Ponzi scheme that raised over $100 million from hundreds of investors nationwide through misrepresentations and omissions. Premier has been placed into receivership which is currently pending.

The Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Are Preparing to File Additional Claims for Compensation on Behalf of Premier Global Investors

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys currently represent numerous Premier Global investors in Oklahoma and Minnesota, and are working to seek compensation for their Premier losses from financial service companies that employed some of the agents who promoted Premier to investors. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys’ goal is to supplement whatever recovery may be available to those investors through the liquidation of Premier’s assets in the receivership proceedings.

Premier Global investors may contact investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato with any questions regarding this matter and their investment losses, or to offer useful information, toll free at 888-998-0530, via email at arosca@rscounsel.law or pscarlato@rscounsel.law, or through the contact form on the Premier Global Investor Center page. All evaluations are free.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys typically take cases on behalf of investors on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful.

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to any of the allegations herein, and the referenced proceedings are currently pending and have not been adjudicated.