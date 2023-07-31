Windes Welcomes Greg Markarian as its New Executive Vice President of Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce Greg Markarian as its new Executive Vice President of Operations. With an impressive and comprehensive range of professional competencies and leadership expertise, Greg will be vital in transforming the firm's operational performance, accelerating technological implementation, and evaluating potential merger and acquisition (M&A) candidates.
"I am deeply honored and thrilled to join the exceptionally talented team at Windes," says Greg. "I look forward to being part of and adding value to Windes' journey of success and passion for excellence."
Greg has 25 years of operational experience serving the accounting and consulting industry, specializing in M&A strategy and technology implementation, leading large, complex, cross-functional project teams. Prior to joining Windes, Greg was the Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at a national accounting firm and was responsible for developing internal M&A programs and overseeing the integration of over 80 acquisitions. Greg also developed and implemented internal quality assurance and project delivery strategies and processes.
An expert at identifying and implementing process improvement across multiple departments, including human resources, information technology, finance, operations, legal, and marketing, Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in evaluating and improving approaches and processes related to due diligence and integration of M&A transactions.
Greg holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Science from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
"We are confident that Greg will play a pivotal role in driving our firm's success to new heights," says Managing Partner James Cordova. "His operational acumen, combined with his deep understanding of our industry, aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to the positive impact he will have at Windes."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
Windes
+1 844-494-6337
info@windes.com