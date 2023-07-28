CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Signs Proclamation Recognizing Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen recognized veterans of the Korean War, with a signed proclamation and the presentation of challenge coins. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert, Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig W. Strong and Nebraska Chapter President Dan Ryberg of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA).

“Nebraskans who served in the Korean War impeded the spread of communism, advanced the cause of freedom, and laid the groundwork for a rebirth of South Korea – a nation that remains a close ally of the United States today,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are grateful to the more than 5,000 Korean War veterans who live in Nebraska today. We recognize their service and sacrifice on the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.”

In addition to Nebraska Chapter President Ryberg, five other individuals were presented challenge coins on behalf of the Governor and the NDVA: Don Kane, U.S. Army; LeRoy Andresen, U.S. Marine Corps; Francis Sheets, U.S. Navy; Rex Gruber, U.S. Marine Corps; and Dennis Pavlik, U.S. Army. Mr. Pavlik is also the last surviving POW in the state of Nebraska.

Ryberg noted during the ceremony that more than 300 military servicemen from Nebraska lost their lives during the Korean War, and that just recently, the remains of a soldier who went missing in action were returned to his hometown of Valentine.

“On behalf of the Korean War Veterans Association, and all of Nebraska’s Korean War veterans, we are very thankful that the ‘Forgotten War’ is remembered, and that we are reminded from time to time that freedom isn’t free,” said Ryberg.

“Our Korean War veterans are a national treasure,” said Adjutant General Strong. “They inspire me, personally, and so many hard-won lessons from the Korean War are studied in our military education to this day. We truly owe our Korean War veterans a debt of gratitude for all they have done for us.”

The Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953, bringing an end to three years of conflict. NDVA Director Hilgert told the group of veterans their service was the reason our nation is what it is today – and that their stories should continue to be shared, so that others will remember.

“Nebraska’s Korean War veterans answered the call to protect democracy over 6,000 miles away from home. They fought to ensure our allies across the globe would have the same opportunities to enjoy freedom that we do and to prevent the spread of authoritarianism,” said Dir. Hilgert. “Their selflessness and bravery exemplify the ideals we hold here in the heartland, and today is about honoring them and recognizing the impact their service has had to this day.”