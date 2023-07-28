To Her Excellency Ms. Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, President of the Republic of Peru

Dear madam President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to You and your people my sincerest felicitations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Peru – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will continue to develop from now on in the interests of both peoples, and our cooperation will expand within international institutions.

On this remarkable day, I wish You robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and friendly people of Peru – continuous peace and welfare.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 July 2023