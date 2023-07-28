Church of the Highlands Announces the MOTION Student Conference 2023

Church of the Highlands announces MOTION Student Conference 2023, a transformative event empowering young people to make a difference and live their faith

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands is excited to host this summer's MOTION Student Conference, taking place from July 27th to 29th in the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

MOTION is more than just a conference; it is an extraordinary event that empowers a generation of young people, equipping them to make a profound difference and live out their faith passionately every day.

Set strategically at the end of summer, the MOTION Student Conference serves as a transformative experience that refreshes, equips, and inspires students as they head into the upcoming school year.

With a desire to instill a sense of purpose and motivation in the attendees, MOTION urges students to live their lives in motion for Jesus at home, in their local churches, within their cities, and throughout the world.

MOTION 2023 will rally behind Psalm 89:1, which states, "I will sing of the steadfast love of the Lord forever; with my mouth, I will make known your faithfulness to all generations." The conference will be a dynamic blend of powerful worship experiences and thought-provoking messages from an array of esteemed speakers and artists.

The main sessions at MOTION will include powerful worship, inviting students to experience the presence of God. Each session will also feature compelling messages from an array of renowned speakers and artists, offering invaluable insights and guidance to young hearts.

In addition to the main sessions, the conference offers Community Groups specially designed to foster life-giving relationships among the attendees. Led by Highlands Pastors, these groups serve as a platform for students to delve deeper into the truths shared during the main sessions.

Within the Community Groups, students will have the opportunity to explore and embrace essential aspects of their faith, including Spiritual Disciplines, Servant Leadership, and Sharing their Faith.

Church of the Highlands invites all students to join this impactful event, becoming part of a movement that aims to change lives and spread the message of God's love and faithfulness to all generations.

For more information, visit https://motionstudents.com/events/motion-student-conference.

About Church of the Highlands

Church of the Highlands is a welcoming community of faith, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can experience a fresh, enjoyable connection to God and one another. With a simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping every person live the full life for which God created them.

At Church of the Highlands, the emphasis is on developing a personal relationship with God rather than merely practicing religion. The weekend services offer a safe and engaging environment where both newcomers to faith and seasoned Christ followers can learn more about what it means to know God and grow closer to Him.