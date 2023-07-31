Warrior Rising has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
The organization supports U.S. Military veterans looking to establish their own businessDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)’s MVO Task Force welcomes Warrior Rising to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Warrior Rising is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping U.S. Military veterans achieve success as business entrepreneurs through training, partnerships, mentoring and economic assistance.
More specifically, Warrior Rising provides veterans with opportunities and resources to create the sustainable businesses of their dreams and achieve long-term success. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization it raises both public and private funds to support operations.
Warrior Rising hosts the Warrior Academy, a proprietary training program for veterans designed to translate the military decision-making process into a successful business model. This program offers online video training and interaction that allows veterans to take these robust and challenging courses at their own pace. Monthly coaching and mentoring sessions are available to assist their progress.
Veterans can also advance to Warrior Rising’s VETtoCEO program, which serves as a continuation and master’s curriculum of the Warrior Academy. Once completed, veterans have increased access to grants investors, business resources like laptop computers, and even marketing, website and search engine optimization. Warrior Academy students also get everything from professional headshots and video production to business attire.
"We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the National Veteran Business Development Council,” says Warrior Rising Executive Director and Founder Jason Van Camp. “By working together, Warrior Rising and NVBDC recognize common goals, make more resources available, and can better help veterans succeed in business."
Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a non-profit started by veterans, for veterans. The national organization has grown extensively by carefully selecting strategic partners in business and leveraging a vast network of young professionals and successful entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds. Warrior Rising has access to an expanding list of professionals, business owners, and experts in a variety of fields available to support veterans.
“Warrior Rising is a tremendous partner because they are truly the example of veterans helping veterans,” says U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. “It’s an organization that provides incredible training and resources for veteran entrepreneurs that can also share their great connections within multiple industries. We are proud to have them as a member.”
Warrior Rising has developed sophisticated programs that leverage remote learning, built a network of mentors and coaches, and awarded grants that will result in creating 100 Veteran-Owned Million-dollar businesses by 2024. As a member of the NVBDC’s MVO Task Force, Warrior Rising will have access to resources provided by a leading veteran owned business certification organization.
To learn more about Warrior Rising visit the website at www.warriorrising.org.
About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
NVBDC is the leading veteran owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses or all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found about the NVBDC at www.nvbdc.org
About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force at www.nvbdctaskforce.org
