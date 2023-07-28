Submit Release
H-3 HALAWA-BOUND FULL CLOSURE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

 H-3 HĀLAWA-BOUND FULL CLOSURE FRIDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

 

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of the weekend full closure of the H-3 Freeway Hālawa-bound, between the Halekou Interchange to the Hālawa Interchange, from 9 p.m. Friday, July 28, continuously through 4 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023.

The closure is for replacement of the Haʻikū Valley Viaduct Joint No. 1. A continuous 55-hour closure is needed because of the time it takes for the joint to cure. Due to the location of the joint, the full H-3 Freeway between the on-ramp from Kamehameha Highway in Kāneʻohe and the end of the route in Hālawa must be closed. This includes the H-3 on-ramp from Likelike Highway.

To maximize the closure, HDOT will also do tree trimming along the freeway.

HDOT advises motorists to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes. HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the safety of our roadways. All roadwork is weather-permitting.

 

###

