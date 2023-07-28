DEQ issues 18 penalties in June for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 18 penalties totaling $632,056 in June for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement

Fines ranged from $600 to $205,800. Alleged violations included a fuel company inaccurately reporting renewable fuel volumes and generating illegitimate credits; a steel mill failing to install air pollution control equipment and submitting inaccurate information; and a finishing company illegally treating and storing hazardous waste.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• Anodex Finishing Inc., $122,961, Medford, hazardous waste

• BP Products North America Inc., $205,800, statewide, clean fuels program

• Burnside Auto Wrecking, $9,792, Portland, solid waste

• Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, $181,604, McMinnville, air quality

• City of Albany, $3,900, Albany, wastewater

• City of Coquille, $8,044, Coquille, wastewater

• City of Dufur, $300, Dufur, wastewater

• City of Estacada, $4,825, Estacada, wastewater

• City of Hood River, $8,800, Hood River, wastewater

• Coastal Housing Solutions LLC, $3,000, Garibaldi, stormwater

• Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., $6,800, Hood River, wastewater

• Fujimi Corporation, $7,600, Wilsonville, wastewater

• Home Depot U.S.A. Inc $6,218, Bend and Portland, stormwater

• Justin Willett, $13,558, Hillsboro, stormwater

• Oregon Harvest LLC, $28,752, Portland, wastewater

• St. Charles Health System Inc., dba St. Charles Medical Center - Bend, $8,993, Bend, underground storage tank

• U.S. Forest Service, $600, Estacada, wastewater

• Warren Scott Hunter and Judith DeBrey, $10,509, Cloverdale, solid waste

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep .

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

