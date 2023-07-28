Chef Lenore Nolan-Ryan Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Lenore Nolan-Ryan, Best Selling Author

FT.LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Chef, Lenore Nolan-Ryan has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Lenore's captivating chapter, "Like Peanut Butter and Jelly," played a pivotal role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Within its pages, readers will uncover invaluable insights that will empower them to achieve similar success in their own endeavors.

About Lenore Nolan-Ryan:

Celebrated chef, Lenore Nolan Ryan, began her career at 19 with a brunch restaurant in Indianapolis. In the late 70s, she moved to San Francisco, fell in love, duplicated her brunch, and enjoyed notoriety when she opened a neighborhood restaurant, catering company, wine bar, cooking school and retail market called “Ryan’s”.

Returning home to Florida, in 1999, Lenore opened her first eatery, Gina Lenore's an Italian pizzeria in Lauderdale by the Sea and also opened Lenore Nolan Ryan Catering & Cooking School.

In 2016, Lenore moved her business to the Galt Ocean Mile. As 2020 presented a new normal, she conceived a signature “Meals to go program” and online Zoom options: Themed destination dinners, interactive happy hours, and virtual cooking classes.

Lenore hosts private corporate team building events, client appreciation parties, celebration dinners, networking events and a host of culinary tastings, along with uniquely designed events for catering services at clients’ homes and businesses. More importantly, all events are imbued with Chef Lenore’s irrepressible joie de vivre as she expresses her passion about food and her love of entertaining.

Lenore believes that her food and love of entertaining and catering is a way to give back to the community through her generous contributions to the nonprofits, schools and organizations that are helping others.

Stay tuned for Ryan's upcoming book, "Love is the Main Ingredient," which will expand on the style and substance of the stories and recipes shared in her captivating chapter.

