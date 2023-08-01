Ruth Katz' "I Hungry": A Journey to Health, Balance, and Inspiring Wellness
"I Hungry" - Unleash Your Journey to Health & Harmony! Join Ruth J. Katz in this inspiring memoir of triumphs, struggles & well-being. Embrace wellness today!
E&R Publishers, New York, are proud to announce the release of an important new book title in the area of health, wellness, food, and happiness. Congratulations to author Ruth J Katz for her super work in researching, writing, and sharing this valuable knowledge and walking the walk in her own life.
— Ruth J Katz
"I Hungry": A Journey to Health, Balance, and Inspiring Wellness. Foreword by Joshua Rosenthal, founder of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition—the world's largest nutrition school.
In this captivating book, Ruth J. Katz takes readers on a profound and intimate journey—a journey that encompasses struggles, revelations, and triumphs in her pursuit of restoring balance and harmony to her health and the health of her children. With immense pride in her improved well-being and appearance, she shares her insights, inviting others to aspire for the same.
Through the pages of this book, Ruth opens up about the effort and thoughtful planning required to care for her family and herself. Her evolution into her healthiest self has not only empowered her but also inspired and educated countless others on their own paths to wellness.
As a sought-after guide in the realm of health, parents frequently approach her, seeking answers to their pressing questions: "Ruth, how do you do it? Make it easy for me. Just tell me what to do. Tell me what to buy and what to avoid." In a world where conventional health professionals may not always have all the answers, Ruth encourages tapping into one's inner wisdom, intuition, and research to discover unique solutions.
With warmth and wisdom, Ruth J. Katz invites readers to embark on a transformational journey of self-love, growth, and lasting well-being. Through her own experiences and insights, she empowers others to embrace their own paths towards health and happiness.
Praise for: “Ruth Katz’ I Hungry”
1 Hungry is simply a book that everyone should read. In fact, it should be required reading in medical school. It is never too early to begin teaching our children about the importance of the food they are eating. Like most habits, the foods we like or dislike, the foods we crave, were established when we were young children. In this day and age of highly processed, mass-produced convenience foods, I Hungry gives us the tools to sort through the clutter and give our children one of the best gifts we can ever give them - the gift of good health and long life.
-Fred Pescatore, MD, MPH
With a desire and appreciation for a nutritional foundation to optimize the health, growth, and development of children, Ruth shares her personal experiences, education, and navigation through the clutter of what to feed kids and keeps it simple for others to implement. Speaking as a mother and a functional registered dietitian-nutritionist, I can say that Ruth's book is a fun, easy read, filled with useful resources, references, and recipes to make parents' lives a little easier for the betterment of their children.
-Geri Brewster RDN MPH
"I Hungry" will assist you in various ways:
*Discovering the right foods to nourish both your family and yourself.
*Making healthier food choices.
*Finding healthier alternatives to your usual foods.
*Inspiring you to try new foods and flavors, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone.
*Boosting your confidence in the kitchen.
*Motivating your children to embrace healthier eating habits.
*Understanding the reasons behind picky eating in kids.
*Learning how to make healthy living more convenient.
*Implementing practical tips from other parents.
*Trying out wholesome and delicious recipes.
*Building a well-balanced food shopping list.
Most importantly, this book shares what has worked remarkably well for my family and me. My hope is that you can seamlessly integrate these practices into your own life, ensuring they align with what works best for you and your loved ones.
With love and gratitude,
Ruth J. Katz
