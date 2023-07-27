Attorney General Josh Stein: North Carolina Needs a Strong Budget

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 27, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as another week goes by without the North Carolina General Assembly passing a budget for the state.

“I know I’m not the only North Carolinian who is fed up with the Republican supermajority’s lengthy squabbling. It’s past time to pass a budget that prioritizes strengthening NC’s schools, safety, and health care.“

Attorney General Stein has been advocating for more local law enforcement resources and public safety protections in the General Assembly’s final budget.

