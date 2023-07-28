LaRoy D. Mack Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with The Keys to Authenticity

LaRoy D. Mack-Best Selling Author

ORLAND, IL, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of Chicago Safe Money Experts, LLC, LaRoy D. Mack, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Mack's compelling chapter, "The Truth About Money," played a pivotal role in catapulting the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Readers will discover invaluable insights within this chapter, empowering them to pursue similar success in their own endeavors.

About LaRoy D. Mack:

LaRoy D. Mack is an industry leader in the financial field with an established history with the BBB rating and Accreditation A+. He is the founder and CEO of Chicago Safe Money Experts, LLC.

LaRoy is a weekly radio personality explaining how to retire well and keep money safe. He has received recognition from the Beverly Hills Success Summit, Equitrust Power Partner. He has been featured on National Broadcasting with Dede McGuire, Chicago (102.3) Rejoice, Soul (106.3). He has been recognized by WBTVN Network with Melissa Hull on the Ripple Effect and You & Me. Recently he has also been featured by appearing on the Times Square Today TV show.

LaRoy is a Gordon Tech Graduate. What is unique about LaRoy is that he believes in humanity first. He has spent twenty years investing in care and guardianship of many children as an adopted father, supporting those who needed consistent care. He has run group homes, fostered children, and raised his own family.

After reflecting on his dreams, his ambitions and his need to make a difference, LaRoy poured himself into the financial service industry. He is a proud minority business owner. LaRoy has been an innovator, and he believes we should make a plan. When he grew into this concept, he knew he needed to teach and have seminars, that the time to plan is now. If we want to have a healthy retirement, we need to make some lifelong decisions and keep our money safe. It's time to own our generational wealth.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, "The Keys to Authenticity" is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.