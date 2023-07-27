Orleans County Added to Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration

Berlin, Vt. - Orleans County has been added by FEMA to the federal Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration signed by President Joseph Biden earlier this month. The declaration now allows residents of Orleans County to apply for federal assistance for personal losses during this month’s storm and floods. Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties had previously been approved.

“This is an important and welcomed development and underscores the importance of Vermonters reporting their damage to 211,” said Governor Scott. “I encourage all impacted Vermonters in Orleans to take advantage of the resources available and apply for FEMA assistance.”

Those who have personal losses should report damage to vermont211.org or by calling 211. The online reporting tool is preferred. Even if the damage is minor, please report it.

The Individual Assistance program helps homeowners and renters impacted by the disaster seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses.

To apply, visit www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-3362.