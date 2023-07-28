CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Four Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County) provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Grant Forsberg, Joseph Kehm, Ryan Lindberg, and Derek Vaughn. All four are from Omaha.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge J. Michael Coffey.