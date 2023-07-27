Learn how to protect your property from wildfires

CANADA, July 27 - When we see wildfires in our neighbouring provinces, it’s normal to worry about forest fires happening in PEI, but taking concrete steps to prepare can help ease some of the anxiety.

The question looming among people in PEI is, “What can we do in case forest fires happen here?”

“If we can help people protect their homes from being destroyed during a massive forest fire, then we are doing good work,” says Emily Foster, FireSmart Ambassador for Prince Edward Island.

Emily is a graduate of the Wildlife Conservation Technology program at Holland College.

“I have always loved nature, forests and wildlife specifically, so this program was exactly what I was looking for.”

Born in New Brunswick, Emily grew up on Darlings Island, population 300.

“So, I am an Islander, just from a different Island,” she says laughing.

She has been reaching out to fire departments across the province and holding community events to spread the FireSmart message.

FireSmart Canada was founded in the 1990s to provide homeowners with information on actions they can take to help protect their own property and homes from wildfires.

Recently, Emily traveled to Nova Scotia to shadow a fire inspector evaluator.

“We visited some of the most devastated fire zones and what we saw was unbelievable.”

She explained that in one area with five homes, four were completely consumed by fire, but the fifth, which was located feet away, only had the vinyl siding melted.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said, “here was a home, surrounded by destruction and yet virtually untouched.”

And the reason was advanced planning with the help of FireSmart.

It all begins with understanding the Home Ignition Zone. This is the area within 30 metres of your home and structures and has three priority areas: immediate zone (0-1.5 meters); intermediate zone 1.5-10 meters); and the extended zone (10-30 meters).

Emily said that the fire evaluator could check off every box on mitigation for the home that was still standing.

“The homeowners had cleared all vegetation and combustive material down to soil and covered it with non-combustible materials like gravel and stones.”

They had moved firewood piles, patio furniture, tools and decorative pieces away from the house and put them in a large cement pool area when the forest fire risk started.

At the end of the day, their home survived the blaze, while others did not.

“This is significant because burning embers and sparks can travel a great distance, but if they have nothing to hold on to, they can’t spread.”

“These are simple but effective measures to help limit the extent of fires,” said Emily.

“And it could save your home.”

To contact Emily for more information or to have her attend a community event, email efoster@gov.pe.ca or call 902-218-6159.