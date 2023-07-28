Kim Curtis Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with The Keys to Authenticity

Kim Curtis-Best Selling Author

DENVER , CO, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- President and CEO of Wealth Legacy Institute, Kim Curtis has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "The Keys to Authenticity." Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Curtis's chapter, "Money is Looking for You!" has been instrumental in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Readers will discover invaluable guidance within this empowering chapter, unlocking the path to similar success in their own endeavors.



About Kim Curtis:

Kim Curtis, CFP®, ChFC, CLU, CAP, AEP, MSFS, is committed to helping create a new paradigm with money, for people from all walks of life around the world, to provide access to, and inspire creativity around money, prosperity, and abundance.

President and CEO of Wealth Legacy Institute, Kim is considered among the world’s foremost experts in building wealth consciousness. She has directly worked with thought leaders, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and countless individuals looking to create an impact on the world and have a flourishing, prosperous life. It’s her experience that helps people change the way they think about money and life.

Kim’s groundbreaking work in a client-centric planning model is the cornerstone of her firm’s holistic and highly successful approach to integrated wealth management. The Planning for LIFE Experience™ was awarded the Editor’s Choice by the Journal of Practical Estate Planning.

As an award winning wealth management advisor, working at the intersection of money and life, Kim is a speaker and bestselling author of Money Secrets: Keys to Smart Investing and Retirement Secrets: Keys to Retiring Happy, Healthy & Free.

Kim has shared the stage with Astronaut Buzz Aldrin at the U.S. Military Academy, received the Financial Innovator Award with Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and has been featured on the Jumbotron in Times Square. She has advised Governors of States, national TV personalities and even cage-fighting superstars in the UFC. She has been profiled on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, as well as the Wall Street Journal.



