Stream2Sea Spotlights Eco-Conscious Skincare on Boom America

Boom America, Kevin Harrington, and their exceptional team have provided us with invaluable support. Their insights and strategies will assist in advancing our mission to save our oceans and humanity”WAUCHULA, FL, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stream2Sea, a pioneering manufacturer of eco-conscious skincare and sun protection products, is set to appear on the renowned TV show, Boom America. This show spotlights innovative companies with transformative solutions, and Stream2Sea's participation serves as recognition of their unwavering commitment to protecting our aquatic ecosystems.
Stream2Sea's CEO and Cosmetic Chemist, Autumn Blum, stated, "Boom America, Kevin Harrington, and their exceptional team have provided us with invaluable support. Their insights and strategies will assist us in advancing our mission to save our oceans and humanity."
Founded in 2015, Stream2Sea was born from a dive trip that made Blum realize the detrimental impact of everyday products on our aquatic environment. The company now produces the only mineral-based sunscreen on the planet that’s been tested and proven safe for freshwater fish, saltwater fish, and coral larvae, boasting the rigorous HEL Labs Protect Land + Sea certification.
Blum, a recognized entrepreneur and life-long ocean advocate, leads the Stream2Sea team from their Florida-based manufacturing facility. Under her guidance, Stream2Sea leads the way in the development of eco-conscious skincare, consistently advocating for a cleaner and safer environment. Blum's influential work has reached as far as the National Academies of Science, the Senate, and beyond, helping to enact bans on toxic ingredients in various global tourist destinations.
All Stream2Sea products are developed with environmental consciousness at their core. They are free from harmful ingredients and enriched with a proprietary antioxidant-rich blend to protect and nourish the skin. Stream2Sea also avoids known endocrine disruptors and harmful chemical ingredients in all of their products.
Stream2Sea is recognized for its commitment to eco-conscious skincare and sun protection products. The company's dedication to crafting biodegradable, safe offerings reflects their mission of safeguarding aquatic life and the environment. Operating from their Florida-based facility, Stream2Sea is an industry leader in developing solutions that protect both the skin of their consumers and the health of our planet.
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank, Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to elevate innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the selected companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
