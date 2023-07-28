Drone Assist Indiana Donates to Sellersburg Illinois through NPS-DDP.org
Drone Assist Indiana, Pilot Institute, Skyebrowse and Law Enforcement Drone Association (LEDA) support Sellersburg Illinois Police Department with donations.
The board of directors of NPS-DDP.org is honored to have the support of Drone assist Indiana, Skyebrowse, Pilot Institute & LEDA. Together we we are helping save lives one donation at a time.”HEBRON, CT, USA , July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program, extends heartfelt thanks to Drone Assist Indiana for this donation to Sellersburg PD located in Illinois. Pilot Institute, SkyeBrowse & LEDA are also donating to this department as well.
— Mark Langley
This level of generosity and support are invaluable in enhancing public safety and enabling the department to serve its community with even greater effectiveness.
Together, these contributions have made a significant impact on the Sellersburg PD's capabilities and its ability to uphold the safety and security of its residents.
The words of gratitude from the Sellersburg Police Department resonate deeply. Their appreciation for the donated drone highlights its importance in search and rescue missions, tracking fleeing criminals, documenting crime scenes, and various other critical tasks.
"With your support, the Sellersburg PD can now take another stride forward in its mission to serve and protect the citizens of Sellersburg at the highest level. Your contributions are not only enhancing the department's abilities but also bolstering the entire community's well-being."
Once again, thanks to all in public safety for their unwavering commitment to the communities that they serve.. NPS-DDP.org grateful to have partners like like these who are making a real difference in the lives of countless individuals.
If you have plans to purchase a drone of any kind, be sure to contact us for the best pricing. Our partners will donate up to 10% of the net proceeds to NPS-DDP.org. If you purchase your drone elsewhere, you paid too much and missed out on an opportunity to help public safety. Donations like this is why our foundation exists: to support public safety. Please help us with a modest donation so more departments can use this technology.
Together, let us continue our mission to ensure safer communities and a brighter future for all.
