TPVG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 4, 2020 to May 1, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 15, 2023
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Triplepoint you have until August 15, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Triplepoint securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TPVG lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/triplepoint-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42693&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


