Request for Applications - DC Energy Storage Grant Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to deploy and integrate battery energy storage systems (BESS) in commercial buildings and multifamily residential buildings in order to increase the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the benefit of low-to-moderate income District residents, and (2) maximize the energy production and reliability from renewable energy in the District. The amount available for the project is $3,560,494.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-811” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 28, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 1 pm.

- WebEx access >>

Meeting number: 2314 147 5278
Password: public

Join by phone: 1-202-860-2110
Access code: 2314 147 5278

