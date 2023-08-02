Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,237 in the last 365 days.

Future Electronics Hosts Conference for Sales Leaders Across Americas Region

Future Electronics Logo

Future Electronics Logo

Future Electronics Headquarter

Future Electronics Headquarter

Future Electronics recently hosted a national sales conference for Sales & Engineering leaders filled with learning, collaborating, and networking opportunities

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a sales conference at their Montreal headquarters.

On July 18th-20th 2023, Future Electronics welcomed Sales and Engineering leaders from across the Americas to their global headquarters for an exciting, collaborative and informative sales conference.

The topics presented at the event were designed to allow sales leaders to learn from and share with their colleagues from the United States, Canada, and Latin America. At the conference, attendees also learned best practices and dove deep into key industry topics, all focused on Delighting the Customer.

Future Electronics included some fun events for attendees including an “Amazing Race”-style team building event in historic Old Montreal as well as a “Taste of Montreal-themed networking event with Corporate Vice Presidents and Directors.

Future Electronics is delighted with how the sales conference turned out and looks forwards to more employee events filled with learning, collaborating, and networking opportunities.


About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Jamie Singerman
Future Electronics
+1 5146947710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Future Electronics Hosts Conference for Sales Leaders Across Americas Region

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more