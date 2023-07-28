Peninsula Canada announces 24/7 employee wellbeing support for businesses.

Toronto, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Canada, one of the country’s fastest-growing businesses, has today launched a new 24/7 Employee Wellbeing Service, allowing business owners and senior managers a way to ensure the health and wellbeing of their employees no matter what time of day or night.

Darren Chadwick, CEO at Peninsula Canada, says “Employee wellbeing is a key factor in determining the overall success and sustainability of a business. It’s crucial for employers to support the wellbeing of staff to avoid dealing with an increase in absenteeism and a decrease in productivity. That’s why this new platform is such an exciting development. Not only will it enhance the support we currently provide, but it will also help businesses increase their productivity and guarantee success.”

Mental health has been a topic that is top of mind for many across Canada. A survey conducted by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) found that 87% of those surveyed expressed their support for universal mental health care and 69% believe the country is in a mental health crisis.

Canada is taking a significant step in prioritizing mental health support by introducing its nationwide crisis hotline, 988, on November 30th. This emphasizes the crucial need for mental health services.

Additionally, according to a report by The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), every week at least 500,000 Canadians miss work due to mental illness. The financial impact of mental illness is approximately $51 billion each year, with $6.3 billion resulting from lost productivity. There are other indirect costs such as presenteeism, absenteeism, and challenges with retention and recruitment.

Management teams and business owners can call the 24/7 advice line and get step-by-step guidance on how to manage employee wellbeing in the workplace. Getting instant expert advice will help decrease sick leave absences, giving employers more peace of mind.

With access to on-demand e-learning, they will also have all the information at their fingertips to manage employee wellbeing in an instant. And a library of downloadable step-by-step guidance, tips, and help for employees, allowing their team to feel supported and cared for.

“At Peninsula Canada, we recognize the critical importance of employee wellbeing and are committed to creating a work environment that prioritizes the health of staff. By focusing on the wellbeing of employees, it’ll foster a positive company culture, enhance productivity, and help businesses attract and retain top talent”, adds Darren.

