Agility's New UI Has Launched, Providing Enhanced User Experiences and Elevated Content Management Capabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS announced today that their new user interface (UI) is live and ready for use. The new interface helps the company to further execute their mission of giving a voice to their customers through top-tier content management and white-glove service. The new UI will default for new customers and trial accounts while existing customers can choose to use the new UI as needed.
The platform's UI improvements have taken the product to the next level, with a more intuitive and simplified design that streamlines the content management process to improve efficiency, reduces the risk of errors, and increases productivity. It also makes it easier for businesses to onboard new employees, as they can quickly understand, navigate and master the platform.
This update also includes the Agility Marketplace, a low-code feature that enables non-technical users to navigate composable integrations without relying on developers. The Marketplace is a significant win for both developers and non-technical users alike, as it opens up the possibility for developers to focus on more critical tasks, while non-technical users can easily manage their content without the need for coding knowledge.
"We know that an intuitive UI is vital in the process of content operations, and we're confident that our customers will benefit from the improvements we've made." said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. “Extensive UX testing and customer feedback have informed the choices in the new UI.”
The new UI has been in beta for several months, and the company has worked closely with their customers to fine-tune the user experience. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the platform's simplicity and intuitive design.
About Agility:
Agility is the Headless CMS for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels with ease. Our personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges make us the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions. Unlock Your Brand's Voice and Solve Unique Challenges with White Glove Service and Revolutionary Architecture, Powered by Agility.
For more information on Agility and its products, please visit their website at https://agilitycms.com/.
Harmonie Poirier
