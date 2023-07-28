TELUS doubles impact with $2 million commitment to its Indigenous Communities Fund

With a $2 million commitment through 2028, the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund will support Indigenous-led organizations and community groups addressing social and well-being needs



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories – Today, TELUS announced a doubling of its commitment to the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund , raising the investment from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years. In alignment with TELUS' Reconciliation Commitment , the Indigenous Community Fund enables social outcomes and creates space for grant recipients to impact their communities in meaningful ways. With recent reports stating that programming for Indigenous youth in Canada is underfunded, understaffed, and underpaid, this announcement underscores TELUS’ dedication to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities and enabling transformative outcomes that will be felt by generations to come.

“We are honoured to collaborate and support Indigenous-led organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS. “As a global corporation with strong Canadian roots, we have a responsibility to actively support Reconciliation, helping drive material, social change to bridge the increasing socio-economic divide. It is a responsibility we take very seriously. With an increased commitment of $2 million, we look forward to building even more meaningful relationships with Indigenous leaders and the community groups who know their communities best. Together, we can help address the diverse needs of Indigenous Peoples and ultimately create better health, education, economic and cultural outcomes for all.”

Launched in November 2021, the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund provides grant funding to Indigenous-led organizations and community groups that support mental health and well-being, language and cultural revitalization, access to education, and community building, including:

Big Horn Health Services : grant funding will support the Reserve Recreation Facility Project in Alberta, by building a new accessible playground, fostering community-wellness while meeting the physical, cognitive, and social needs of children and youth.

: grant funding will support the Reserve Recreation Facility Project in Alberta, by building a new accessible playground, fostering community-wellness while meeting the physical, cognitive, and social needs of children and youth. Workforce Warriors : grant funding will assist in the expansion of its STEM training program for young Indigenous people in rural Ontario and offer hands-on training to build careers in telecommunications.

: grant funding will assist in the expansion of its STEM training program for young Indigenous people in rural Ontario and offer hands-on training to build careers in telecommunications. N'Quatqua First Nation : grant funding will support the “Learning to live off the land” program, connecting youth in BC to the land and teaching them traditional ways of gathering and hunting.

“Our goal is to create a space that is accessible to everyone in the community, including adults but especially our children,” said Kevyn Timmons, Big Horn Health Services. “We aim to create a space that meets the physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs of the youth and community. It’s important that we acknowledge and thank our generous donors. We thank TELUS for their generous financial support and belief in our project, without their support this project would not be possible.”

“Thanks to our friends and partners at TELUS and their Indigenous Communities Fund, Workforce Warriors was able to support the most vulnerable Indigenous youth to overcome life’s challenges with much needed wrap-around support to attain their career and leadership development goals,” said Karen Gilliam, CEO, Workforce Warriors. “TELUS is taking a Two-Eyed-Seeing approach to community outreach and development, and it is our hope that others will follow their lead to partner with Indigenous organizations, like ours, to be the warm hands at our collective backs to get the real work done - Important work that would not be possible without the kind financial support of TELUS.”

TELUS has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that our work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. With a $10M leadership commitment to support Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, in 2021, TELUS became the first and only telecom company in Canada to launch an Indigenous Reconciliation Commitment and Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan . In addition to these significant investments, TELUS is continuing to expand its Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk , developed in partnership with Indigenous-led organizations across the country, to provide free smartphones and data plans to Indigenous women at risk of or surviving violence, helping them stay connected to vital resources and support.

For more information on TELUS’ Reconciliation commitment, please visit telus.com/reconciliation .

For more information on the TELUS Indigenous Community Fund, please visit telus.com/ICF

