Smart for Life Announces Greens First Product Line Now Available on Kroger’s Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Owned by The Kroger Co., Added 19 Greens First Products to its Online Platform

MIAMI, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, has expanded their distribution with Vitacost.com, a leading online retailer of health and wellness products and wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.



Vitacost.com is distributing the Company’s proprietary Greens First products on its online platform. Vitacost.com health and wellness products include dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, herbs and other botanicals, amino acids and metabolites, as well as cosmetics, organic body and personal care products, pet products, sports nutrition and health foods. In August 2014, Vitacost.com, Inc. completed its merger with The Kroger Co. Vitacost.com, Inc. now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

“We are excited for our additional Greens First products that have been selected by Vitacost.com and will be featured on their online storefront,” stated Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life. “Vitacost.com has been in business for over 25 years and is a leading online retailer of health and wellness products, including dietary supplements. We are focused on accelerating our omnichannel sales distribution strategy and we expect continued growth in health and wellness stores and traditional big-box retailers, such as Kroger, in addition to our e-commerce strategy.”

Ryan Benson, Ceautamed’s CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to add another 19 products under the Greens First line to Vitacost.com. Greens First products are specifically designed to help support proper pH balance, provide essential antioxidants, phytonutrients, superfoods, and so much more. It's all about providing your body with the highest quality, nutrient-dense products that are convenient and easy to use to help you stay healthy, active, and energetic. Our products help to balance, support, and nourish your whole body. Most importantly, you get all these health benefits with the added benefit of great taste. I encourage anyone interested to visit Vitacost.com and test our products for yourselves.”

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing up to 50% off retail and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. In addition, Mr. Wood’s views contained in the accompanying video are his own and not intended as investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

