Dorman introduces hundreds of new products, including 151 aftermarket exclusives and dozens of upgraded OE FIX™ repair solutions

COLMAR, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is launching almost 400 new motor vehicle parts this month, including 151 aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions. The new products represent millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops, and reflect Dorman’s mission to provide technicians and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.



This month’s new releases feature a patent-pending Dorman® OE FIX™ engine coolant thermostat housing assembly. The original coolant thermostat housing assembly on certain Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Volkswagen vehicles is made from plastic that becomes brittle over time, eventually leading to cracks. In addition, overtightening the bleeder valve can cause fluid leaks that can damage the cooling system. The new housing assembly is manufactured from corrosion-resistant aluminum to provide increased cooling system protection, and features design upgrades that optimize coolant flow and heat transfer.

This is just one of Dorman’s new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

mdickerson@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

