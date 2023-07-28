Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,113 in the last 365 days.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets were $187.1 million at quarter end.
  • Asset quality is excellent with zero nonperforming assets at quarter end.
  • Total deposits increased to $ 140.5 million at quarter end.
  • Net interest margin of 2.51% for the second quarter.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $7.68 at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $18 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $165 thousand reported in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net income was $27 thousand, compared to $204 thousand the same period in 2022.

Total assets increased to $187.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $186.0 million at June 30, 2022. Net loans totaled $138.6 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $139.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $144.8 million a year ago. Loan demand has tapered off compared to a year ago and was impacted by loan payoffs.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with no non-performing assets as of June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.25 million as of June 30, 2023, and was 0.90% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded a loan loss recovery of $18 thousand during the quarter. The Company recorded a $50 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $30 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2023 and a $75 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of improved credit metrics and performance.

Total deposits increased to $140.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $139.1 million at March 31, 2023 and decreased compared to $164.5 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.9%, interest bearing demand represented 18.0%, money market and savings accounts comprised 26.6% and certificates of deposit made up 24.5% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2023.

“Deposit growth and pricing remained an industrywide challenge during the second quarter, and we have not been immune to the effects of the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy. Consistent with the rest of the banking industry, we experienced net interest margin contraction during the quarter due to pressure on funding costs,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are taking actions to position our balance sheet to mitigate net interest margin compression and anticipate benefitting from rising interest rates in the near term. In addition, we continue to look for opportunities to grow our client base and take advantage of recent market disruptions.”

The Company’s net interest margin was 2.51% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.62% for the preceding quarter, and 3.28% for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.56%, compared to 3.13% for the first six months of 2022.

Total non-interest income was $130 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. The year-over-year 258% increase was primarily due to an increase in referral income. For the first six months of 2023, non-interest income increased to $260 thousand, compared to $105 thousand for the first six months of 2022, an increase of $ 155 thousand or 147%.

Total noninterest expense was $1.27 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $76 thousand, or 6.0%, from the second quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $37 thousand, or 5.0%, over the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company opened its new headquarters in Poulsbo. The banking center is in a desirable location in Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. Occupancy costs increased by 12.0% from prior quarter of last year. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $20 thousand, or 1.0%, to $2.5 million, over the same period in 2022.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.48% substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.68 at quarter end, compared to $7.45 a year earlier.

The Company reported the level of uninsured deposits at quarter end was approximately 29% at June 30, 2023, compared to 27% three months earlier, excluding the collateralized portion of public deposits.

“Our brand of community banking is being well received in the markets that we serve, and we will continue to work to create value for our shareholders and our customers,” said Darrow. “Ultimately, we are proud to have created the ability to provide shareholders greater access to liquidity and increased market value transparency. With a strong capital position, a diversified balance sheet, ample liquidity and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to improve our financial performance.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.
Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:
Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750
Joel Keller, Chief Financial Officer | 360-394-4752

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.


STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)                                
(Dollars in thousands)                                
      Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Quarter Ended March 31, 2023   Three Month Change   Quarter Ended June 30, 2022   One Year Change   Year to Date June 30, 2023   Year to Date June 30, 2022   One Year Change
Interest Income                                
Loans   $ 1,783     $ 1,686     6 %   $ 1,508     18 %   $ 3,469     $ 2,854     22 %
Interest bearing deposits in banks   82       41     100 %     16     402 %     123       27     362 %
Securities     114       110     4 %     90     26 %     224       180     24 %
Total interest income     1,979       1,856     7 %     1,614     23 %     3,835       3,061     25 %
                                   
Interest Expense                                
Deposits     515       425     21 %     74     596 %     940       134     600 %
Other Borrowings     352       308     15 %     100     253 %     660       201     229 %
Total interest expense     867       733     18 %     174     399 %     1,600       335     378 %
                                   
Net Interest Income     1,112       1,123     -1 %     1,441     -23 %     2,234       2,726     -18 %
Provision for Loan Losses     (50 )     30     -267 %     75     -167 %     (20 )     90     -122 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       1,162       1,093     6 %     1,366     -15 %     2,254       2,636     -14 %
                                   
Non-Interest Income                                
Service charges on deposit accounts     18       15     18 %     11     55 %     33       24     39 %
Other non-interest income     112       115     -3 %     25     353 %     227       81     179 %
Total non-interest income     130       130     -0 %     36     258 %     260       105     147 %
                                   
Non-Interest Expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     720       693     4 %     683     5 %     1,412       1,444     -2 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses     158       141     12 %     141     12 %     299       291     3 %
Other operating expenses     391       359     9 %     368     6 %     752       748     1 %
Total non-interest expenses     1,269       1,193     6 %     1,193     6 %     2,463       2,483     -1 %
                                   
Net Income Before Income Tax     23       12     97 %     209     -89 %     35       258     -87 %
Provision for Income Tax     (5 )     (2 )   97 %     (44 )   -89 %     (7 )     (54 )   -87 %
Net Income   $ 18     $ 9     97 %   $ 165     -89 %   $ 27     $ 204     -87 %
                                   



BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)                    
(Dollars in thousands)                    
      June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   Three Month
Change		   June 30,
2022		   One Year
Change
Assets                     
  Cash and due from Banks   $ 2,352     $ 2,574     -9 %   $ 4,381     -46 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     12,674       9,468     34 %     4,524     180 %
  Securities     23,069       23,793     -3 %     24,769     -7 %
                       
  Loans     139,844       141,085     -1 %     146,375     -4 %
  Allowance for loan losses     (1,252 )     (1,284 )   -2 %     (1,615 )   -22 %
  Net Loans     138,592       139,801     -1 %     144,759     -4 %
                       
  Premises and fixed assets     6,615       6,689     -1 %     5,580     19 %
  Accrued Interest receivable     642       644     -0 %     618     4 %
  Intangible assets     52       59     -11 %     78     -33 %
  Other assets     3,107       2,429     28 %     1,316     136 %
                       
  Total Assets   $ 187,104     $ 185,457     1 %   $ 186,026     1 %
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
  Deposits                    
  Demand, non-interest bearing   $ 43,382     $ 42,214     3 %   $ 52,799     -18 %
  Interest Bearing Demand     25,288       23,733     7 %     38,042     -34 %
  Money Market and Savings     37,339       36,643     2 %     59,974     -38 %
  Certificates of Deposit     34,476       36,485     -6 %     13,700     152 %
  Total Deposits     140,486       139,074     1 %     164,516     -15 %
                       
  Total Borrowing     33,415       33,407     0 %     8,884     276 %
  Accrued interest payable     238       108     120 %     72     232 %
  Other liabilities     365       413     -11 %     348     5 %
  Total Liabilities     174,504       173,002     1 %     173,820     0 %
                       
  Shareholders' Equity                    
  Common Stock     1,638       1,633     0 %     1,627     1 %
  Additional paid in capital     13,081       13,038     0 %     13,004     1 %
  Retained Earnings     (1,501 )     (1,519 )   -1 %     (1,863 )   -19 %
  Other Comprehensive Income     (619 )     (697 )   -11 %     (562 )   10 %
  Total Shareholders' Equity     12,600       12,455     1 %     12,206     3 %
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 187,104     $ 185,457     1 %   $ 186,026     1 %



        Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Quarter Ended Mar 31, 20223   Quarter Ended June 30, 2022   YTD 2023   YTD 2022  
Financial Ratios                        
  Return on Average Assets   0.04 %     0.02 %     0.35 %   0.03 %   0.22 %  
  Return on Average Equity   0.58 %     0.29 %     5.39 %   0.44 %   3.31 %  
  Efficiency Ratio     105.9 %     96.6 %     80.8 %   99.5 %   87.7 %  
  Net Interest Margin     2.51 %     2.62 %     3.28 %   2.56 %   3.13 %  
  Loan to Deposits     98.7 %     100.5 %     89.0 %          
                           
  Tangible Book Value per Share   7.68       7.59       7.45            
  Book Value per Share     7.72       7.63       7.50            
  Earnings per Share     0.01       0.01       0.10     0.02     0.13    
                           
  Asset Quality                      
  Net Loan Charge-offs (recoveries)       (18 )   $ -       -            
  Nonperforming Loans   -     $ 647     $ 1,167            
  Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets       0.00 %     0.35 %     0.63 %          
  Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans       0.90 %     0.91 %     1.10 %          
  Other Real Estate Owned $ -     $ -       -            
                           
  CAPITAL (Bank only)                    
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.54 %     9.42 %     8.60 %          
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.43 %     14.21 %     13.00 %          
  Total risk based capital ratio   15.48 %     15.28 %     14.25 %          
                           

Primary Logo

You just read:

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more