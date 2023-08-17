David Callaghan, VP Sales for SPI Software Named to Board of Canadian Resort & Travel Association
I look forward to working alongside industry leaders and leveraging my experience to support the association's initiatives in promoting the incredible offerings of Canada's vacation industry”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) has recently announced the appointment of David Callaghan, Vice President of Sales for SPI Software, as a member of its esteemed board. With his extensive vacation ownership experience and industry knowledge, Callaghan brings valuable insights and expertise to the association's mission of promoting and enhancing the Canadian resort and travel sector.
— David Callaghan, SPI VP of Sales
As a leading provider of software solutions for the vacation ownership industry, SPI Software has established itself as a trusted partner for numerous resorts and travel organizations. Callaghan's appointment to the CRTA board further strengthens the association's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth within the industries it serves.
Upon joining the board, David Callaghan expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to the CRTA's objectives. "I am honored to join the board of the Canadian Resort and Travel Association," said Callaghan. "I look forward to working alongside industry leaders and leveraging my experience to support the association's initiatives in promoting the incredible offerings of Canada's vacation industry."
Gaetan Babin RRP, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CEO, warmly welcomed Callaghan to the board, recognizing his expertise and passion for the vacation ownership industry. "We are thrilled to have David Callaghan join our board. His extensive knowledge and decades of resort and exchange experience make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Babin. "We are confident David's contributions will further strengthen our association's efforts to advance the growth of our Canadian resorts."
The Canadian Resort and Travel Association is a prominent industry association dedicated to advancing the interests of the Canadian resort industries both at home and abroad. By bringing together key stakeholders, the CRTA strives to foster collaboration, advocate for industry-related policies, and promote the exceptional experiences offered by Canadian resorts and travel organizations.
For more information about the Canadian Resort and Travel Association, please visit www.CanadianRTA.org.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is a leading provider of software solutions for the vacation ownership industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SPI Software delivers comprehensive technology solutions to resorts and travel organizations, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram