Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announcing new distribution agreement with Folsom Distributing Co to distribute Cause Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Folsom Distributing Co to distribute Cause Water in the Midwest.



Folsom Distributing Co, a family owned business, first opened its doors in 1958 selling fruit juices and juice drinks door to door and to local small business in the St. Louis area. Folsom Distributing has expanded the business to serve Missouri and Illinois, and now delivers to Chain grocery stores, Chain convenience stores as well as the local mom and pop locations that they serviced in the beginning.

“One of our main goals for Cause Water is expanding our market share in the Midwest” said Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail “working with Folsom, one of the most recognized distributors in the area will help us achieve these goals”.

