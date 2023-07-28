Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings1 of $0.57 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 75% payout ratio
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.43 per share; a $0.01 per share, or 2% increase, representing an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$1 billion in cash and liquidity and ~$265 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.67% over benchmark rates2
    • Agency loan originations of $1.42 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$29.45 billion, up 2%
    • Structured loan originations of $209.0 million and a portfolio of ~$13.49 billion

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $76.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $69.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $114.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, compared to $93.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

    Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
    Quarter Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Fannie Mae $ 1,079,910   $ 795,021
Freddie Mac   217,884     101,332
FHA     62,552     148,940
Private Label   50,256     41,107
SFR-Fixed Rate   11,837     5,461
Total Originations $ 1,422,439   $ 1,091,861
         
Total Loan Sales $ 1,410,724   $ 932,699
         
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,133,312   $ 1,500,110
         

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $76.7 million, compared to $80.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.67%, compared to $13.1 million and 1.72% for the first quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $16.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.43% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $18.5 million and 1.23% for the first quarter of 2023.  

At June 30, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $485.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $463.3 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $29.45 billion at June 30, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $32.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $48.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.6 million.

    Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae   $ 20,002,570 0.489%   7.7   $ 19,508,256 0.495%   8.0
Freddie Mac     5,245,325 0.248%   8.8     5,180,607 0.247%   9.1
Private Label     2,305,000 0.193%   7.5     2,233,500 0.196%   7.7
FHA     1,303,812 0.145%   20.0     1,242,669 0.147%   19.8
Bridge     299,578 0.111%   3.5     467,881 0.116%   2.9
SFR-Fixed Rate     290,266 0.200%   5.9     279,712 0.200%   5.9
Total   $ 29,446,551 0.401%   8.4   $ 28,912,625 0.403%   8.6
                 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at June 30, 2023. The Company recorded a $7.6 million provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the second quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $32.2 million, representing 0.16% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

    Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
    Quarter Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    UPB %   UPB %
Bridge:            
Multifamily   $ 98,530 47%   $ 186,100 70%
SFR     108,964 52%     76,089 28%
      207,494 99%     262,189 98%
             
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     1,500 1%     5,845 2%
Total Originations   $ 208,994 100%   $ 268,034 100%
             
Number of Loans Originated     26       24  
             
SFR Commitments   $ 200,182     $ 54,350  
             
Runoff   $ 685,220     $ 1,186,649  
               
             
             
    Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    UPB %   UPB %
Bridge:            
Multifamily   $ 11,887,768 88%   $ 12,034,638 88%
SFR     1,023,959 8%     982,026 7%
Other     256,575 2%     282,275 2%
      13,168,302 98%     13,298,939 97%
             
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     312,812 2%     311,819 2%
SFR Permanent     10,493 < 1%     32,966 < 1%
Total Portfolio   $ 13,491,607 100%   $ 13,643,724 100%
             
             

At June 30, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.49 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.76%, compared to $13.64 billion and 8.60% at March 31, 2023. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 9.07% at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.83% at March 31, 2023.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.66 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.19%, compared to $14.15 billion and 8.94% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $16.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $169.1 million. The Company had seven non-performing loans with a carrying value of $122.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $10.1 million, compared to four loans with a carrying value of $7.7 million, before loan loss reserves of $5.1 million at March 31, 2023.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2023 was $12.11 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.25% as compared to $12.65 billion and a rate of 6.97% at March 31, 2023.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.46 billion, as compared to $13.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter of 2023 was 7.11%, compared to 6.69% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the second quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record on August 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 14, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ223 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 4, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-4548 for domestic callers and (402) 220-1175 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of July 25, 2023.  
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
                   
      Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
        2023
       2022
       2023
       2022
  
                                   
Interest income   $ 335,737     $ 201,328     $ 663,685     $ 368,026  
Interest expense     227,195       107,067       446,569       189,627  
  Net interest income     108,542       94,261       217,116       178,399  
                   
Other revenue:                
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     22,587       16,510       37,176       18,166  
Mortgage servicing rights     16,201       17,567       34,659       32,879  
Servicing revenue, net     32,347       20,714       61,913       41,769  
Property operating income     1,430       290       2,811       586  
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net     (7,384 )     8,606       (3,161 )     25,992  
Other income (loss), net     45       (13,249 )     4,923       (10,048 )
  Total other revenue     65,226       50,438       138,321       109,344  
                   
Other expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits     41,310       38,900       83,708       80,925  
Selling and administrative     12,584       13,188       26,207       27,735  
Property operating expenses     1,365       542       2,747       1,077  
Depreciation and amortization     2,387       2,031       5,011       4,014  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     7,672       (1,949 )     10,848       (2,611 )
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     13,878       5,067       36,395       7,426  
  Total other expenses     79,196       57,779       164,916       118,566  
                   
                 
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes     94,572       86,920       190,521       169,177  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (1,247 )     -       (1,247 )     (1,350 )
Income from equity affiliates     5,560       6,547       19,886       13,759  
Provision for income taxes     (5,553 )     (5,352 )     (13,582 )     (13,540 )
                   
Net income     93,332       88,115       195,578       168,046  
                   
Preferred stock dividends     10,342       11,214       20,684       20,270  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     6,826       6,992       14,411       13,808  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 76,164     $ 69,909     $ 160,483     $ 133,968  
                   
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.42     $ 0.43     $ 0.88     $ 0.85  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.41     $ 0.41     $ 0.87     $ 0.82  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
  Basic     181,815,469       163,044,217       181,468,002       158,258,813  
  Diluted     216,061,876       195,013,810       215,489,604       190,357,030  
                   
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.42     $ 0.38     $ 0.82     $ 0.75  
                   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
               
               
          June 30,   December 31,
            2023     2022
          (Unaudited)    
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 846,362   $ 534,357
Restricted cash     396,866     713,808
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $169,054 and $132,559)     13,271,359     14,254,674
Loans held-for-sale, net     485,126     354,070
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     394,410     401,471
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $4,534 and $3,153)     155,210     156,547
Investments in equity affiliates     72,806     79,130
Due from related party     73,263     77,419
Goodwill and other intangible assets     93,723     96,069
Other assets     368,502     371,440
Total assets   $ 16,157,627   $ 17,038,985
               
Liabilities and Equity:        
Credit and repurchase facilities   $ 3,579,080   $ 3,841,814
Securitized debt     7,168,104     7,849,270
Senior unsecured notes     1,331,875     1,385,994
Convertible senior unsecured notes     281,737     280,356
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities     143,506     143,128
Due to related party     3,556     12,350
Due to borrowers     102,495     61,237
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     66,681     57,168
Other liabilities     320,952     335,789
Total liabilities     12,997,986     13,967,106
               
Equity:        
  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:        
    Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares        
    authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:     633,684     633,684
      Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares        
      6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares        
      6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares        
      6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares        
    Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 183,067,388        
      and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding     1,831     1,782
    Additional paid-in capital     2,280,632     2,204,481
    Retained earnings     107,561     97,049
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity     3,023,708     2,936,996
               
Noncontrolling interest     135,933     134,883
Total equity     3,159,641     3,071,879
               
Total liabilities and equity   $ 16,157,627   $ 17,038,985
               


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                   
      Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
                   
      Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other /
Eliminations(1) 		  Consolidated
                   
Interest income   $ 322,105     $ 13,632     $ -     $ 335,737  
Interest expense     220,966       6,229       -       227,195  
  Net interest income     101,139       7,403       -       108,542  
                   
Other revenue:                
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     -       22,587       -       22,587  
Mortgage servicing rights     -       16,201       -       16,201  
Servicing revenue     -       47,952       -       47,952  
Amortization of MSRs     -       (15,605 )     -       (15,605 )
Property operating income     1,430       -       -       1,430  
Loss on derivative instruments, net     -       (7,384 )     -       (7,384 )
Other income (loss), net     760       (715 )     -       45  
  Total other revenue     2,190       63,036       -       65,226  
                   
Other expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits     13,438       27,872       -       41,310  
Selling and administrative     5,833       6,751       -       12,584  
Property operating expenses     1,365       -       -       1,365  
Depreciation and amortization     1,214       1,173       -       2,387  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     -       7,672       -       7,672  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     14,369       (491 )     -       13,878  
  Total other expenses     36,219       42,977       -       79,196  
                   
                 
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes       67,110       27,462       -       94,572  
                   
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (1,247 )     -       -       (1,247 )
Income from equity affiliates     5,560       -       -       5,560  
Provision for income taxes     (1,200 )     (4,353 )     -       (5,553 )
                   
Net income     70,223       23,109       -       93,332  
                   
Preferred stock dividends     10,342       -       -       10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     -       -       6,826       6,826  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 59,881     $ 23,109     $ (6,826 )   $ 76,164  
                   
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.    
                   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                         
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                         
          June 30, 2023
          Structured
Business		   Agency Business   Consolidated
Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 468,515   $ 377,847   $ 846,362
Restricted cash     391,872     4,994     396,866
Loans and investments, net     13,271,359     -     13,271,359
Loans held-for-sale, net     -     485,126     485,126
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     -     394,410     394,410
Securities held-to-maturity, net     -     155,210     155,210
Investments in equity affiliates     72,806     -     72,806
Goodwill and other intangible assets     12,500     81,223     93,723
Other assets     358,528     83,237     441,765
Total assets   $ 14,575,580   $ 1,582,047   $ 16,157,627
                   
Liabilities:            
Debt obligations   $ 12,041,014   $ 463,288   $ 12,504,302
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     -     66,681     66,681
Other liabilities     309,875     117,128     427,003
Total liabilities   $ 12,350,889   $ 647,097   $ 12,997,986
                   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                 
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)  
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)  
   
                 
  Quarter Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023
       2022
       2023
       2022
    
                 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 76,164     $ 69,909     $ 160,483     $ 133,968    
                 
Adjustments:                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   6,826       6,992       14,411       13,808    
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (16,201 )     (17,567 )     (34,659 )     (32,879 )  
Deferred tax benefit   (7,360 )     (706 )     (4,197 )     (2,426 )  
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   21,204       27,625       39,927       55,295    
Depreciation and amortization   4,058       2,617       8,353       5,186    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,247       -       1,247       1,350    
Provision for credit losses, net   16,810       5,849       40,515       7,546    
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net   8,085       (4,155 )     1,034       (4,453 )  
Stock-based compensation   3,193       3,149       9,094       9,241    
                 
Distributable earnings (1) $ 114,026     $ 93,713     $ 236,208     $ 186,636    
                 
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.57     $ 0.52     $ 1.19     $ 1.06    
                 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   198,791,261       179,873,329       198,239,006       175,252,399    
                 
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.  
   
(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,270,615 and 15,140,481 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,250,598 and 15,104,631 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.  
   
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.  
   
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.  
   
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.  
   
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.  
   

