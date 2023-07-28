Gallium Arsenide Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market Size to Surpass $ 948 Million by 2030 Growing at 8.76% CAGR - Zion Market Research | Global GaAs RF Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

GaAs semiconductors have been extensively researched and applied in several space-related activities due to the high efficiency of the compound along with its strong resistance to radiation. Using GaAs RF semiconductors has allowed the space exploration sector to invest in higher and more extensive research.

NEW YORK, United States, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market size was valued at around USD 482 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.76% and is anticipated to reach over USD 948 million by 2030.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market Overview:

Gallium arsenide, represented by the chemical formula GaAs, is a semiconducting material used to manufacture field-effect transistors (FETs), diodes, and integrated circuits (ICs). They are responsible for energising charge carriers, which are typically electrons. GaAs has become a crucial component in today's technology-driven society due to their role in the production of ultra-high radio frequencies. In addition, they have demonstrated utility in electronic switching applications. GaAs devices generate less noise than other types of semiconductor components, which is essential for procedures such as weak-signal amplification. GaAs is a III-V semiconductor with a direct band gap and a zinc-blende crystal structure. The III-V alloy contains elements from the groups V and III of the periodic system.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.76% between 2023 and 2030.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The gallium arsenide radio frequency semiconductor market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for sustainable packaging

Based on application segmentation, automotive was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on device segmentation, filter & duplexer was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor market include;

Skyworks Solutions

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo

RF Micro Devices (RFMD)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

TriQuint Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

OMMIC S.A.S.

ON Semiconductor

Cree Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Maxim Integrated

United Monolithic Semiconductors

Keysight Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market: Growth Drivers

GaAs RF semiconductor's advantages over silicon will boost market growth

The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductors market is anticipated to expand as a result of the advantages offered by GaAs RF semiconductors over silicon, which is one of the most widely used materials in the semiconductor industry. The former compound exhibits greater electron mobility and electron velocity saturation. This indicates that GaAs RF semiconductors can operate at frequencies greater than 250 GHz. Moreover, compared to silicon-based devices, they are resistant to overheating and generate less cacophony in electronic circuits.

Restraints

High production costs inhibit market growth

Due to the high cost of producing GaAs RF semiconductors, which is largely attributable to the GaAs single-crystal substrate, the gallium arsenide radio frequency semiconductor industry may not realise its full potential. Companies operating in the sector may be unable to justify the high costs associated with the production and use of GaAs when compared to the more conventional silicone. According to research, a gallium arsenide wafer measuring 6 inches may cost more than USD 210. In contrast, using silicone to generate a 200-millimeter wafer will cost as little as $40. If the cost of producing GaAs RF semiconductors is not reduced, it will be difficult for emerging economies to adopt these products.

GaAs RF Semiconductor Market: Segmentation

The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is segmented based on application, frequency brand, device, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are community antenna television (CATV) & wired broadband, telecommunication, aerospace, defense & SATCOM, consumer devices, automotive, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the automotive segment in 2022 and will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Based on frequency band, the gallium arsenide radio frequency semiconductor industry is segmented into ultra-high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency (VHF). Although GaAs RF semiconductors work with both types of frequency bands, their current largest application is the UHF segment.

Based on device, the gallium arsenide radio frequency semiconductor industry is segmented into power amplifier, filter & duplexer, low noise amplifier, and others. Gallium arsenide radio frequency semiconductors are most extensively used to manufacture filters and duplexers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will record the highest growth rate during the projected period

Asia-Pacific will dominate the global market for gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductors over the forecast period, primarily due to rising investments in 5G network infrastructure and long-term evolution (LTE) systems in networking. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are in the process of enhancing their technological infrastructure through strategic partnerships with regional actors.

The constant growth rate in North America is anticipated to be driven by the increasing adoption of smart technology and the Internet of Things in consumer devices such as televisions and smartphones. The US IoT market will surpass $297.5 billion by 2028, according to research findings.

Report Scope:

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2023, a private space exploration company, Virgin Galactic, completed its first space flight which included participants that paid for flight tickets. The company plans to send several other flights into orbit during the next few years.

In December 2022, Reliance Industries, one of India’s leading conglomerates, with a presence in the Information Technology (IT) sector announced its plan to invest nearly INR 2 lakh crore in the Indian market for rolling out 5G network architecture by the end of 2023.

The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Community Antenna Television (CATV) & Wired Broadband

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Defense & SATCOM

Consumer Devices

Automotive

Others

By Frequency Band

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

Very High Frequency (VHF)

By Device

Power Amplifier

Filter & Duplexer

Low Noise Amplifier

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



