US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy Visit Tritium Brisbane Facility

Officials join Tritium executives to discuss US-Australia economic partnership

BRISBANE, Australia, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy to the company’s headquarters and R&D facility in Brisbane, Australia. The officials joined Tritium executives for a tour of the facility and discussion on the importance of bilateral economic partnerships between the United States and Australia.



“The e-mobility transition requires not only collaboration between the public and private sectors, but also partnerships between nations that share a commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re greatly appreciative to Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Kennedy for their interest in Tritium as we continue to build a business that has a significant footprint in both the US and Australia and fulfill our purpose of enabling clean energy around the world.”

Secretary Blinken traveled to Brisbane to attend the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations, also known as AUSMIN, an annual meeting of US and Australian defense and foreign ministers.

In recent years, governments across both countries have developed nationwide programs to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. In the United States, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $5 billion over five years to support the development of EV charging infrastructure across the nation’s highways. Separately, Australia’s $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund will support projects that create secure and well-paid jobs, drive regional development, and build Australia’s sovereign capability to capture new opportunities, including the transition to net zero emissions.

“Tritium has been built on Australian roots and scaled through our presence in the American heartland and on the NASDAQ,” Hunter continued. “We’re proud of the deep connection we have to both countries and are eager to continue moving the industry forward on a global scale.”

Tritium was established in Brisbane more than 20 years ago and has offices in Amsterdam and Los Angeles. It opened its largest production facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 2022. The company holds the leading market share in both the United States and Australia, having supplied approximately 30% and 75% of the universal DC fast charger currently available in each country, respectively.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

