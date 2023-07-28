Nano Dimension Intends to Discontinue its Stratasys Special Tender Offer and Withdraw Director Nominees for Stratasys Board

Stratasys Board’s Refusal to Redeem Poison Pill Will Block Nano’s Ability to Complete Special Tender Offer

Nano Does Not Expect the Conditions of the Special Tender Offer Will be Met and Does Not Intend to Further Extend the Special Tender Offer Period

Nano Will Proceed with Alternative M&A Plans

Waltham, Mass., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or “Nano”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today announced the cessation of its efforts to deliver the best present alternative for value creation for Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys”) shareholders through its $25 per share all-cash special tender offer and efforts to replace Stratasys’ entrenched board of directors.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension, commented: “We began our efforts to structure a friendly transaction with Stratasys with a clear focus on generating value for both companies’ shareholders. While we continue to believe that a combination of our companies has both strategic and financial merit – particularly given our offer provides far more certainty and guaranteed immediate $25 per share all-cash value, better than any other alternative currently available to Stratasys shareholders – this idea was rejected by an entrenched Stratasys board intent on manipulating the facts and preventing its shareholders from making their own decisions regarding our offer. We believe that our efforts to convince a sufficient number of Stratasys’ shareholders that their entrenched board will continue its track record of leading the company toward new disasters has fallen short.”

Mr. Stern added, “Most of the investors of Stratasys have clearly indicated to us that the potential overhang of the shareholder rights plan (“poison pill”) makes tendering their shares too risky, in spite of our superior $25 all-cash per share offer. The Stratasys board’s stance makes it clear that the poison pill is there to stay and will continue to block shareholders from having an opportunity to tender their shares. Furthermore, a timely declaratory judgment regarding the poison pill by the Israeli Court – thanks to Stratasys’ request of the Judge – will not occur until late in this fall, long after the expiration of Nano’s special tender offer. Finally, replacing a majority of Stratasys’ entrenched board will not be achievable. Taking all this into account, we intend to “stand down” on Stratasys. We shall continue with our alternative active M&A plans.”

Mr. Stern concluded, “We intend to review our investment in Stratasys, including a possible sale of all our existing 14.1% holdings in the open market. We see significant alternatives ahead in a highly fragmented industrial markets’ landscapes, and we expect to leverage the strength of our financial position and growth product & technologies in AME, AM, Materials, Ink Services and Additive Electronics as we pursue our backlog of M&A opportunities and expect to maintain the organic growth (approximately 50% over the last 4 quarters) and drive shareholder value.”

Special Tender Offer Expiration

As indicated at the outset of Nano Dimension’s special tender offer, one of the conditions required to close the special tender offer is the redemption or termination of the poison pill. Unfortunately, the Stratasys Board has continued its track record of entrenchment and refuses to remove or terminate the poison pill or otherwise render it inapplicable to the special tender offer, thereby denying Stratasys shareholders the ability to decide the best path forward for their investment based on the merits of Nano’s compelling offer . Nano does not expect the conditions of the special tender offer will be met and Nano does not expect to waive such conditions to accepting tendered shares. Nano does not intend to further extend the special tender offer period.

Withdrawal of Nano Nominees for Stratasys ’ Board

Further, Nano’s decision to nominate directors to the Stratasys Board was tied directly to its efforts to seek redemption of the poison pill to clear a path for Stratasys shareholders to realize significant value for their Stratasys shares through the $25 per share all cash special tender offer and ultimately combine the companies. Given the Stratasys Board continues to act out of self-preservation and refuses to remove or terminate the poison pill, thereby effectively preventing Nano’s special tender offer, Nano believes it is no longer practical to pursue the election of its nominees to the Stratasys Board and Nano is withdrawing its nominees.

Forward Looking Statements

