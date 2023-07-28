Swimwear and Beachwear Market Sales to Top US$ 45.55 billion by the end of 2033 - Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

Growing Water-based Sports and Travel & Tourism Industry Driving Sales of Swimwear and Beachwear: Persistence Market Research Report

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global swimwear and beachwear market stands at US$ 25.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 45.55 billion by the end of 2033, as per this latest market study by Persistence Market Research. The market in North America is one of the largest and most diverse in the world.



Several factors are influencing market growth, including growing participation in water sports activities worldwide and the expanding travel & tourism industry. This is driven by increased accessibility to international travel in recent years.

Growth of the swimwear and beachwear market can be attributed to various factors, including evolving fashion trends, the rise of sports culture, and the expansion of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.

Rising disposable income also drives the market as it contributes to increased consumer spending on clothing and accessories, including swimwear and beachwear. As consumers have more discretionary income, they are willing to invest in higher-quality and premium swimwear and beachwear that offer enhanced comfort, durability, and style.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global swimwear and beachwear market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% due to rising participation in water sports activities such as surfing, swimming, and water polo.

Women’s swimwear and beachwear account for a leading share of the market.

By material, sales of polyester swimwear and beachwear are anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Based on sales channel, the online retail segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2033.

“Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are contributing to a significant rise in the demand for swimwear and beachwear. Moreover, growing participation in water sports activities globally is driving consumers to invest in high-quality, eco-friendly, and premium products, including those with UV protection or made from sun-protective fabrics, thus contributing to market growth,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report provides detailed insights into the competitive scenario of the global swimwear and beachwear market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the leading manufacturers of swimwear and beachwear are Bali Swim Ltd., Liv Brasil, King Trading Company, Seafolly US, Speedo International Limited, L Brands Inc., Nike Inc., TYR Sport Inc., Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd., Arena S.p.A., Gottex Company, ASICS Company, Wicked Weasel Pty. Ltd., and Sears Holdings Corporation.

Recent Developments:

here are some recent developments of companies in the swimwear and beachwear market:

Speedo International announced in January 2023 that it had partnered with the University of Melbourne to develop a new swimwear fabric that is both sustainable and performance-enhancing. The new fabric is made from recycled polyester and is said to be more durable and quick-drying than traditional swimwear fabrics.

that it had partnered with the University of Melbourne to develop a new swimwear fabric that is both sustainable and performance-enhancing. The new fabric is made from recycled polyester and is said to be more durable and quick-drying than traditional swimwear fabrics. Roxy launched a new swimwear collection in March 2023 that is designed to be more inclusive of all body types. The collection features a variety of styles and sizes, and is made from sustainable materials.

that is designed to be more inclusive of all body types. The collection features a variety of styles and sizes, and is made from sustainable materials. Land's End introduced a new line of swimwear in April 2023 that is designed for active women. The collection features a variety of styles that are both stylish and functional, and is made from chlorine-resistant fabrics.

that is designed for active women. The collection features a variety of styles that are both stylish and functional, and is made from chlorine-resistant fabrics. Lululemon launched a new swimwear collection in May 2023 that is designed for both performance and style. The collection features a variety of styles that are made from high-quality fabrics, and is perfect for both swimming and sunbathing.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global swimwear and beachwear market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, end user, material, sales channel, and major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentations:

here are the main segmentations of the swimwear and beachwear market:

By product type : The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into women's swimwear, men's swimwear, children's swimwear, and beachwear. Women's swimwear is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the fact that women are more likely to wear swimwear than men.

: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into women's swimwear, men's swimwear, children's swimwear, and beachwear. Women's swimwear is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the fact that women are more likely to wear swimwear than men. By fabric type : The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into nylon, polyester, spandex, and other fabrics. Nylon is the most popular fabric for swimwear, as it is durable, quick-drying, and wrinkle-resistant. Polyester is also a popular fabric for swimwear, as it is also durable and quick-drying. Spandex is a synthetic fiber that is added to swimwear to provide stretch and comfort.

: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into nylon, polyester, spandex, and other fabrics. Nylon is the most popular fabric for swimwear, as it is durable, quick-drying, and wrinkle-resistant. Polyester is also a popular fabric for swimwear, as it is also durable and quick-drying. Spandex is a synthetic fiber that is added to swimwear to provide stretch and comfort. By distribution channel : The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into offline stores and online stores. Offline stores are still the dominant distribution channel for swimwear and beachwear, but online sales are growing rapidly. This is due to the convenience of online shopping and the increasing availability of swimwear and beachwear online.

: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into offline stores and online stores. Offline stores are still the dominant distribution channel for swimwear and beachwear, but online sales are growing rapidly. This is due to the convenience of online shopping and the increasing availability of swimwear and beachwear online. By region: The swimwear and beachwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for swimwear and beachwear, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to the warm weather in these regions and the growing popularity of swimming and sunbathing



